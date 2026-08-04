Pink has the reputation for being a tricky color to use in interiors. A hot pink is one of the boldest hues you can get, and a light pink can read as overly youthful. However, when used with confidence and intention, wow, is pink a powerful color in interior design. And if you needed even more convincing, our August color crush, Sweet Guava, is serving up some major inspiration. It's deliciously sweet, it's full of warmth, but just tame enough not to overwhelm a space.

And it's the perfect color crush for August, as this has been the summer of bold color trends. From crushing on minty sea foams in June to July's energetic Mango Swirl, something about warmer weather makes me want to add a splash of saturation to my decor. And while I may be biased, Sweet Guava is the kind of pink that proves bold, playful colors have a place in refined interiors, and when styled well, they can last long past the summer sunshine.

Dusty pinks and lived-in terracotta may be the more palatable pinks to decorate with in contemporary interiors, but why not go for something with a pinch more personality? Fair warning: Sweet Guava isn't a pink for the faint of heart. It requires intention and careful curation, but, of course, more tips on how to embrace this shade, below.

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What Color Is Sweet Guava?

Sweet Guava commands a room and brings a strong since of identity. (Image credit: @buro_wideopen @konstantinnikonov_more @ivaan_erofeev)

Sweet Guava is one of those pinks that has an immediate identity. It's undeniably pink, but it's bold without shouting. On the color wheel, pink is typically defined as red mixed with white — with different hues, tints, tones, and shades evolving from that base. This shade sits at a fairly even mixture of the two. However, Sweet Guava also has a slight purple leaning, meaning there is the faintest touch of blue in its makeup.

This is what gives it its depth. Sure, it's undeniably and immediately warm, but that tiny bit of blue is what hooks you and, in my opinion, makes it more grounding and liveable than something like hot pink or a really light pastel pink.

And despite Sweet Guava being a fairly saturated and bold color, it still lands as a mid-tone. Where light pinks evoke a calming, restful energy, mid-tone pinks read more sophisticated and dramatic. And when using Sweet Guava, understanding this personality is key.

For instance, a color drench or some other unique application will suit this shade beautifully, while a random accent wall or untethered pop of Sweet Guava might read as too harsh. It's a fine line, but if you're ready to try out a bolder pink in your home, Sweet Guava can be very rewarding.

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How to Use Sweet Guava in Your Home