Let’s give the BILLY bookcase the credit it deserves. It’s practical, affordable, and has earned its place in plenty of homes. But if your bookcase is going to become one of the largest pieces of furniture in the room, why shouldn’t it have a little more personality?



We don’t all have the luxury of bespoke joinery or built-in shelving, especially if you're renting. That’s exactly why I wanted this edit of IKEA alternatives to focus on affordable bookcases that still feel design-led and beautifully made. The right shelving should actually do more than just store your books and collections. It should create a focal point, add balance to the room, and make styling open shelving without overfilling it feel much more intuitive.

As an interior stylist, I pay just as much attention to the frame as I do to what sits on it. An interesting silhouette can introduce movement and height, while a colored finish brings contrast and depth. Get the proportions right, and it becomes part of the room’s character rather than simply somewhere to keep your things.



Then comes the part that really brings it to life. The best shelves leave room for books, artwork, ceramics, and collected objects to breathe, allowing practical bookcase storage ideas to feel more curated than cluttered.

One of my favorite things about a bookcase is that it never really feels finished. It evolves as you do, collecting books you've loved, objects you've brought home, and pieces that quietly tell your story.



If you’re still looking for the right one, Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, is incredibly simple to use. Send us your dimensions, budget, and a little about your style, and we’ll curate a shortlist of bookcases that feel just as interesting as what you’ll eventually place on them.

Now, if you’d like more support pulling the entire room together, take a look at Style, our room design service. We’ll go deeper, creating a clear design direction that considers the room as a whole.

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