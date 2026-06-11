While the idea of a lovely green lawn is enticing, the reality is that they never quite live up to expectations. There's a small window in May where they look lush and healthy, but by June they're usually already past their best. It's no surprise the shaggy lawn trend is gaining momentum, as dry brown grass is never a good look. This new take on lawns champions a relaxed, low-maintenance, and eco-friendly approach.

It's hard to keep conventional lawns looking good due to a combination of factors, but especially wear and tear, weed invasion, and the brown patches caused by hot, dry weather. Keeping a traditional turf lawn in shape is a costly and time-consuming business, which invariably includes lots of mowing and maintenance using chemicals and tons of water.

It's no surprise then that lawns have dipped in popularity lately and no longer seem a good fit with modern garden ideas. If you're looking for alternatives that offer a more relaxed approach, consider options like clover, chamomile, and creeping thyme, all of which are gaining momentum as they help to create that much-desired natural 'living rug' effect. Here are five of the best alternative lawn ideas to get you started.

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1. Wildflowers

Wildflower turf is the way to go for lawn replacement (Image credit: Kenny Williamson/Getty Images)

Thanks to a growing understanding of environmental sustainability and biodiversity, we are becoming more open to the option of moving away from the manicured monoculture of a traditional lawn towards more relaxed planting such as the wildflower trend. In fact, meadowscaping and other natural lawn ideas are leading the way.

"Most lawn mixes tend to have no more than a small handful of different grass varieties within them, offering very little variety to sustain wildlife, pollinators or soil-enriching organisms," says garden designer Nick Woodhouse. "They also tend to rely on high levels of water to stay green, supported by chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and weedkillers. And that’s just the start of a demanding annual maintenance schedule – one which requires regular mowing, edging, scarifying, aerating, and reseeding to stay healthy."

Instead, Nick suggests looking for lawn alternatives that not only let nature take the lead, but also offer more visually — texture, movement, color, and height variation. "Wildflower turf is one such alternative, providing an instant, low-maintenance option that establishes far quicker and easier than wildflower seed mixes, while also suppressing weeds, transforming any-sized garden space into a vibrant, eco-friendly habitat for wildlife such as bees and butterflies."

You can find wildflower seed mat carpet from Amazon.

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Nick Woodhouse Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Woodhouse & Law Woodhouse and Law is a multidisciplinary design studio founded by garden designer Nick Woodhouse and interior designer John Law. With a shared vision to break down traditional design boundaries, the studio offers a fully integrated service for homes and gardens, creating cohesive spaces that blur the line between inside and out. Nick trained at the English Gardening School in Chelsea and is an RHS qualified plantsman.

2. Clover

A lush clover lawn beautifully frames a circular water feature and pollinator-friendly perennial beds (Image credit: Sarah Cuttle/RHS)

"The traditional lawn is being replaced by more dynamic, resilient ground cover plants," says landscape architect Kevin Lenhart. "Clover blends, native grasses, and groundcovers are taking their place, each bringing texture, permeability, and regional character without the water and pesticide load." According to Yardzen's 2026 trend report, traditional lawn square footage has dropped 25% year over year in favour of more flexible, layered systems.

A clover lawn is a great alternative to traditional turf. These quick-growing plants stay green in dry weather due to their deep root system and form a lush cover. They don't need watering, fertilizing or mowing. Another plus is that the pretty white flowers attract bees, making it a good choice if you're looking for wildlife gardening ideas. If you want to go for a taller variety, red clover is a pretty choice too. Clover can also tolerate moderate foot traffic, and it's super-soft to walk on. You can find clover seed on Amazon.

Kevin Lenhart Social Links Navigation Landcape architect Kevin Lenhart is the design director at Yardzen and a licensed landscape architect. He is a LEED-Accredited Professional in Neighborhood Development, and holds a Master of Landscape Architecture degree from UC Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design. As a designer, Kevin’s practice is rooted in a commitment to making high-quality design available to everyone.

3. Creeping thyme

Creeping thyme is evergreen and covered with prolific flowers in summer (Image credit: bgwalker/Getty Images)

Beautiful, low-maintenance and eco-friendly creeping thyme was a big trend at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show, spilling out of containers and filling borders everywhere. But this mat-forming herb also makes an enticing fragrant lawn alternative you can walk on, and when you do, the aroma is released to fill the air.

One of the best low-growing evergreen perennials, creeping thyme looks good all year round, and never needs mowing or watering once settled in to its new space. The flowers come in shades of white, pink, mauve, and red, and attract plenty of pollinators in summer. Creeping red thyme lawns in particular are trending right now, and you can find these seeds on Amazon.

Thyme can be used on its own or mixed with other low-growing ground cover plants to create a mosaic or striped effect.

4. Chamomile

This modern lawn alternative consists of chamomile plants mixed with smooth stone paving (Image credit: Neil Hepworth/RHS)

Perhaps the best known of all the grass alternatives, chamomile is beautifully fragrant and springy when you walk on it. In fact, walking barefoot on a chamomile lawn is up there as one of the most tactile experiences to enjoy.

A loose and relaxed chamomile lawn is a welcome counterpoint to a flat turf lawn and is much less needy. It will remain green, even in dry weather, and won't need watering. Chamomile lawns attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, too, so they are a good choice for biodiversity.

For best results, use low-growing varieties of chamomile that form a dense mat. Plant a non-flowering dwarf cultivar in late spring, and you won’t ever need to mow it. An occasional tidy up is all that's needed. This lawn seed from Sow Seeds is a good choice.

5. Mind-your-own-business

Mind-Your-Own-Business is a great walkable groundcover option. (Image credit: Rachel Oates . Design: East London Garden Design)

The mind-your-own-business plant forms dense mats despite its tiny leaves, and it's another variety you can walk on to add a sensory experience to the mix. This plant can be used to create a lush carpet that will look great as an alternative to grass lawns, and it quickly fills gaps in paving to blur any hard edges.

This is another candidate that gets on with creating a carpet-like effect with minimal input from you. Also known as Soleirolia soleirolii and sometimes called baby’s tears, it will tolerate shade and damp soil, but can become invasive left to its own devices so be sure to keep an eye on it to stop it creeping beyond the area you have in mind for it.

That's our round-up of the best five no-effort plants that create a 'living rug' for a modern garden.

One final tip: Irish moss is also trending. This attractive alternative to traditional turf grass has a mass of small star-shaped white flowers. These eventually turn into seed pods that look like pearls, and because of this, Irish moss is also known as Pearlwort. It's not actually a type of moss but a low-growing evergreen perennial ground cover plant that can be used as an alternative to grass for lawns.