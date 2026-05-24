Why You Should Still Buy a Wool Rug During Really Hot Weather, and Why H&M Home Is Where You Should Do It

Very, very quietly dropped by the high street retailer, its 'Premium Selection' is currently an IYKYK situation (and we're letting you know)

By
published
in Features
H&amp;M Home Premium Selection Rugs
(Image credit: H&M Home)

H&M Home is known for its knack for stylish, Scandinavian-leaning homewares that come at a very affordable price, but its 'fast-fashion' DNA still lingers somewhere deep down. So, when we recently spotted a 'Premium Selection' tag across a handful of its latest releases, our attention was instantly captured.

In bedding, it pops up on a linen duvet cover, in textiles, there are cushion covers, but the one that I was instantly most intrigued by was the selection of wool rugs that start from just £79.99. H&M Home is already considered to be one of the best places to buy rugs thanks to its assortment of styles and affordable price point, but this makes it even more impressive.

Now, I know what you're thinking: wool rugs as we head into summer. But in truth, wool rugs boast many advantages outside of being cozy underfoot. The elasticity of wool fibers means it naturally resists crushing and springs back quicker. It also traps dust and allergens, preventing them from circulating through the air. But, most importantly, it's an insulator, meaning it adds warmth (visually and literally) during the colder months, and regulates the temperature when it's hot.

Shop H&M Home 'Premium Selection' Wool Rugs

As I mentioned previously, H&M's Premium Selection range extends beyond rugs, too. It includes a linen duvet cover set, a cotton percale duvet cover set (which comes in a few different designs), as well as a bold piped cotton satin duvet cover set. It even extends into furniture, with this £99.99 marble side table being a particular standout.

The only frustration? There’s currently no specific landing page or way to search for the Premium Selection products together in one place. So, for now, I guess it's an only if-you-know-you-know, kind of situation. And luckily for you — you now know.

For more product recommendations like this, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.