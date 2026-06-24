We always want our interiors to feel as good as they look — to be soft, welcoming, sink-in-able. To stand up to the busyness of everyday life.

So we’re very excited to be introducing Livingetc’s brand-new rug collection, designed in partnership with Hug Rug. Based on the colors at the forefront of current design trends, the ones that we know will continue to be key for the next few years, our capsule rug designs are contemporary, current, and aesthetically on point.

There are five rug designs available — three ombre styles in enveloping chocolate brown, zesty and energizing celery, and a flattering coral, as well as a mid-century-inspired stripe and ombre scallop design. The rugs feature color trends we’re seeing emerge in designers’ work in 2026. "These are the shades we feel are most important right now, that fit the mood of how we want to decorate and that we will continue to love for years ahead," says Livingetc's editor, Pip Rich.

Hug Rug x Livingetc Modular Stripe Earth Eco-Washable Rug From £229.99 at Hug Rug This mid-century-inspired design is available in a range of sizes, including a runner.

Image credit: Hug Rug x Livingetc Image credit: Hug Rug x Livingetc

And the quality! We were so impressed with the way Hug Rug designs fully washable rugs that feel like soft, inviting carpets. Made at Hug Rug’s family-run zero-waste-to-landfill Huddersfield mill in Yorkshire, each of these designs is crafted from soft recycled polyester.

But the thing we’re proudest of is that they look as good as they feel. Our senior editors drew on some of our favorite decorating and pattern trends of the moment: soft, versatile ombre, energetic mid-century-inspired broken stripes, and playful scallops.

Hug Rug x Livingetc Horizon Ombre Eco-Washable Rug From £224.99 at Hug Rug Choose from Celery, Coral, and Chocolate, and in a range of different sizes.

(Image credit: Hug Rug x Livingetc)

Regardless of whether you’re pattern-savvy or pattern-shy, you’ll find your perfect level of subtlety here — we’ve curated a collection that we think will work to calm busy rooms or uplift pared-back schemes, for many years to come.

Available in a variety of rug and runner sizes, the collection is a real celebration of British craftsmanship, innovation, eco-friendly credentials and, of course, great design made to last.

Shop the collection at Hug Rug now.

Hug Rug x Livingetc Scallop Ombre Natural Eco-Washable Rug This design has the best of both, combining mid-century style with an ombre effect.