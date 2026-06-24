Introducing Hug Rug x Livingetc — Our Brand New Rug Collaboration That’s Ahead of the Curve and Inspired by Enduring Trends
We're so excited to launch this exclusive washable rug collection inspired by the trends we love — and designed to feel as good as they look
We always want our interiors to feel as good as they look — to be soft, welcoming, sink-in-able. To stand up to the busyness of everyday life.
So we’re very excited to be introducing Livingetc’s brand-new rug collection, designed in partnership with Hug Rug. Based on the colors at the forefront of current design trends, the ones that we know will continue to be key for the next few years, our capsule rug designs are contemporary, current, and aesthetically on point.
There are five rug designs available — three ombre styles in enveloping chocolate brown, zesty and energizing celery, and a flattering coral, as well as a mid-century-inspired stripe and ombre scallop design. The rugs feature color trends we’re seeing emerge in designers’ work in 2026. "These are the shades we feel are most important right now, that fit the mood of how we want to decorate and that we will continue to love for years ahead," says Livingetc's editor, Pip Rich.
And the quality! We were so impressed with the way Hug Rug designs fully washable rugs that feel like soft, inviting carpets. Made at Hug Rug’s family-run zero-waste-to-landfill Huddersfield mill in Yorkshire, each of these designs is crafted from soft recycled polyester.
But the thing we’re proudest of is that they look as good as they feel. Our senior editors drew on some of our favorite decorating and pattern trends of the moment: soft, versatile ombre, energetic mid-century-inspired broken stripes, and playful scallops.
Regardless of whether you’re pattern-savvy or pattern-shy, you’ll find your perfect level of subtlety here — we’ve curated a collection that we think will work to calm busy rooms or uplift pared-back schemes, for many years to come.
Available in a variety of rug and runner sizes, the collection is a real celebration of British craftsmanship, innovation, eco-friendly credentials and, of course, great design made to last.
Shop the collection at Hug Rug now.
Ellen is deputy editor of Livingetc magazine. She works with our fabulous art and production teams to publish the monthly print title, which features the most inspiring homes around the globe, interviews with leading designers, reporting on the hottest trends, and shopping edits of the best new pieces to refresh your space. Before Livingetc she was deputy editor at Real Homes, and has also written for titles including Homes & Gardens and Gardeningetc. Being surrounded by so much inspiration makes it tricky to decide what to do first in her own flat – a pretty nice problem to have, really. In her spare time, Ellen can be found pottering around in her balcony garden, reading her way through her overstacked bookshelf or planning her next holiday.