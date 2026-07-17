Interior designers know that walls are a place to wow — so why do so many simply default to paint? While it’s true that some of the most compelling spaces are, in fact, painted, it’s also the case that practically all of the flattest, most standard ones are too. This is especially so in bedrooms, where paint has an unfortunate habit of retreating into the background.

Material and textural contrast is one of this year’s biggest interior trends, and walls provide the perfect surface for design experimentation. The most stylish spaces aren’t simply swapping from matte paint to flat wallpaper; they feature multi-dimensional treatments that create a richer, more dynamic effect. “On walls, there’s a definite shift toward authentic, tactile materials that bring a real sense of warmth and character,” explains interior designer Alex Main.

So, what are designers replacing painted walls with — and why do these finishes work so well in bedrooms? Read on to discover the dreamiest ideas.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

1. Fabric Wallcoverings

Cashmere-wrapped walls give a rich, immersive feel to this London bedroom. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne, Design: David Collins Studio for Showroom at The Bryanston)

“Fabric walls have a unique ability to diffuse light and bring a gentle tactility that simply can’t be achieved with paint or wallpaper,” explains Hitch Derras from David Collins Studio of the wallpaper trend. In this bedroom, the design studio used a wool-cashmere blend from renowned Italian label Loro Piana.

“Cashmere brings an immediate sense of softness, both visually and acoustically, creating an enveloping environment that feels both intimate and deeply comforting," he explains. "From the moment you enter, there is a perceptible shift in mood.”

A fabric wallcovering demands more complex thinking than paint or wallpaper. To stay looking its best, it requires specialist installation, meticulous detailing at the various joins, and controlled humidity levels. In this apartment, cedar furniture was selected for its moth-repelling properties. “This subtle but thoughtful detail reinforces the room’s warm, layered character,” says Hitch.

2. Exposed Brick

In a bedroom, balance the industrial look of brickwork with plenty of soft textiles. (Image credit: Billy Bolton, Design: Jolie)

While it’s surprising that such a tough material can give bedrooms a real sense of coziness, exposed brick walls do just that. “The rich tones and raw texture of brick create a grounding feeling, adding depth in a way that painted walls can’t,” explains Jolie’s Sarah Wakefield.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To balance the industrial, salvage-y finish, it’s best to combine the rough with the smooth. “The hard surface demands an equal level of comfort,” says Sarah. “Upholstered furniture, thick rugs, heavy curtains, and warm lighting all help to absorb sound and create a softer atmosphere.”

If you’re removing plaster to expose brickwork, always consider the condition of the material underneath. Older and untreated bricks can shed dust and become crumbly, so it’s best to call in the professionals. Alternatively, consider brick cladding or brick ‘slips’ to achieve the look without as much upheaval.

The Brick Tile Company Reclaimed Tumbled Red Brick Slip £49.95 /m² at B&Q

Sarah Wakefield Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Jolie Sarah leads Jolie’s creative and design projects, working across the UK and US studios to create interiors built to delight each of the five senses.

3. Limewash Plaster

Limewash creates a far more layered effect than standard matte paint. (Image credit: Tim Lenz, Design: Moore House Design, Styling: Philippa Braithwaite)

“While a quality matte emulsion provides a clean, consistent finish, limewash plaster offers something entirely different,” says Blair Moore from Moore House Design. If it’s the simplicity of white paint that appeals, then this treatment is well worth considering — it elevates neutral colors into something far more nuanced.

Applied in layers, limewash creates a look prized for its depth and chalkiness. The finish often requires extra protection to guard against moisture in kitchens and bathrooms, but in bedrooms it is most often left unsealed so the texture can really take center stage.

“Limewash is intentionally imperfect, and that’s precisely its beauty,” explains Blair. “It embraces variation, texture, and character that develops over time. It creates a lived-in warmth and gentle texture, allowing your bedroom’s architecture and its natural light to become part of the design.”

4. Decorative Tiles

Don’t be afraid of bringing unexpected materials into your bedroom design. (Image credit: David Zarzoso, Design: Viruta Lab)

If you think tiles are just for the kitchen or bathroom, think again. “We’ve long associated certain materials with very specific uses, but today we’re choosing materials less out of habit and more out of the experience they can create,” say the Spanish design duo David Puerta and María Daroz.

In the apartment above, the interior designers carried checkerboard tiles from the bedroom floor up onto the walls. “Ceramic tiles allow us to create calm, intimacy, and a sense of atmosphere,” they explain. “When using them, everything from layout through to the thickness and color of the grout matters. Tiles have an enormous expressive potential.”

As well as creating a bold look, tiles are a hard-wearing option for bedroom walls (tiled headboards are also particularly popular). Resilient against scuffs and stains and far more durable than paint and most standard wallpapers, they’re easy to keep clean too.

GoodHome Helim Multicolour Frosted Matt Concrete Effect Terrazzo Recycled Glass Mosaic Tile £12 at B&Q

David Puerta and María Daroz Social Links Navigation Co-founders, Viruta Lab Based in Valencia, David and María combine architectural expertise with interior design excellence. The pair take a collaborative approach to high-end residential and commercial spaces across Spain.

5. Tactile Wallpaper

If you’re considering wallpaper in your bedroom, opt for a three-dimensional version. (Image credit: The Broadway, St James's Park, Design: CS Design Studio)

“In our increasingly busy lives, a bedroom needs to be an antidote to the chaos,” believes Cansel Seymen, founder of CS Design Studio. In this London project, the interior designer opted to go neutral but make things interesting — instead of choosing a basic wallpaper, she installed one with a subtle grain interwoven with metallic stripes.

“We specifically chose a textured wallcovering to introduce a sense of dimensional warmth,” she explains. “While a printed pattern can sometimes feel flat, organic textures have a physical depth that catches the light beautifully. It brings an elegant, serene calmness that’s perfect for soothing the mind.”

For similar wallcoverings, try the collections at Arte — the brand’s Ancient Egyptian-inspired installation was a Livingetc highlight at Milan Design Week this year.

6. Timber Cladding

Different varieties of wood can create a rustic look or a softer, far gentler one. (Image credit: Chris Snook, Design: Main for Wild Escapes)

The wood-drenching trend is perfect for bedrooms, where the material can create a number of different moods. “From sleek and contemporary to rustic and textured, wood’s natural variations in grain, tone, and texture ensure that every space can have its own unique character,” says Alex Main, director at the Main Company.

Cladding a whole bedroom in wood may be quite the departure from paint, but the impact goes well beyond looks. “Beyond its beauty, timber cladding offers many practical advantages,” explains Alex. “It can improve acoustics, provide an extra layer of insulation, and even improve your home’s energy efficiency.”

If you’re not keen on giving your entire bedroom over to a single material, consider using cladding to highlight key points within it — it makes excellent wall paneling, of course, but can also work supremely well lining an alcove or even stretching across the ceiling.



Whether you’re remodeling or simply reconsidering your next decorating move, putting down your paintbrush may be for the best. With bedroom trends, interior designers have swapped paint for tactile surfaces and luxurious wallcoverings — creating spaces that look serene and feel altogether more cocooning.

Looking for more inspiration? Sign up to Livingetc’s newsletter for even more ideas delivered straight to your inbox.