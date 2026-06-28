In the middle of this heatwave, we're all looking for small ways to make our homes feel cooler. And it turns out that there is a Japanese scenting trick that uses crisp notes to quietly help living spaces in the heat.

Think of it as decor to make a room feel cooler. "It usually sits within a centuries-old Japanese cultural tradition called ryo wo toru (涼をとる)," says Gini Lin, founder of Airy Fragrances. "This translates to 'the practice of seeking or capturing coolness' through sensory means. And the specific fragrance leading the way? Mint.

But first, let's talk about how this subtle fragrance trick works. And how to channel this practice in your home this summer.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Japanese Cooling Scenting Trick

Bringing Japanese mint oil into your aromatherapy routine will offer you some solace from the summer heat. (Image credit: Cesar Bejar. Design: HW Studio)

"Long before electricity and modern air conditioning, Japanese people used every sense available to lower their perceived temperature during brutal summer humidity," says Gini Lin, founder of Airy Fragrances. "Today, using hakka oil (Japanese mint oil) is the modern aromatic evolution of this instinct."

Gini tells me it's often referred to as ryokan aroma (涼感アロマ), meaning cooling aromatherapy. "It is a traditional Japanese wellness practice that beautifully uses olfactory psychology to make heavy summer air feel immediately light and breathable," she says.

"While it does not lower the room's physical temperature, it lowers your brain's perception of heat. And at the heart of it is hakka, a Japanese mint cultivated in Hokkaido since the late 19th century. It contains a significantly higher concentration of natural L-menthol than regular peppermint, which is what makes it so powerful."

And there are a few reasons why something like this Japanese Peppermint Oil from Amazon is one of the things to buy before a heatwave.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gini Lin Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Gini Lin is a fragrance expert and the creator of Airy Fragrances. Founded in 2024 the company is deeply rooted in Japanese tradition and inspired by European perfumery. Under Gini's guidance, Airy Fragrances brings that philosophy into the now, a new kind of scenting ritual that's refined, atmospheric, and made to move you.

Why Is Mint the Best Scent for Summer?

The natural cooling abilities of this herb make it a brilliant addition to summer scent routines. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: Kim Kneipp. Architecture: Steffen Welsch. Builder: Transform Homes)

Gini explains that the main reason Japanese hakka is distinct from Western peppermint is that its menthol concentration is significantly higher, making its cooling effect sharper, crisper, and more immediate.

"Menthol binds directly to the TRPM8 receptors in the skin and nasal passages, the specific receptors the brain uses to detect cold. When you inhale it, your brain receives a genuine cold signal even though nothing around you has changed," says Gini, referring to a study by Shiseido.

"Multiple studies in Japan found that simply inhaling mint can lower perceived body temperature by up to 4° C. The room does not get cooler, you do. It is a neurological trick, and it works very well."

So, how do you use it? "Consider a few drops wiped onto window screens so every incoming breeze carries the cooling effect into the room, or clipped to fan frames so the scent circulates through the whole space," she suggests.

"You can even apply this Japanese scent to your bedding before sleep on humid nights. It is also antibacterial and insect-repelling, which makes it genuinely practical for summer rather than just sensory. No other botanical does all of this at once."

And of course, you can go the classic route and add it to a diffuser. This Electric Aroma Diffuser is a best seller on MUJI.

What Other Scents Can You Use to Make a Home Feel Cool?

Other crisp scents like eucalyptus, hinoki, yuzu, and green tea are also worth a try. (Image credit: OWIU Design)

Since mint isn't everyone's favorite refreshing fragrance, Gini also recommends eucalyptus as a close second to hakka when making your home smell like summer. "It does not trigger cold receptors the way menthol does, but it opens the airways and creates a strong association with cool, clean air, making breathing feel easier in humid heat," she notes.

"Japanese homes and hotels often combine hakka and eucalyptus precisely for this reason. The menthol provides neurological cooling, and the eucalyptus adds a sense of breathable space."

She also recommends summer scents like yuzu, green tea, and hinoki cypress. So, introducing this Hinoki Essential Oil or this Yuzu Essential Oil from MUJI is a nice way to refresh your interior atmosphere. Or, if you prefer something lighter, this Pure Green Tea Oil from Amazon is a soothing choice.

Home Fragrance to Enhance the Effect

Aside from using mint to cool your home, I also recommend fixing any summer scenting mistakes that might be adding to the heaviness of your home. And for more tips to make your home feel comfortable for the season, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.