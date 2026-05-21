Once a heatwave (or just really uncomfortably hot weather) arrives, it's usually too late to start panic-buying supplies. And no matter how good your house may look, if it isn't prepared for the heat, it won't be easy to live in. While most fans and bulky air conditioning units are unsightly and hard to hide, there are ways to keep your house cool and looking cool, too.

From design-y fans to more breathable bedding, the best way to beat the heat at home is to stop it from getting too hot in the first place — and then knowing how to cool down a room quickly if it does. Plus, the best place to be when it's hot is usually outside, so it's time to prepare that area, too.

To find out the best things to buy for your home in hot weather, I asked some of the fastidious editors here at Livingetc for their thoughts. This is what they recommend adding to your cart before the heat arrives, and it inevitably (and trust me, it will) sells out.

1. Design-Forward Cooling Fans

A cooling fan is the obvious heatwave-essential, but the latest designs prove it doesn’t have to ruin your aesthetic. Sleek pedestals, bladeless styles, and plug-in options can keep air moving without ruining the vibe.

But remember: not all fans are created equal, and as much as good looks count, the tech is important, too. "Fans don't necessarily 'cool' your room, but rather move air around so, at least, it feels less stuffy," explains Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf.

He specifically recommends fans with in-built misting systems (like the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo)."It is a clever way to enhance the cooling sensation," he says.

Alternatively, "consider fans that insert into your ceiling light socket," he adds. "It's a clever way to add extra cooling at night." But more than anything, he recommends looking for a fan that balances power, tech, and good looks: "Just because it's hot out, you don't want ugly tech ruining your home."

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Save £50.99 Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan in White £299 at John Lewis The Dyson Cool™ AM07 Tower Fan has a perfectly smooth, yet powerful airflow. Using top technology to draw in surrounding air, creating stong air projection, this fan is not only powerful, it also quiet. Save £30.99 Shark Flexbreeze Hydrogo Cordless Fan With Misting in Glacier £99 at Amazon UK This fan produces ultra-fine droplets for next-level cooling. It is quiet, efficient, portable, and comes in a range of colors to suit your style. Jobfun Screw-In Ceiling Fan With Light and Remote £15.99 at Amazon UK Banish the big light and replace it with a fan! This clever ceiling fan screws into your light socket, has an in-built dimmable light, three speeds, and is conveniently remote-controlled.

2. Breathable Bedding

If you haven't already swapped out your heavier bedding for the season, now is the time. "The worst thing about a heatwave is not being able to sleep comfortably, and while fans and purifiers will help, one thing many people overlook is their bedding," says Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin.

She recommends lightweight and natural fabrics like linen and bamboo, which are more breathable, moisture-wicking, and naturally temperature-regulating to keep you cooler (or warmer, depending on the season).

Linen bedding is Emma's favorite, but if you don't like the crinkled look, "bamboo sheets share a lot of the same qualities, but have a crisper, more lustrous appearance," she adds.

Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Duvet Cover £269 at Pottery Barn UK This 100% linen duvet cover in a charming shade of pinky-blush ensures breathability so that even in the heat, you can have a full, comfortable night of sleep. Panda 100% Bamboo Organic Duvet Cover £103 at Amazon UK Luxurious, breathable, and natural — this bamboo duvet cover is perfect for those with sensitive skin and keeping your temperature down at night. Silentnight Restore Cooling Gel Mattress Pad £29.99 at Amazon UK "It's certainly not pretty, but if you're someone who really struggles to sleep when it's hot, a cooling pad over your mattress will help, and it's tucked under the covers, out of sight," Emma adds. This one can even go in the fridge beforehand for maximum cooling.

3. Alfresco Kitchen Accessories

One of the easiest ways to avoid overheating your home is to stop cooking indoors, and that's much easier when you have an outdoor kitchen and all the appropriate accessories.

If you're going to invest in one thing, Livingetc's deputy editor Debbie Black says to make it a pizza oven. "When it comes to outdoor hosting, a pizza oven is your best friend," she says. "Restaurant-quality pizzas in minutes in the comfort of your own garden — what more could you want?"

