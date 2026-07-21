As an interior stylist, I’ve learnt that a rug is rarely just a finishing touch. It’s usually the piece that grounds the furniture, softens a room, and quietly brings everything together. Whenever I’m sourcing for clients, I almost always begin with the rug because it helps establish the entire palette, and lately I’ve found myself returning to H&M's Home rug range more often than you might expect. Their neutral designs feel timeless, easy to style, and perfectly in tune with the biggest rug trends of 2026.

If you’re looking for where to buy rugs, especially neutrals to anchor different areas of your home, this edit is exactly where I’d start. Think warm beiges, soft oat tones and natural textures that work beautifully with almost any interior style. You’ll find cotton, jute and premium wool rugs, alongside pieces made from natural materials that instantly make a room feel warmer and more layered without overwhelming the space.

Still haven’t found the perfect rug? Through our product sourcing service, Find at Design Lab by Livingetc, we can source pieces tailored to your space, style and budget, taking the guesswork out of shopping and helping you discover products you might never have found yourself.

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