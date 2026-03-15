Let's face it: As much as you may want your garden to be filled with all the stylish outdoor furniture, not many of us have the space to accommodate everything. You don't want your outdoor space looking like a yard sale rather than a streamlined design. It's best to narrow it down to a few essential (and exceptional) pieces. And where to start? I've called on the experts for a little guidance.

With all the new spring styles and outdoor furniture trends starting to roll out, it can be overwhelming to decide on the right set for your space. When choosing the best garden furniture for your home, it's important to consider both form and function — marrying current outdoor styles with what will actually fit in your space.

Narrowing it down to the 'one piece' that truly sets your space apart makes the decision-making process less intimidating. I asked designers from some of the top outdoor furniture brands their go-to piece for the garden this year. This is what they recommended focusing on.

1. The "Offbeat" Accent Chair

Especially in smaller gardens, having one striking seat can go a long way. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Speaking of finding that one good piece, why not let it be a piece that stands out? For that, Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James, says, "An occasional or accent chair is set to be the staple piece of gardens in 2026." A seat that is, of course, still practical, but its design is the real star of the show.

"Normally, we see a stunning outdoor sofa or dining set in the most stylish gardens, but now the most modern looks for 2026 will embrace an offbeat accent chair." And, if your garden allows, it doesn't have to be just one occasional chair; a sofa styled with one or two statement chairs around a coffee table brings the indoor living aesthetic outdoors.

For a bit of guidance around what to shop for, "These chairs will often have a lean-back shape, which naturally leans into that European relaxed style everyone is trying to re-create," says Laura. Think of your favorite holiday reading spot brought to the comfort of your own backyard.

Chloe Barrow Social Links Navigation Interior Design Expert Chloe Barrow is an interior design expert at Laura James, an online home and garden retailer, offering affordable luxury products for modern everyday living. The Laura James team is made up of experienced interior and creative experts with a mission to create and deliver beautiful products for homes across the UK.

2. Modular Lounge Furniture

Modular furniture means you can rearrange your garden with shifting sunlight or as the gathering demands. (Image credit: Habitat)

If you're already dreaming of the ways you can entertain in your outdoor space (garden dinner parties and the like), then perhaps a modular set is the thing you need to bring those dreams to life. Kayli Rowsell, design manager at Arteriors, says her pick for outdoor furniture this year is "a well-scaled modular lounge system — it's a classic and defining staple in outdoor furniture collections."

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Modular seating lets people tailor their outdoor rooms for entertaining, lounging, or quiet mornings. And if 2026 interior design trends have taught us anything, it's that people are craving spaces that are multifunctional and can cater to connectivity or relaxation when needed.

"When combined with weather-ready textiles and bold yet timeless design, these systems become the backbone of the space, not just seating, but the foundation of how outdoor living is experienced," Kayli adds.

Kayli Rowsell Social Links Navigation Design Manager at Arteriors A graduate of Virginia Tech, Kayli holds a degree in Industrial Design. Since joining Arteriors in 2012, she has played a key role in shaping the creative direction of the brand's outdoor furniture, lighting, and decor collections.

3. A Chic Bistro Set

This bistro set from Rowen & Wren is one of my current favorites of the season. (Image credit: Rowen & Wren)

If you are working with a small garden or even sourcing balcony furniture for your apartment, then a bistro set is the ideal piece to invest in this year. As Andrew Tanner, head of design at Habitat, says, "A compact bistro set is always a must-have."

"It's versatile for small spaces but still looks stylish, especially when paired with colorful cushions or a simple table arrangement," he adds. "It's a practical piece that instantly gives an outdoor area a polished, designed feel."

Bistro sets, in particular, can offer an elegant dining aesthetic (I love using my bistro table for a cozy cup of coffee outdoors in warm weather), but you can go for a large garden table and chairs if you have a bigger space and want to prioritize dining.

Andrew Tanner Social Links Navigation Head of Design Andrew Tanner, design manager at Habitat, has worked as an interiors consultant, designer, and author for 23 years. Andrew leads a team of 28 designers and oversee global product development for the Home and Furniture collections across Sainsbury's portfolio.oversees

4. The Perfect Lounger

A lounger can double as a sunbed and cozy reading spot. (Image credit: Soho Home)

If comfort is your priority, then Gian Paolo Migliaccio, CEO of Italian furniture brand Ethimo, recommends building your garden space around the perfect piece of lounge seating.

"Lounge seating embodies the essence of outdoor living, offering both comfort and well-being — something essential yet sophisticated, welcoming, and contemporary," says Gian. This kind of seating can be a typical outdoor lounge chair, an oversized loveseat, or an outdoor chaise lounge; it simply depends on how you intend to live in your garden.

"A lot of inspiration right now draws from Mediterranean landscapes, evoking the colors of nature under the sun," adds Gian, who also recommends outdoor lounge pieces in "earth tones, lush greens, and deep marine blues, shaping each finish while highlighting the lines and tactile qualities of every piece."

Gian Paolo Migliaccio Social Links Navigation CEO and Designer Gian Paolo Migliaccio is the CEO of luxury outdoor furniture brand, Ethimo. Ethimo is an Italian brand that is inspired by Mediterranean culture. The brand draws inspiration from the architecture, environment, and the everyday customs, "combined with the savoir-faire of artisans with sophisticated tastes."

5. Something Colorful

A pop of colorful furniture sparks instant joy while enjoying your spring garden. (Image credit: Gustave Carlson Design)

When it comes to furniture for outdoor spaces, another style you can't go wrong with in 2026 is anything colorful. Kris Manalo, head of design at Atkin and Thyme, says, "This year we expect colorful metallic furniture to be everywhere in our gardens, bringing a contemporary pop of color into a very organic setting."

Lounge sets, coffee tables, and dining chairs powder-coated in warm, bright hues echo the colors of a summer garden while providing a relaxing spot to unwind. These more daring color schemes blend beautifully with the lush greens of natural life.

6. Pergolas

A pergola allows you to incorporate nature where you might not normally be able to have such lush greenery. (Image credit: Patrick Locqueneux/MrTripper)

Other than furniture, Kris suggests pergolas make for an intriguing garden centerpiece this year.

"Color-drenching has well and truly dominated the interior trends, and this summer we expect to see 'nature-drenching' as the outdoor living alternative. Because of this, we expect to see a surge in the popularity of garden canopies and pergolas positioned where climbing plants can grow up and around them, turning the structures into a living, breathing canopy," adds Kris.

Allowing man-made furnishings and structures to be thoughtfully taken over by plants will encourage an outdoor space that feels designed for comfort and for the promotion of nature. And who doesn't want that?

There are plenty of garden trends beginning to bloom this time of year — this is only the start of warmer weather, but the perfect time to get your outdoor space into shape.

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