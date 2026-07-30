The Western fascination with Japanese gardens is nothing new — just take a look at Monet's famed Water Lilies, or the charming Kyoto Garden in London's Holland Park. For years now we've lusted after and admired the calming atmosphere and refined approach found in traditional Japanese garden designs, constantly searching for ways to incorporate elements of this style into our own outdoor spaces. And I think I've just found a new personal favorite.

The Tsukubai is a traditional Japanese form of water garden, most often found outside shrines, temples, and tea houses, inviting visitors to cleanse and purify themselves before entering. The literal translation of the word is a 'stooping basin', referring to the bowl's ground-level placement, offering a moment of connection to the ground beneath you, humbling yourself before you are cleansed.

Throughout history, these stone bowls supplied a moment of calm, encouraging you to detach from your surroundings and immerse yourself in the healing powers of water, a lesson we could certainly all benefit from incorporating into our own gardens. Here's everything you need to know.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

What Is a Tsukubai?

A Tsukubai is traditionally kept close to the ground, encouraging users to stoop to its level. (Image credit: Helen Fickling. Design: Studio Lasso)

Although now used largely as a decorative feature in modern gardens, the origins of these stone water bowls were initially found in a religious context.

Inspired by the Chozubachi, a traditional cleansing bowl placed near the entrance of shrines and temples. These bowls were typically placed at a height, allowing visitors to easily wash their hands and mouths before entering the holy space. In contrast, Shinya Ueda, a master Japanese garden and landscape designer, explains, "Tsukubai are intentionally positioned lower so you have to kneel. It forces you to get closer to the earth, and become more humble. More in line with Zen philosophies in tea ceremony."

Central to these Japanese garden design features is the belief in purification through water, an idea that runs across various cultures and religions, from the Christian rite of baptism to the shadirvan fountains found in the courtyard of a mosque. The concept of water holding cleansing properties, not just for the body, but also for the soul, is one that is practically universal, a thread running through culture and time.

In Japan, however, this idea is less rooted in religion, and more centered around respect. As Shinya explains, "In Japan, we generally put less emphasis on the religious aspects, instead placing more importance on the practice of showing respect to things and places."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is why you'll often find the fountains outside of teahouses, explains Haruko Seki from Studio Lasso, a landscape architect and garden designer who has spent her career working across Japan and the UK.

The water also has an atmospheric impact, too, providing a gentle soundtrack to your outdoor space. "The subtle sound of water gently flowing or trickling inspires the imagination and piques the curiosity of the listener," explains Kim Nichols, founder of Japanese Garden Concepts. "When the water is flowing through the kakehi (bamboo water feature), it adds movement & sound to the garden."

Above all, this is a feature that invites a moment of quiet consideration, asking you to lower yourself to its level and engage directly with the water. "Together with surrounding elements such as stone, moss, and light, it establishes a small, contemplative space within the garden," explains Haruko.

Haruko Seki Director, Landscape Architect & Garden Designer at Studio Lasso After working for 9 years as an urban designer in Tokyo, Haruko moved to the UK in 1997, qualified with a Diploma in Garden Design at the Inchbald School of Design 1998 and obtained MA Landscape Architecture at the University of Greenwich 2001. Haruko has been an associate member of the Landscape Institute UK since 2001.

Why Your Garden Needs One

A bamboo spout is the most traditional water delivery method. (Image credit: Fumio Ueda)

While some people may include water features for privacy or aesthetics, with a Tsukubai, the primary pull is the sense of peace and relaxation it brings into your garden.

"A tsukubai gives a garden a sense of grounding," agrees Haruko, adding, "The gentle sound of water, the coolness of stone, and the shadows cast by nearby planting create a small pocket of stillness that naturally slows one’s breathing."

We're always thinking of ways to turn our gardens into a retreat, finding little tricks and features to make it feel more peaceful, like an escape from the outside world, and this water feature does exactly that.

The tsukubai takes a more relaxed approach to your typical water features, providing an "added ritualistic function and a spiritual vibe to the garden," says Shinya.

The calming soundtrack of trickling water sets the tone before you've even laid eyes on the bowl. And, to add to its atmospheric benefits, these bowls are often used by birds, encouraging wildlife to enter your garden, too.

How to Design Your Own Tsukubai

Straight lines and sharp forms make this modern Tsukubai feel particularly striking. (Image credit: Ella Kate. Design: Charter Oak Landscape)

"From a garden design perspective, the first decision is to assign the role to your Tsukubai," recommends Shinya.

If you envision this water feature as being the focal point of your garden, the experts suggest choosing one with a more eye-catching design. For example, Shinya suggests "one with a more man-made form like TePaChiGaTa 鉄鉢型蹲, or one with ornamentation like GinKaKuJiGaTa 銀閣寺型蹲." These more elaborate, decorative finishes will elevate the effect created by your tsukubai, bringing it to the forefront of your outdoor space.

In small gardens, Shinya recommends opting for a larger, oversized finish. Although this may sound counterintuitive, to use a more dominating design, the tsukubai can provide enough atmosphere to make up for the lack of space.

In larger gardens, however, you will benefit from adopting the Japanese concept of Ma, using negative space to create balance and depth. In these spaces, Shinya suggests using "smaller pieces or low and wide forms, and position them closer to the foreground and elevate them slightly so it appears to float a little."

If, however, you'd rather use the tsukubai as a complementary feature to the rest of your wider garden design, you should instead opt for a more subtle, subdued design, like a Natsume or a natural stone bowl. These smaller features are perfect for tucking away into the corner of a garden, creating a quiet, meditative spot.

In traditional tea gardens, a Tsukubai would typically be accompanied by soft planting and greenery, forming a gentle frame for the feature. Soft landscaping materials like stone and moss work beautifully, allowing the bowl to blend naturally into its surroundings. It is also traditional to keep these bowls lower to the ground, maintaining the initial function of grounded cleansing.

Regarding practicality, your main concern should be maintaining the cleanliness of the water at all times. As a fountain of purification, the water's quality is central to the entire idea of a tsukubai. "You might have the most beautiful or the most expensive tsukubai, but if the water becomes stagnant, it will appear murky, breed illnesses, bacteria, and mosquitoes! It goes against the whole purpose of creating a purifying space," explains Shinya.

Ideally, the water should be replaced daily to ensure a consistently clean source. However, if your routine does not allow for this, Shinya says to "invest the capital and create a circulating system (like a conventional water feature with collection pond/sump, pump and spout). I usually do this and put a timer on the pump switch so it comes on several times a day to keep water clean."

When incorporating a tsukubai into your own garden, while shaping and positioning will, of course, be important, what is even more central is the mindset you adopt. You should not think of it as you would any other water feature; as Haruko explains, "A tsukubai works best when treated not as an object, but as a quiet tool for shaping atmosphere." Think of it as a tool for creating stillness, and use this as the guiding force in your design process.