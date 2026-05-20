7 Standout Ideas That Make Gardens Feel More Immersive and Interesting From This Year's Chelsea Flower Show
From an abundance of outdoor kitchens to maximalist sculptures, sensory design, offline wellness spaces, and more...
Another year, another trip to the Chelsea Flower Show, and 2026 proved just as lush with inspiration this time around. However, the one crucial shift in al fresco ambiance is that personality-filled outdoor spaces are the call of the hour.
As far as garden trends go, sensory design, maximalist sculptures, and spaces for outdoor kitchens and dining rooms took centre stage. Blurring boundaries with outdoor listening bars and offline wellness zones was also a prominent theme. Not to forget contemporary ikebana that works just as beautifully indoors and outside.
Each of these design ideas has a role to play in curating a backyard that feels connected to your home. So, let's take a look at how you can transport the trend of your choice into your home.
1. Outdoor Kitchens
By far and wide, the most noticeable trend at the Chelsea Flower Show this year was outdoor kitchens. We've come a long way from simple grills, making a case for cheffing up a meal outside. Now, full-fledged garden kitchens are having a moment.
And if you're planning an outdoor kitchen, then I recommend taking inspiration from the show by investing in a Gozney Dome if you love making your own pizzas. Or perhaps you can brush up on some Big Green Egg cooking tips to make this versatile grill shine.
Japanese outdoor grills are a lovely addition if you like a Sunday barbecue.
The Gozney Arc Lite is perfect for cooking pizza in your garden, but the Tread is the better, portable option for smaller gardens.
2. Blurring the Boundaries
To any home with an attached garden spacious enough to accommodate a sit-down table, outdoor dining is a spring-summer dream. The key difference this season is the shift from these spaces feeling like a separate zone to morphing into an extension of your interior.
Start by anchoring the space with garden tables with chairs, then layer in some beautiful outdoor table settings. All the while, the key is to find indoor-outdoor furniture that feels elevated and cohesive.
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Modern outdoor bean bag chairs like this are a cozy addition to your hosting garden.
This bold garden table from Westwing is a fine choice for al fresco dining. And you can finish it off with this Set of Garden Chairs Kumi.
3. Maximalist Sculptures
Garden statues and sculptures were spotted at the Chelsea Flower Show last year as well. However, this time, it seems that these features no longer want to slink into the overarching aesthetic. Maximalist forms, bold colors, and supersized silhouettes lend the trend a fresh chapter with even more personality than before.
"These forms have taken on a new life this year," says sculptural artist Paul Vanstone. "As people take a deeper approach to making their gardens feel more like an artistic home, outdoor statues are taking up more space and attention."
4. Outdoor Listening Bars
Listening bars are one of my favorite trends of 2026, and the only possible thing that could further elevate this concept? A change in venue from indoors to a cozy outhouse surrounded by nature.
At this year's Chelsea Flower Show, I noticed that a couple of garden rooms and outhouses had been transformed from typical greenhouses and traditional pubs to contemporary listening bars. And what a chic use for a potting shack that is! Just imagine taking some time to unwind in an outdoor-facing listening room with a crisp cocktail in hand.