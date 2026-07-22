Wallpaper in a kitchen used to sound faintly reckless, like white carpet or silk curtains in a nursery. And by reckless, we mean bonkers. But with smart placement, decent ventilation and a little strategic glass, paper-based wall coverings can prove a perfectly reasonable option for the heart of the home.

Wallpaper also gives modern kitchen ideas something sleek cabinetry alone can’t always deliver — color, shape, and joyfulness. A few rolls can bring joinery to life, turn an awkward wall into the best seat in the house, or persuade a cavernous extension to relax and chill.

The newest kitchen schemes aren’t treating wallpaper as a decorative afterthought, either. They’re pulling cabinet colors from it, using its direction to flatter the architecture and even drawing attention overhead. Ready to get papering? These eight rooms demonstrate exactly how to do wallpaper in the kitchen.

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1. Change Direction

A diagonal paisley print paper by 36 Bourne Street carries the eye towards glorious sky views. (Image credit: Lucy Butler Walters. Design: Samantha Todhunter Design)

Scale matters when the pattern is going around corners and up into the roof. A print like Pondicherry Paisley in Maize from 36 Bourne Street is small enough to behave almost like texture from across the room, but close up it has all the charm and irregularity of a traditional motif. Its diagonal repeat gives the space a subtle visual current that neatly counters the strong horizontal lines of the glazing and kitchen.

“The beauty of a directional print is that it guides the eye,” says interior designer Samantha Todhunter. “In this kitchen, this diagonally running paisley print leads your eye up towards the skylight, making the architecture feel taller, lighter and more expansive. There’s something delightfully retro about traditional paisley, but this print’s minute scale allows it to sit perfectly in this more contemporary space.”

Continuing the wallpaper over the ceiling removes the hard stop where walls usually end. That uninterrupted surface makes the skylight feel almost carved from a patterned shell, while the sunny maize color warms the incoming daylight and sharpens the contrast with black cabinetry and window frames.

Samantha Todhunter Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Former journalist and Vogue Living Australia art director Samantha founded her London studio in 2012. Her interiors combine relaxed glamour, traditional flourishes, and a well-judged dash of wit. The internationally recognized practice has also collaborated with The Rug Company, Collier Webb, and Bert & May.

2. Pick One Spot

Cole & Son’s Savuti delivers concentrated pattern beyond the busiest splash zones. (Image credit: Sola Kitchens)

A panel of wallpaper can operate like an oversized artwork, especially when its edges are framed by tall cabinetry and a change of wall color. Cole & Son’s Savuti from the Ardmore Collection brings animated monkeys, birds, and foliage into this jewel-toned kitchen, but its restricted footprint prevents the figurative print from fighting with the heavily veined stone countertops.

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"Wallpaper is a great way to introduce personality and character into a kitchen, but placement is key,” says Sofia Bune Strandh, founder and CEO of Sola Kitchens. “I always recommend using it away from the main prep and splash zones, so it remains beautiful for years to come.”

Think about steam as well as obvious splashes: a powerful extractor and decent ventilation matter in a room where paper, heat, and moisture coexist. “If you'd like to incorporate wallpaper behind a sink or hob, protecting it with a sheet of toughened low-iron glass allows you to enjoy the pattern without worrying about everyday splashes and stains,” Sofia adds. Low-iron glass is the key detail here; its extra clarity avoids the faint green cast of regular glass, which can impact the colors beneath.

Sofia Bune Strandh Social Links Navigation CEO, Sola Kitchens Sofia founded Sola Kitchens, a Scandinavian kitchen specialist with showrooms in London. Drawing on Swedish design principles, she creates highly functional, individually tailored kitchens characterized by natural materials, considered color and precise craftsmanship.

3. Find Common Ground

Pierre Frey’s Praslin supplies a common language for this richly layered kitchen. (Image credit: Laura Marin Rupolo. Design: Extreme Design and Aimée-Shirin Daruwala)

In a kitchen containing purple-stained cabinetry, rippling stone, metallic fish-scale tiles, carved cornicing, and botanical lighting, wallpaper could easily become one flourish too many. Instead, Pierre Frey’s Praslin is what makes the eclectic mix click in this kitchen by Extreme Design with design by interior designer Aimée-Shirin Daruwala.

Its elongated diamonds introduce enough geometry to stand up to the strong cabinetry, while its softened plum, green, and cream palette touches several materials without matching any of them exactly.

The repeat also supplies a steadier rhythm behind the sculptural pieces. It creates a patterned horizon around the room, allowing the glossy island, hand-forged pendants, and decorative hood to remain singular moments within one composition.

That’s the maximalist lesson worth stealing: kitchen wallpaper doesn’t always have to be the loudest element. Choose a design that contains the room’s main color families, and it can act as connective tissue, making a collection of fiercely personal choices feel intentional rather than accidental.

4. Look Up

Rule of Three’s Mosaic wallpaper echoes the quartzite without copying its markings. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Kelly Hohla Interiors/BlueStar)

The ceiling is often the only uninterrupted plane left in a cabinet-heavy kitchen, making it prime territory for pattern (or wallpaper). Rule of Three’s Mosaic wallpaper adds a pale, cloudlike layer above this tailored scheme and draws attention to the room’s full length, without stealing focus from the serious sweep of quartzite below.

“Wallpapering the ceiling isn’t simply about adding pattern overhead,” says interior designer Kelly Hohla. “By choosing a design that shares the same soft, organic movement as the quartzite countertops, this kitchen feels richer and more cohesive, without introducing another competing pattern that could make it too chaotic.”

Notice that the surfaces rhyme rather than match: the paper has a looser, airier motif, while the stone brings density and depth. Warm timber frames and smoky blue doors sit between them as a visual pause, preventing the room from becoming one continuous gray swirl.

Kelly Hohla Social Links Navigation Interior designer Kelly founded her California studio in 2011 after senior roles at The Wiseman Group and Jeffers Design Group. Trained in the visual arts, she is known for layered, highly liveable interiors that balance comfort, craftsmanship and visual sophistication through a deeply collaborative approach.

5. Follow the Thread

Colorful coral handles and plinths pull House of Hackney’s Artemis in Blush into the heart of this kitchen. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Pluck)

When the kitchen wallpaper has this much personality, the cabinetry needs to join in the fun. House of Hackney’s Artemis in Blush sets a warm, uplifting backdrop, while olive fronts provide a comparatively solid base. Clean-lined cabinetry stops the florals tipping into country-kitchen territory, giving the scheme a sharper, more contemporary edge.

“Once the client had chosen the House of Hackney wallpaper, we looked for ways to weave it into the kitchen rather than letting it sit separately," recalls Leila Touwen, co-founder of Pluck. "Echoing the coral on the handles and plinths creates a thread of color that quietly unifies the whole scheme.”

The trick is knowing when to stop. Olive cabinetry anchors the room, allowing the yellow steelwork and blue roof beams to join the mix without tipping it into chaos. It’s an eclectic palette, but the clean, clearly defined blocks of color keep it feeling deliberate.