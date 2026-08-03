Facing a Hosepipe Ban? Here's How Landscape Designers Are Tackling Summer Water Shortages

It's the two words gardeners dread: hosepipe ban. Given the monsoons we experienced just seven months ago, it's hard to believe our water supply has already dwindled to alarming levels. But with help from a series of summer scorchers, some water areas have reached the hosepipe ban threshold.

Necessary as they are, there's no denying they're rather awkward to navigate — especially in larger gardens. But with heatwaves becoming the new norm, it's time to improvise and adapt if our plants have any chance of survival.

For the meantime, watering cans will have to do, but if you're committed to a longer-term solution, our designers have shed some light on the kind of measures they're taking to future-proof their garden designs, looking beyond drought-tolerant planting.

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Agata Henderson Social Links Navigation Garden Designer Agata Henderson is West London–based garden designer and glass artist specializing in creating beautiful, functional urban outdoor spaces for busy families with children and pets. She designs small city gardens that invite relaxation, connection, and joy, where her clients can unwind and make lasting memories with loved ones. Her gardens offer both comfort and escape from hectic life. By combining creative design, practical experience, and deep plant knowledge, she transforms even the smallest or most neglected plots into vibrant, low-maintenance garden retreats that evolve through life’s changing stages.

1. Invest in a Watering System

Automatic watering systems use water efficiently and deliver it where it's needed. (Image credit: Garden Girls)

Perhaps even more important than your garden's plant selection is effectively keeping your garden hydrated. Without a reliable irrigation system or water harvesting design, even the most thought-through planting selections are left vulnerable. They simply have to work hand in hand.

For garden designer Agata Henderson, it comes down to three simple words: automated watering system.

“I cannot emphasize this enough: install an automated watering system in your garden,” says Agata. “A drip-irrigation system allows soil and plants to absorb 90% of the water it delivers effectively. Because the water flows slowly, it has time to penetrate the soil exactly where it is needed. This is especially useful for pots. The system may need to run for only a few minutes, yet the water is gradually absorbed by the compost. When watering with a hose or watering can, much of the water can run off before dry or compacted compost has time to absorb it.”

Though water-intensive systems like sprinklers are usually covered by the ban, some water companies permit the use of timed drip irrigation systems. Anglian Water, for example, allows "a drip or trickle irrigation system fitted with a timer and pressure-reducing valve that delivers water directly to the soil."

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Though the initial outlay may be more costly in comparison to a watering can, a drip-irrigation system truly is the way forward for a 'fit and forget' approach, and you can find budget-friendly options on Amazon.

Amazon Tlgreen Drip Irrigation System Kit £29.99 at Amazon UK

Pip Probert Social Links Navigation Award-winning Garden Designer Pip Probert is an accomplished garden designer with nearly two decades of experience transforming outdoor spaces into stunning, personalised havens. Her passion for innovative design, combined with an extensive horticultural background, has made her a respected name in the gardening world both nationally and internationally.

2. Collect Rainfall

(Image credit: Crocus)

We've covered the drip irrigation system, but to future-proof a garden, you'll want a 360º water conservation plan, and that means water harvesting.

Even drip irrigation systems rely on fresh water, so a backup supply of rainwater for your watering cans is essential.

"I always recommend collecting natural rainwater wherever possible,” says garden designer Pip Probert. “It makes a noticeable difference to plants, as they thrive on the natural softness of rainwater. Compared to tap water, rainwater has several benefits: it’s free from added minerals, salts and treatment chemicals, giving plants a gentler and more natural source of hydration. You can often see a physical difference in the garden after a rain shower.”

Water butts are the most common method of water collection, but not always the most attractive. To disguise them in your design, Pip likes to use natural screening like climbing plants. “There are plenty of ways to disguise a water butt or tank, from attractive fencing and screens to climbing plants trained to hide the structure. Barrels can also look appealing, although being open means they’re more exposed to dust and debris, but adding a rain chain helps guide water directly into the barrel and reduces contamination.”

My choice? A large trough. I love the patina you get on a reclaimed water trough; it has a real farmhouse feel. Plus the long, deep design means you can dip your watering can straight in and fill it in seconds – that beats waiting for a tap any day!