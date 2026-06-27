We're all aware of the calming effects that being near water has on us. Whether we're observing its millpond stillness, gentle ripples or listening to the trickling droplets of a fountain, the sights and sounds of water soothe the soul.

This is just one of many reasons for the boom in water garden ideas. From fountains and bowls to in-ground ponds and rills, no modern garden is complete without a water feature.

However, where your water feature is positioned can make a big difference to your enjoyment of it. In the right location, it will enhance your garden. In the wrong spot, it could create unnecessary work and potential problems.

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Discover the five places landscape designers warn never to put a water feature and how to choose the best spot.

1. Directly Under Trees

Siting your water feature away from trees will prevent leaf drop and root damage (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

It may look lovely, but placing a pond or water feature directly under deciduous trees is a big no-no for landscape gardeners. The obvious reason is dropped leaves. By fall, the surface will be littered with them — and you'll need to scoop them off to keep it clean.

Yet, evergreens aren't ideal either – as it's not just leaves that may be a concern.

"The location and aspect are important when installing water features," says landscape gardener Manoj Malde. "We avoid positioning a water feature under or near trees. Firstly, the roots can damage the liners and pumps.

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"Secondly, leaves can also clog up the filtration system, which can cause further issues with the quality of the water. And finally, some trees (like walnut) release chemicals that can be toxic to aquatic plants."

Manoj Malde Social Links Navigation Landscape Gardener Manoj Malde is an award-winning garden designer, TV gardener and author of Your Outdoor Room. He is also an RHS show judge, RHS ambassador and Chelsea Flower Show medalist. Manoj is highly skilled at combining colours and textures with planting schemes and attributes his love of colour to his Indian ancestry as well as his background in the fashion industry.

2. In a Shady North-Facing Location

Avoid placing a water feature in a shady part of the garden (Image credit: Woodhouse & Law)

Dark, shady spots in the garden often require cheering up, which we can do with plants suited to less sunshine. However, these areas can often lack the interest and color of other sunnier parts and it can be tempting to place a water feature here. Yet, this would not be advisable.

"Shaded north-facing spots are also problematic for water features," explains Manoj. "Still water with no sun promotes blanket weed and algae in the water. And aquatic plants will struggle to thrive without at least some sunlight.

"Aim for at least partial sun (4-6 hours daily) for aquatic plants to do well. Overly sunny areas can also be a problem causing excessive water evaporation however this can be rectified with an automatic top-up."

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3. Exposed Windy Positions

Maintain the tranquility a water feature provides by choosing a sheltered location (Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Too much shade isn't good for a water feature or a pond, due to the reasons outlined above, but neither is too much wind. Walk around your garden and observe which way the wind tends to blow and how strongly.

In an exposed but otherwise good location, you could create a tree windbreak nearby to slow down the speed of the wind and provide some protection.

"Exposed, windy positions can also be a problem when considering the position of a water feature," says Manoj. "Wind causes excessive evaporation. You do not want water blowing out of the feature either, especially if you have fountains or jets of water."

Landscape designer Harry Holding agrees and adds that a formal, architectural reflective pool relies on stillness. "An exposed, windy position destroys it," says Harry.

"Wind also drives up evaporation and top-up demand, chills the water, and blows in leaves and debris, leaving you with a feature that never quite delivers the calm, mirror-like effect it was designed for."

Harry Holding Social Links Navigation Garden designer Award-winning garden designer, Harry Holding, and his team develop strong designs that use local, sustainable materials and innovative planting schemes to create bold, immersive, and enchanting spaces, which are long-lasting, low-input, and give back to both people and nature.

4. A Sun Trap

Just the right balance of sun and shade will help to maintain water quality (Image credit: Woodhouse & Law)

A sun trap in your modern garden may seem like a good location for a cooling water feature. Yet, not when there's little respite from blazing rays in the height of summer, according to landscape designers, who advise that there needs to be some shade too.

"Natural ponds and water features placed in a suntrap can be beautiful, bringing a cooling, calming quality to a garden; however, they do need some shade to regulate their temperature," explains Harry.

"Without shade, temperature swings and warmer water encourage algae growth and poorer water quality. Always design your water feature with some shade."

5. Where It Can't Be Seen and Enjoyed

Ensure your water feature is a focal point (Image credit: Solus Decor)

There are numerous places to avoid locating a water feature for practical reasons, but aesthetics obviously come into it too. Whilst selecting the best site to prevent algal bloom, leaf drop, and root disturbance, do ensure your water feature is in pride of place and not tucked away out of sight.

"A beautifully designed water feature should never be hidden away in an overlooked corner of the garden," says Sophie Bertrand, head of design at Rosebank Landscaping.

"It deserves a prominent position where it becomes an elegant focal point, drawing the eye and creating a lasting sense of calm every time you look outside."

Carefully consider the views from inside your home as well as from your favourite outdoor seating and entertaining spaces.

"A beautifully placed water feature transforms an outdoor space into a private sanctuary, adding elegance, movement and timeless appeal that you, your family and your guests will appreciate every single day.”

Water features can be as simple as a planter with a pump, or as elaborate as a wall fountain or rill. Whichever type you decide on, its position should enhance its impact in your outdoor space and your enjoyment of it.

"The sweet spot is generally an open, level area with partial sun (4–6 hours), away from trees, structures, and utilities," says Manoj. "Also position the feature so that it is visible from the house. That way you can enjoy it all year round."