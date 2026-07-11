Mango Swirl Is July’s Juiciest Color Crush — These Are the Pieces I’d Use to Bring It Home

July always feels like the right time to be a little braver with color, and this month’s Color Crush, Mango Swirl, is exactly the kind of shade that brings instant energy into a room. It’s a juicy, sun-warmed orange with soft peachy and yellow undertones, which makes it feel bold but not too harsh. It has that summer brightness that can lift a neutral space, add warmth to a cooler palette, and make even the smallest decorative detail feel more intentional.

The easiest way to use Mango Swirl is as an accent color. Think a sculptural vase on a coffee table, a striped cushion on a plain sofa, a glossy lamp base, a side table, or even a piece of artwork that picks up those warm orange tones. You don’t have to drench an entire room in it for the color to make an impact. In fact, a little Mango Swirl can go a long way, especially when layered with natural textures, warm woods, soft whites, chocolate brown, or deeper shades like navy and olive green.

Mango Swirl walls bring instant energy and warmth to this summer-ready dining area. (Image credit: Pietruszka Fotografia. Design: Framuga Studio)

One of my favorite ways to style orange at home is with blue, especially in a living room. A blue and orange color scheme can feel striking, confident, and surprisingly elevated because the two shades balance each other so well. Blue brings calm and depth, while orange adds warmth, movement, and personality. Whether it’s a mango-toned cushion on a denim blue sofa, a burnt orange lamp against a navy wall, or a playful piece of decor in a pale blue room, this is one of those combinations that feels bold without losing its sense of sophistication.

So, for this month’s Color Crush collection, I’ve pulled together pieces that make Mango Swirl easy to bring into your home, whether you want a small hit of color or something that becomes the main character of the room.

If Mango Swirl has made you want to rethink your color palette, but you’re not quite sure where to start, we can help you bring it all together at Design Lab by Livingetc. From product suggestions and moodboards to styling tips and room-by-room ideas, it’s a simple way to get a more polished, personal look without feeling overwhelmed by choice.

And for more color ideas, shopping edits, and decorating inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, don’t forget to sign up to the Livingetc newsletter. Your next favorite shade might already be waiting there.

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