Isn't it funny the way that trends come and go? It'd be hard to guess 10 years ago that chrome finishes and chocolate brown would be the height of style today. And it's not necessarily that these, or any specific trends, appear out of thin air or disappear completely; no, interior design is just a continual evolution of inspiration. But still, a general rule is that those that rise the quickest tend to fall the hardest.

So what interior design trends have reached a fever pitch already in 2026? Well, we've certainly seen a lot of deep colors making the rounds, most of our shelves probably have something chrome on them (my own included), and contemporary furniture often comes with a curve these days. If you're taking a nervous glance around the living room thinking I'm about to deem your whole scheme out of style, don't worry. It's not that these are completely dated fads; it's that they're probably just due for their next evolution.

Perhaps a brushed metal instead of an intensely reflective surface or a pop of color to brighten that brown sofa. To help get an idea of what's fading and what's materializing next in the design world today, I asked interior designers to share their thoughts. Here are five current trends so big right now, they're sure to change shape soon.

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1. Beige-Drenched Color Palettes

"I think we're reaching the end of the era of perfectly beige interiors where every wall, piece of furniture, and accessory sits in exactly the same shade," says interior designer Vanessa Katzen. While calming, these beige color drenches can begin to feel anonymous.

"People naturally gravitated toward calm, minimalist interiors, and neutral became synonymous with luxury," she explains. "But when everything is one note, a room can lose warmth and individuality." Even if you choose a warm neutral, there needs to be a tonal variation to avoid the space reading as flat.

Instead, Vanessa says to opt for layered neutrals with natural contrast. Warm woods, charcoal accents, olive greens, stone, linen, and handcrafted finishes create depth without sacrificing serenity. They feel connected to nature rather than the trend cycle, which gives them much greater longevity.

And luckily, this is exactly where decorating with neutrals is headed in 2026. Interesting architectural details, tactile materials, and even 'anti-neutral' neutrals (think olive greens, mineral blues, even terracottas) are replacing 'all-beige-everything' spaces.

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Vanessa Katzen Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Vanessa Katzen is a New York-based interior designer and the founder of Vanessa Katzen Design. Surrounded by galleries, artist studios, and exhibition openings, she developed an instinctive understanding of how objects, space, and context shape the way people live.

2. Too Many Curves

INSTEAD: Create balance. Here, the curve of the sofa is balanced with the straight lines of the floor lamp and the organic shape of the wooden coffee table. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: Murude.)

We've all seen curved sofas and organically shaped coffee tables, and how they do add personality to a space. But no matter how well-placed a curve is, interior designer Noha Hassan says in 2026, they're officially "overused." In fact, a room drowning in curves is probably making your space feel a little stuck in 2024.

Still, Noha can appreciate why curves became so popular. "After decades of clean, straight lines, curves felt fresh," she says. "They softened spaces and added visual interest." And the problem isn't curves themselves; it's when they're applied everywhere. "When too many curved elements are introduced within the same space or on the same elevation — whether in the architecture, millwork or furnishings — the eye no longer knows where to rest, and the space loses its elegance," Noha adds.

Curves still can and should be incorporated, but they work best when balanced with clean, straight lines. "It's that contrast in design that gives a space longevity and keeps it feeling timeless," says Noha. Time to do an audit of squares and roundsin your space? I think so.

Noha Hassan Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Noha Hassan is a New York-based interior designer who specializes in luxury residences that balance beauty, functionality, and a highly personalized approach to design. Rather than following trends, Noha focuses on creating interiors that feel authentic, enduring, and uniquely tailored to each client.

3. Overly Reflective Surfaces

INSTEAD: Brushed steel or aluminum has a less harsh relationship to a wider scheme. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

I think we can all agree that chrome decor and chrome accessories have been everywhere in the past year. It's a finish that has staying power, sure, but overdoing reflective surfaces in a space can lead to an overtly 'trendy' aesthetic.

We're also seeing a lot more high-gloss paint and reflective finishes again, whether that's in chrome, lacquer, or even mirrored surfaces across architecture, millwork, and furnishings. "They add glamour and can even make a space feel larger, but the problem is when they become the dominant finish throughout a room," says Noha.

When too many glossy or reflective surfaces are layered together, a room starts to lose its warmth and feel instantly dated. It's like the 'timed' versus timeless debate — you should always incorporate the design details that speak to you, but too much of anything can chain your space to a specific moment.

So, you can still incorporate these finishes, but "they have the most impact when balanced with matte surfaces and natural materials," says Noha. "That balance gives a space refinement and longevity."