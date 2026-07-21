These H&M Rugs Prove You Don’t Need to Spend a Fortune to Make a Room Feel Elevated — According to a Stylist
I’ve rounded up the neutral designs that look far more expensive than they are, and I’d happily use every one of them in a client project
As an interior stylist, I’ve learnt that a rug is rarely just a finishing touch. It’s usually the piece that grounds the furniture, softens a room, and quietly brings everything together. Whenever I’m sourcing for clients, I almost always begin with the rug because it helps establish the entire palette, and lately I’ve found myself returning to H&M's Home rug range more often than you might expect. Their neutral designs feel timeless, easy to style, and perfectly in tune with the biggest rug trends of 2026.
If you’re looking for where to buy rugs, especially neutrals to anchor different areas of your home, this edit is exactly where I’d start. Think warm beiges, soft oat tones and natural textures that work beautifully with almost any interior style. You’ll find cotton, jute and premium wool rugs, alongside pieces made from natural materials that instantly make a room feel warmer and more layered without overwhelming the space.Want more help? Book a Style consultation with IokastiLooking for something specific? Make a free stylist request
Still haven’t found the perfect rug? Through our product sourcing service, Find at Design Lab by Livingetc, we can source pieces tailored to your space, style and budget, taking the guesswork out of shopping and helping you discover products you might never have found yourself.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.