As spring approaches, we start living more fluidly at home. Doors stay open longer, evenings stretch outside, and naturally, we begin moving furniture to suit the way we actually live. The boundary between indoors and outdoors feels softer, and we look for pieces that can adapt with us.

This is where material choice becomes powerful. As stylists, we are drawn to designs that feel relaxed yet intentional. Think ceramic, cement, teak, and woven fibers. They bring a grounded, sculptural quality that works beautifully in both settings. A solid plaster or metal side table can sit beside a sofa during the week, then move out to the patio to act as garden furniture when you are hosting or simply need an extra surface for a drink. A rattan chair layered with soft textiles can soften a modern interior while still feeling practical and durable.

Today's garden furniture looks as good as they pieces you keep indoors anyway. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

A simple styling approach is to balance strength with softness. Place a robust outdoor material against gentler interior elements. A cement stool beside linen upholstery or a teak bench against a painted wall creates contrast, depth and a sense of curation.

At Design Lab by Livingetc, this is exactly the kind of flexibility we help readers achieve through our personalised sourcing service. This edit of 24 versatile pieces is curated to help you imagine how furniture can move and adapt to everyday living.

The Moveable Accents

The Indoor Anchors

The Softening Layers

Good styling isn’t defined only by how a space looks, but by how it adapts. That's why when materials are chosen with intention and furniture is allowed to shift with daily life, homes begin to feel lighter and genuinely lived in.

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