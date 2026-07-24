Rugs are always an interesting interior purchase, in my opinion. It's easy to be enamored by an extravagant rug in someone else's home — I've had a certain zebra print on my wishlist for a while now after seeing it expertly styled in a showroom. Yet we often opt for something safer in our own interiors. Why? Because we're aiming for that all-too tricky word: 'timeless'.

But what is a timeless rug? Something neutral that will go with everything? Something low-maintenance that will last for years? And if we abide by these frameworks, what are we left with in our homes? The truth is, there is no 'best' rug or most timeless option; what's more important is finding a rug style that will last and live with your personal taste. That's not to say some rug styles haven't lasted longer than others over the years or that having a few guidelines doesn't help narrow down the search.

For instance, investing in high-quality and durable materials makes following a contemporary rug trend more palatable, while jute and vintage rugs will continue to feel relevant when styled well. So while you should take the 'timeless rug styles' label with a grain of salt, below are four categories of rugs designers say will lay a solid foundation in your home, always.

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1. Solid Wool Rugs

The higher the quality of the materials, the longer a rug will last, and the better it will look in a home. (Image credit: Westwing)

First up, and the most common choice amongst interior designers, is the solid wool rug. A solid wool rug is a sign that you care about quality materials, whether it's a tufted or flatwoven rug. At the end of the day, a solid wool floor covering will last and look visibly higher quality — leading to what you could call a more timeless rug choice.

"A timeless rug is rooted in both high-quality materials and a classic design style," shares Malin Glemme, rug designer and founder of bespoke rug brand LAYERED. "For that, I'd always suggest choosing a solid wool rug." Wool is a very durable material as well, especially when you clean your rug properly (and regularly).

Plus, "There's an inherent versatility to wool," adds rug designer and founder of Art & Loom, Samantha Gallacher. "Wool feels cozy in the winter, yet remains breathable and comfortable during warmer months. And it develops character over time."

Not only do you have a choice of budget (from high-end bespoke stores to H&M Home's premium wool rug line), but you have a choice of style with wool rugs as well. Wool is one of the most common materials, so whether you envision a bold olive green (this one from La Redoute is a favorite of mine) or a playful pattern, you can't go wrong with solid wool.

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Malin adds that a solid color is her go-to, too: "It creates a calm, classic feel that helps to ground the room," she notes.

Malin Glemme Social Links Navigation Rug Designer Malin Glemme is a Scandinavian designer with a background in fashion. Malin Glemme's desire to find a sustainably made designer rug of premium quality led her to create her own brand, LAYERED, in 2015. With her brand, LAYERED, Malin continues to make authentic, hand-knotted rugs and is an expert in combining quality with livable, design-forward styles.

2. Natural Fiber Rugs

This living room proves that a jute rug is more about adding texture than a specific aesthetic. (Image credit: Suzanna Scott. Design: Atelier Oleana)

Next, you can never go wrong with a rug made from natural fibers like jute and seagrass — these will always be a timeless choice. "They create depth through texture rather than bold pattern, allowing the rug to quietly anchor a room," says Samantha. Materials like wool and silk are also considered natural fibers, but for the sake of differentiation, let's focus on the more textural and flatwoven designs.

Jute rugs often get a bad reputation as part of an outdated coastal aesthetic, but they are so much more versatile than that — which is key to their longevity. These natural fibers add texture without overpowering a space (like a long-pile shag rug might), and they have a naturally neutral colorway. It's all very grounding. And when you break the stigma and style a natural fiber rug in a juxtaposed interior, like an industrial or contemporary space, it creates high impact.

Plus, natural fibers are durable and a very practical rug choice for high-traffic areas. For instance, it'd be a great rug in an entryway or living room... or even outdoors. Versatility and endurance make this rug style timeless.

"Look for exceptional construction, natural fibers, and a design that feels authentic to your personal style rather than what's trending at the moment," says Samantha. Though natural materials may be easier to incorporate, ask yourself whether you'll still love it ten years from now — "not because it's fashionable today, but because it has balance, craftsmanship, and a sense of permanence," she adds.

Samantha Gallacher Social Links Navigation Designer, Founder Samantha is a designer who graduated from The New York School of Interior Design and has a degree in Marketing from Lehigh University. Her career began with some of New York’s top designers, such as Glenn Gissler, Bob Kaner, and Kureck and Jones, among others. She is now the founder and CEO of bespoke rug brand Art + Loom. Her company specializes in hand-woven, wool rugs with artful designs that blend quality and form.

3. Traditional Kashan, Kilim, and Oushak Rugs

Much like antiques, traditional rugs add rich character and history to a space, which is always a timeless quality. (Image credit: Sawyers Design)

If we are talking about timeless rugs, then you have to consider rug styles that have literally lasted through centuries of design. The first region-based rugs that come to mind for me are Persian, Afghan, and Moroccan, and after a little bit of research, I found that certain styles like Kashan, Kilim, and Oushak rugs were quite common across different rug brands and retailers. Of course, there are lots of nuances to historical weaving styles and many other regions that have been home to weaves throughout history.

Incorporating a traditional rug in your home is always a solid choice. Not only are these styles that will endure, but it's a fabulous opportunity to introduce a little bit of design history. As Livingetc's social media editor and Morocco native, Abla Fahmi, shares, "The intricate details and weaving of Moroccan rugs adds so much character to a space. Every home in Morocco takes so much pride in displaying the country's cultural identity through the patterns and colors which distinguish these hand-woven pieces."

And while many of these rugs may seem quite traditional, they can easily (and quite stylishly) fit into contemporary spaces. The key here is matching base colors to the scheme of your room and keeping other elements quite simple. "Each rug is unique and tells a story about the area; my favorite kind will always be a red Berber deep-pile wool rug which has beautiful sequins and a gorgeous tassel trim," adds Abla.