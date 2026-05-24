H&M Home is known for its knack for stylish, Scandinavian-leaning homewares that come at a very affordable price, but its 'fast-fashion' DNA still lingers somewhere deep down. So, when we recently spotted a 'Premium Selection' tag across a handful of its latest releases, our attention was instantly captured.

In bedding, it pops up on a linen duvet cover, in textiles, there are cushion covers, but the one that I was instantly most intrigued by was the selection of wool rugs that start from just £79.99. H&M Home is already considered to be one of the best places to buy rugs thanks to its assortment of styles and affordable price point, but this makes it even more impressive.

Now, I know what you're thinking: wool rugs as we head into summer. But in truth, wool rugs boast many advantages outside of being cozy underfoot. The elasticity of wool fibers means it naturally resists crushing and springs back quicker. It also traps dust and allergens, preventing them from circulating through the air. But, most importantly, it's an insulator, meaning it adds warmth (visually and literally) during the colder months, and regulates the temperature when it's hot.

Shop H&M Home 'Premium Selection' Wool Rugs

H&M Home Tufted Wool Rug £299 at H&M (US) Dimensions: 170cm x 240cm The repeating abstract motif on this tufted wool rug almost reads as floral, with petal-like ovals recurring across the surface in a softly graphic pattern. In a brighter palette, it could easily tip into retro 70s territory, but the restrained beige-and-cream colorway keeps things feeling fresh, contemporary, and wonderfully versatile. H&M Home Wool-Blend Runner Rug £79.99 at H&M (US) Dimensions: 70cm x 250cm Made from 78% wool and 22% cotton, this jute-style runner features a chocolate border on the top and bottom, elevating it beyond a basic jute rug. So far, it's had one review (which was 5/5 stars), with the customer noting it looks great, is great quality, and they only wish it came in more sizes. H&M Home Wool-Blend Fringed Rug £299.99 at H&M (US) Dimensions: 170cm x 240cm These days, a lot of wool rugs are actually blends, mixing synthetic fibers that help add durability and reduce costs. This rug blends 85% RWS-certified wool with 15% cotton instead, which gives it more structure while maintaining softness. I particularly love the fringing and charmingly imperfect geometric motif that feels almost carved into the surface, adding character without the need for color. H&M Home Textured Wool Rug £299.99 at H&M (US) Dimensions: 170cm x 240cm This rug is 100% wool, and the design creates its abstract rectangular pattern not through contrasting colors, but through alternating pile techniques that catch the light and subtly shift the texture beneath your feet. Softer tufted sections rise plushly from the surface, while flatter woven areas create contrast and structure, giving the rug a layered, almost architectural quality. H&M Home Textured Weave Wool-Blend Runner Rug £119.99 at H&M (US) Dimensions: 70cm x 250cm Jute is a hardworking natural fiber that has both texture and resilience. It makes up 4% of this runner, alongside 11% recycled cotton and 85% RWS certified wool. The blend feels especially well suited to a runner, which will likely end up in a busy thoroughfare. Alternating cream and beige stripes are woven with subtle tonal variations running through each strand, giving the surface a naturally irregular texture. H&M Home Tufted Wool Rug £299.99 at H&M (US) Dimensions: 170cm x 240cm While not technically a part of H&M Home's 'Premium Selection' range, I felt it was still worth calling out, considering it's also made from 100% wool. The long pile has been carved into with a geometric Greek key pattern that feels in keeping with the Mediterranean-inspired styling we've seen coming through for summer this season.

As I mentioned previously, H&M's Premium Selection range extends beyond rugs, too. It includes a linen duvet cover set, a cotton percale duvet cover set (which comes in a few different designs), as well as a bold piped cotton satin duvet cover set. It even extends into furniture, with this £99.99 marble side table being a particular standout.

The only frustration? There’s currently no specific landing page or way to search for the Premium Selection products together in one place. So, for now, I guess it's an only if-you-know-you-know, kind of situation. And luckily for you — you now know.

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