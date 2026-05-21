Gone are the days when sport was seen as one of the last frontiers for the style-obsessed. As the invigorating energy of contemporary design continues to infiltrate the cultural space, from travel and gastronomy to (more recently) the wellness landscape, even gyms and fitness equipment are getting the aesthetic treatment, giving us another excuse to log off our screens and engage in some good old exercise.

Among the latest collections to simultaneously wink at fashion, the home space, and interior design, the Hate Wellness Dior line, created by Cordelia de Castellane, stands out for its timeless palette, instantly recognizable Cannage motif, and ambition to take our workout to the next level.

Described as "a tribute to personal fulfillment", it was conceived around three core themes: gentle physical exercise, mindfulness, and sleep. From crafty elastic bands and textured yoga bricks and mats to sinuous rings and sculptural weights, this blue, ivory, and gold thread edit is the ultimate inspiration for your next wellness room project. It might not be good for your wallet (not every piece of it, at least), but it surely is for your mind, body, and fitness setup.

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Available at Dior boutiques, online, as well as at the maison's signature spas, they'll turn every gym session and beach stroll into a fashion moment. Shop our favorite items below, or discover the full Haute Wellness Dior collection in store.

More Wellness-Inspired Designs

The Haute Wellness Dior collection may well represent the 'pinnacle' of fitness for all fashion enthusiasts, but these equally inspiring buys are sure to give your routine a design upgrade. (Image credit: Dior)

In the market for aesthetic weights & co? Don't miss your chance to step up your home gym game, and keep browsing below.

Sisterly Tribe Self Care Rubber Yoga Mat £114 at Selfridges This round-edged exercise mat by Sisterly Tribe boasts an essentially beautiful design that makes it versatile across all outfits and equipment styles. I personally love its unexpected, soft top, and the soothing, earthy hue it comes in. Plus, it's a much cheaper alternative than Dior's one listed above, but scores high on looks. NOHRD Sling Suspension Trainer, Oak £269 at John Lewis "Sport in style" isn't a goal for the lifestyle specialists of NOHRD; it's a lifeline. This stunningly crafted, oak wood sling suspension trainer will add fresh flair to your workout. It's sturdy as it is chic, and while on the pricier side of fitness gear, it still remains within the lower end of three-digit prices. YOTTOY Set of Two Weights Dumbbells, 2-15 Pound £25.99 at Amazon UK As someone who loves to exercise outside, neutral-colored weights, mats, and other equipment instantly stand out to me as inherently more stylish. When used indoors, a set like the YOTTOY one featured above will not just look great in your home gym, but if stacked on shelves elsewhere in the house, they'll just blend in with similarly tinted ceramics and sculptural forms. Fas Pendezza Set of 8 Attico Weights by Basaglia and Rota Nodari £495 at artemest.com Weights that look like wooden artworks to showcase in your shelving unit? Yes, please. I fell for this Set of 8 Attico Weights by Basaglia and Rota Nodari for Fas Pendezza instantly. They have the linear simplicity and wit of modernist iconic pieces, and while the price tag is, unfortunately, in line with that of designer accent buys, their double nature makes these weights worthwhile. OYSHO 5mm Yoga Mat in Burgundy £35.99 at ASOS (UK) I have been a fan of OYSHO's essential chic aesthetic for as long as I can remember, and while I primarily shop their nightwear, this portable yoga mat just made it onto my hot list for spring/summer 2026. Sure, it's hard to compete with a Dior alternative, but its designed-to-boost-exercise surface and minimal-cool look got me this time, and so did the competitive price. Bala Bangles in Sage £39.49 at Healf Ending with a bang, these Bala bangles in sage green capture the playful moment that wellness design is having across both equipment and bespoke spaces. Also available in more eccentric colorways, when displayed as an armband, they could easily be mistaken for yet another home accessory. And, perhaps even better, they make the ultimate buy for people taking their workout routine with pride, in and outside the house.

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