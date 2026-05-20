Another year, another trip to the Chelsea Flower Show, and 2026 proved just as lush with inspiration this time around. However, the one crucial shift in al fresco ambiance is that personality-filled outdoor spaces are the call of the hour.

As far as garden trends go, sensory design, maximalist sculptures, and spaces for outdoor kitchens and dining rooms took centre stage. Blurring boundaries with outdoor listening bars and offline wellness zones was also a prominent theme. Not to forget contemporary ikebana that works just as beautifully indoors and outside.

Each of these design ideas has a role to play in curating a backyard that feels connected to your home. So, let's take a look at how you can transport the trend of your choice into your home.

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1. Outdoor Kitchens

Image 1 of 4 What could be better than cooking up a storm al fresco? (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

By far and wide, the most noticeable trend at the Chelsea Flower Show this year was outdoor kitchens. We've come a long way from simple grills, making a case for cheffing up a meal outside. Now, full-fledged garden kitchens are having a moment.

And if you're planning an outdoor kitchen, then I recommend taking inspiration from the show by investing in a Gozney Dome if you love making your own pizzas. Or perhaps you can brush up on some Big Green Egg cooking tips to make this versatile grill shine.

2. Blurring the Boundaries

Image 1 of 4 Outdoor dining spaces that feel like an extension of the indoors are the moment. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

To any home with an attached garden spacious enough to accommodate a sit-down table, outdoor dining is a spring-summer dream. The key difference this season is the shift from these spaces feeling like a separate zone to morphing into an extension of your interior.

Start by anchoring the space with garden tables with chairs, then layer in some beautiful outdoor table settings. All the while, the key is to find indoor-outdoor furniture that feels elevated and cohesive.

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3. Maximalist Sculptures

Image 1 of 5 Bold outdoor sculptures and statues to make a clear design statement. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

Garden statues and sculptures were spotted at the Chelsea Flower Show last year as well. However, this time, it seems that these features no longer want to slink into the overarching aesthetic. Maximalist forms, bold colors, and supersized silhouettes lend the trend a fresh chapter with even more personality than before.

"These forms have taken on a new life this year," says sculptural artist Paul Vanstone. "As people take a deeper approach to making their gardens feel more like an artistic home, outdoor statues are taking up more space and attention."

H&M Glass Sculpture £25.50 at H&M (US) If you don't have the space for a supersized statue, add visual interest with these chrome-y glass sculptures from H&M. Paul Vanstone Opal Torso View at paulvanstone.co.uk This piece by Paul Vanstone is among my favorites from the show, and an opulent way to bring the trend home. Ferm Living Fountain Pedestal Bowl £485 at fermliving.co.uk For a more minimalist finish, you can style this Fountain Pedestal Bowl from Ferm Living.

4. Outdoor Listening Bars

Image 1 of 4 Take your listening room outside for cocktail hours in a sunlit space. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

Listening bars are one of my favorite trends of 2026, and the only possible thing that could further elevate this concept? A change in venue from indoors to a cozy outhouse surrounded by nature.

At this year's Chelsea Flower Show, I noticed that a couple of garden rooms and outhouses had been transformed from typical greenhouses and traditional pubs to contemporary listening bars. And what a chic use for a potting shack that is! Just imagine taking some time to unwind in an outdoor-facing listening room with a crisp cocktail in hand.

Umbra Bellwood Bar and Storage Cart £200 at John Lewis Every listening bar needs a sleek cart and this number from Umbra is my choice for a moody space. PRO-JECT E1 BT Turntable £369 at Selfridges I'm obsessed with the clean, elevated design on this E1 BT Turntable by PRO-JECT. Urban Outfitters Arden Vinyl Storage Table £169 at Urban Outfitters (US) Your listening bar deserves some chic storage, and I vote this colorful table from Urban Outfitters.

5. Offline Wellness Zones