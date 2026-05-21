Dior Just Made Unaesthetic Gym Equipment Yesterday's Problem — Its New Wellness Collection Is Elegant, Decor-Like, and Very Design-y

Forget ugly weights and crumbly mats: the Haute Wellness Dior collection elevates your at-home workout to a whole other level

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A woman dressed in a fitness matching set of cropped top and leggings reclines on a padded back cushion with a checkered motif in black and white and the logo &quot;Dior&quot;.
Because choosing to exercise at home shouldn't have you renounce on characterful interiors.
(Image credit: Dior. Design: Cordelia de Castellane)

Gone are the days when sport was seen as one of the last frontiers for the style-obsessed. As the invigorating energy of contemporary design continues to infiltrate the cultural space, from travel and gastronomy to (more recently) the wellness landscape, even gyms and fitness equipment are getting the aesthetic treatment, giving us another excuse to log off our screens and engage in some good old exercise.

Among the latest collections to simultaneously wink at fashion, the home space, and interior design, the Hate Wellness Dior line, created by Cordelia de Castellane, stands out for its timeless palette, instantly recognizable Cannage motif, and ambition to take our workout to the next level.

Described as "a tribute to personal fulfillment", it was conceived around three core themes: gentle physical exercise, mindfulness, and sleep. From crafty elastic bands and textured yoga bricks and mats to sinuous rings and sculptural weights, this blue, ivory, and gold thread edit is the ultimate inspiration for your next wellness room project. It might not be good for your wallet (not every piece of it, at least), but it surely is for your mind, body, and fitness setup.

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Available at Dior boutiques, online, as well as at the maison's signature spas, they'll turn every gym session and beach stroll into a fashion moment. Shop our favorite items below, or discover the full Haute Wellness Dior collection in store.

More Wellness-Inspired Designs

Haute Wellness Dior shots showing a model dressed in a navy blue matching fitness set of leggings and cropped top while handling different kinds of gym equipment.

The Haute Wellness Dior collection may well represent the 'pinnacle' of fitness for all fashion enthusiasts, but these equally inspiring buys are sure to give your routine a design upgrade.

(Image credit: Dior)

In the market for aesthetic weights & co? Don't miss your chance to step up your home gym game, and keep browsing below.

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Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.