Debbie has reviewed a few different pizza ovens for Livingetc and says, "If you're looking for a model that's incredibly stylish, affordable, portable, and easy to use, the Gozney's Arc Lite is the pizza oven for you."

But, of course, you're going to need all the best pizza oven accessories, too, to make the experience as simple as cooking inside. "One of my favorites is a cutting board that doubles as a serving tray — something like this Alex Nash Acacia Wood Pizza Board with Cutter Set from Amazon would do the job perfectly," she adds.

Gozney Arc Lite Pizza Oven £349.99 at gozney.com Debbie's review of the Gozney Arc Lite gave the pizza oven a near-perfect score. "You can rely on Gozney for premium, design-led pizza ovens, and its latest addition to its Arc series is no exception," she wrote. Alex Nash Acacia Wood Pizza Board With Cutter Set £15.99 at Amazon UK This multi-functional board and cutter set is made from premium Acacia wood, and is perfect for slicing and presenting pizzas, or even a gorgeous charcuterie board. Anthropologie x Farm Rio Melamine Dinner Plate £8 at Anthropologie Serve up your delicious homemade pizza onto these summery plates. Made from a light melamine, it's ideal for outdoor dining when you don't want to use fine China.

4. Thermal-Regulating Window Treatments

Most heat gets into your home through the windows, so how you dress them becomes even more important in hot weather. The first step is trying not to open them in the morning if possible (I know, the blue skies are enticing). After that, "It sounds counterintuitive, but blackout curtains are the most effective," says Livingetc's design writer, Olivia Wolfe.

If you haven't already changed your curtains for the hotter season, do that. Light-filtering blinds and sheer linens can help keep rooms cool while still letting in natural light.

"A thermal screen is also a convenient option to have on hand," adds Olivia. "These screens attach to the back of your curtain or rod, so you can bring them out whenever the temperature outside reaches an uncomfortable level. Alternatively, solar-reflective blinds are a functional layer to consider, or even a stylish awning to block sunlight from reaching your window in the first place."

West Elm European Flax Linen Curtain £129 at West Elm UK Linen curtains will help filter light but still let the breeze in (if there is any). There is a reason linen is a popular fabric in European countries with warmer climates. Dunelm Thermal Eyelet Curtain Linings £14 at Dunelm While thermal curtain liners might sound like something you'd use during winter (and you can), they also work in reverse, blocking external heat from getting in. Hiding behind your window coverings, they also won't ruin the look. Dakota Fields Tucker Retractable Patio Awning £125.99 at Wayfair UK Don't overlook the outside when considering window treatments during hot weather. Wayfair has so many pretty and affordable awnings to choose from, including this striped style.

5. Something for Your Pets

Heatwaves are uncomfortable for pets too, and there are now plenty of design-conscious cooling essentials that won’t clash with your interiors. From elevated cooling beds to chic ceramic water fountains, practical pet products have become much more aesthetically pleasing.

Amiya Baratan, Livingetc's home wellness writer, recommends the Oyoy Living Design Pet Cushion from Westwing, as it is both style-minded and made from cotton, she says, a material that will help keep your pet cool.

Oyoy Living Design Cotton Pet Cushion Kyoto in Striped Anthracite £54.99 at Westwing So stylish, it would look good on your own sofa, the KYOTO pet cushion has a timeless design and made from a cool cotton. HAY Colour-Block Large Round Stoneware Dog Bowl £55 at Selfridges Hydration is going to be very important during a heatwave, so it's wise to stock up on multiple dog water bowls to have around the house, so there is always water on hand. BarCraft Barcraft Tropical Chic Novelty Silicone Ice Cube Tray £6.50 at Amazon UK An easy way to keep your dog entertained and ensure they're hydrated during a heatwave is by adding ice to their water bowls, and with these fun moulds, it'll be fun for everyone.

During hot weather, you'll likely want to spend most of the day outdoors, so it's also worth considering how to keep your garden cooler, too. This retractable sun sail from Amazon is surprisingly stylish, but you might also be intrigued to learn about the power of reflective garden decor.