It's quite possibly the biggest event of the design calendar year — Milan Design Week is here and with it, a cavalcade of exhibitions, showroom openings, product launches, and artful installations to explore. And of course, the Livingetc editors are on the ground and taking everything in.

With a full day under our belt, and Salone del Mobile opening tomorrow, we're rounding up our favorites as we go, updating this page daily, so whether you're heading to Milan this week or watching from home, you can keep up with the most exciting events as they happen.

Day One

1. Poliform's immersive installation takes theatricality to a new level

Poliform's installation, "Multitude", at Milan Design Week 2026. (Image credit: Poliform)

There's quite the buzz about 'Multitude', Poliform's installation at Palazzo Clerici during this Design Week. An abstract urban forest of aluminium poles makes for a dramatic backdrop for the brand's new outdoor collection.

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"Poliform set the bar high by taking over the most beautiful palazzo, a space that has ever been seen in this way before," says executive editor Pip Rich. "The brand’s classic modern furniture sang out against the Renaissance-style architecture."

2. Artemest's take on "Italian Grandeur"

The Grand Salon by March & White at L'Appartamento by Artemest. (Image credit: Manfredi Gioacchini)

We already mentioned L'Appartamento by Artemest in our Milan preview — it's a highlight of the week — but seeing it in real life is a whole different experience. This year's theme is "Italian Grandeur", celebrating the artistry, architecture, and craftsmanship of Italy through a series of designer-created rooms.

"A personal highlight of mine is The Grand Salon by March & White Design," says our editor, Hugh Metcalf. "There's velvet, there's fringing, there are glossy lacquered surfaces and dramatic floral displays, all set among this incredible Milanese architecture. It's a genuine spectacle."

3. Patricia Urquiola's colorful redesign of the Moroso flagship

Moroso's flagship showroom by Patricia Urquiola. (Image credit: Lorenzo Bacci for Moroso)

Look, anything Patricia Urquiola touches is worthy of attention, and the Moroso flagship store — for this week, an exhibition called "I feel space" — is a must-see while you're in Milan.

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Part art gallery, part showroom, it sees works of art like "Dammi i colori" by Heimo Zobernig and "Geometriæ" by Front set alongside Moroso's signature shapely pieces, including Patricia's own Cuadra-Soft Edge modular sofa system — all designed by Patricia to give shape to space.

4. Dimoregallery's new location at the heart of Milan

Dimoregallery on Via San Vittore al Teatro in Milan. (Image credit: Andrea Ferrari for Dimoregallery)

This week is the debut of cutting-edge art gallery Dimoregallery's new space on Via San Vittore al Teatro, mere steps away from Piazza degli Affari. We relished traversing the two floors of this former bank, admiring the mix of historic Italian furnishings alongside ultra-contemporary, ultra-design-forward pieces by Dimoremilano and Interni Venosta.

"They've collaborated with Cardi Gallery to add works by 20th-century and contemporary masters, like Jannis Kounellis, into the mix — it's a truly cultural experience to squeeze into your busy schedule while you're here," says global editor-in-chief Sarah Spiteri.

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