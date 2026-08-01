As someone who has burnt my fair share of Indian incense as a child and Japanese incense as an adult, I have a special place for both in my current scenting routine. And while they might not seem it at first glance, they are vastly different.

It's one of my favorite means of home fragrance, and personally, it feels like the most ritual-led way of cleansing and scenting a space. With varying levels of smokiness, different cores, and even a distinctly dissimilar throw, I asked fragrance experts how to pick between the two.

And after understanding the individual characteristics of Japanese and Indian incense, you'll understand just where each of these formats fits into your fragrance rotation. Here's what you need to know.

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What are the Characteristics of Japanese Incense?

Japanese incense is a grounding home fragrance that shows restraint. (Image credit: Earl of East)

"Japanese incense is defined by its refinement," says Niko Dakos, co-founder of Earl of East. "The fragrance is layered, balanced and nuanced, revealing different facets as it burns rather than delivering a single dominant note. It's an experience that encourages you to slow down and appreciate the complexity of the scent."

He explains that this sense of craftsmanship comes from both the ingredients and the way it's made. "Traditionally, Japanese incense is crafted using fine woods, resins and other natural materials, blended and rolled using techniques that have been passed down through generations," he says.

"When we visited our manufacturer in the Nikko Mountains, what struck us most was the precision and patience behind the process. Each stick is hand-rolled using cedar charcoal powder and pure mountain spring water before being infused with our signature fragrances, Onsen and Shinrin-Yoku Incense Sticks at Earl of East."

Niko says it's an incense that's as much about ritual and craftsmanship as it is about Japanese fragrance. "There's an almost meditative quality to the process, and you can sense that intention when it's burning."

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Niko Dafkos Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Niko Dafkos is one half of Earl of East, a London lifestyle brand known for its distinctive home fragrances and curated homeware that embrace ritual over routine. Since 2014, he and his partner Paul Firmin have grown the business from a market stall to a thriving design studio with four stores and a global online presence. Renowned for their candles, workshops, and sell-out self care products, Niko blends interiors, ritual, and design in every creation.

What Are the Characteristics of Indian Incense?

Indian incense is a stronger format that is often used to energize a room. (Image credit: SUNDARA)

"Indian incense, also known as agarbatti, is often known for its rich, layered, instantly recognizable fragrances that envelope a room," says Nikhila Kakarlapudi, founder of SUNDARA.

"Growing up in an Indian household, that was usually tied to visits to the temple, Indian shops, yoga, or the daily rhythm of cooking and prayer. In the West, those familiar associations have sometimes meant that Indian incense has been confined to spiritual or cultural spaces, rather than a sophisticated way to make your home smell good, as an alternative to candles and diffusers."

However, Nikhila astutely points out that this is now beginning to change, with the new generation of incense makers. "We're experimenting with new styles, blends and fragrance profiles that feel nuanced and contemporary, while preserving their connection to ritual and everyday life."

More technically speaking, Indian incense is typically made by hand-rolling bamboo sticks to be coated in sandalwood, herbs, floral powders, and spices. And its natural composition is why you'll often find it in a wellness room.