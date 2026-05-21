Dior Just Made Unaesthetic Gym Equipment Yesterday's Problem — Its New Wellness Collection Is Elegant, Decor-Like, and Very Design-y
Forget ugly weights and crumbly mats: the Haute Wellness Dior collection elevates your at-home workout to a whole other level
Gone are the days when sport was seen as one of the last frontiers for the style-obsessed. As the invigorating energy of contemporary design continues to infiltrate the cultural space, from travel and gastronomy to (more recently) the wellness landscape, even gyms and fitness equipment are getting the aesthetic treatment, giving us another excuse to log off our screens and engage in some good old exercise.
Among the latest collections to simultaneously wink at fashion, the home space, and interior design, the Hate Wellness Dior line, created by Cordelia de Castellane, stands out for its timeless palette, instantly recognizable Cannage motif, and ambition to take our workout to the next level.
Described as "a tribute to personal fulfillment", it was conceived around three core themes: gentle physical exercise, mindfulness, and sleep. From crafty elastic bands and textured yoga bricks and mats to sinuous rings and sculptural weights, this blue, ivory, and gold thread edit is the ultimate inspiration for your next wellness room project. It might not be good for your wallet (not every piece of it, at least), but it surely is for your mind, body, and fitness setup.
Available at Dior boutiques, online, as well as at the maison's signature spas, they'll turn every gym session and beach stroll into a fashion moment. Shop our favorite items below, or discover the full Haute Wellness Dior collection in store.
I'm not going to pretend £400 for three resistance bands is cheap, as the price tag is a side effect of every Dior purchase. Available in Dior boutiques and the brand's bespoke spas around the world, this wellness accessory extends the researched beauty of the maison's luxury getaways to your own gym, and still at a fraction of their sojourn price. 'Resort-core', anyone?
The Haute Wellness Dior collection is your shortcut to making your fitness gear instantly recognizable, and this Pilates Ring is no exception. Made from deep blue technical fabric and complete with a Cannage white motif, it gently embraces your body while bouncing back to its sculptural silhouette upon release.
Think about it this way: Dior's Strap for Yoga and Fitness Mat is the easiest, most affordable way to transform any of your fitness mats into (almost) a Dior bag. The navy blue leather strap, white detailing, and silver buckles on it make it both timeless and characterful. In short, it won't go unobserved.
We can't run a wellness room edit without a yoga mat, and Dior's design is already playing hard to get (it's running out as we speak). Those who manage to get their hands on it can rest assured this exercise-resistant piece won't fade away as its widely available, cheaper counterparts. Instead, it'll serve as the design accent and prime piece in your routine.
More Wellness-Inspired Designs
In the market for aesthetic weights & co? Don't miss your chance to step up your home gym game, and keep browsing below.
This round-edged exercise mat by Sisterly Tribe boasts an essentially beautiful design that makes it versatile across all outfits and equipment styles. I personally love its unexpected, soft top, and the soothing, earthy hue it comes in. Plus, it's a much cheaper alternative than Dior's one listed above, but scores high on looks.
"Sport in style" isn't a goal for the lifestyle specialists of NOHRD; it's a lifeline. This stunningly crafted, oak wood sling suspension trainer will add fresh flair to your workout. It's sturdy as it is chic, and while on the pricier side of fitness gear, it still remains within the lower end of three-digit prices.
As someone who loves to exercise outside, neutral-colored weights, mats, and other equipment instantly stand out to me as inherently more stylish. When used indoors, a set like the YOTTOY one featured above will not just look great in your home gym, but if stacked on shelves elsewhere in the house, they'll just blend in with similarly tinted ceramics and sculptural forms.
Weights that look like wooden artworks to showcase in your shelving unit? Yes, please. I fell for this Set of 8 Attico Weights by Basaglia and Rota Nodari for Fas Pendezza instantly. They have the linear simplicity and wit of modernist iconic pieces, and while the price tag is, unfortunately, in line with that of designer accent buys, their double nature makes these weights worthwhile.
I have been a fan of OYSHO's essential chic aesthetic for as long as I can remember, and while I primarily shop their nightwear, this portable yoga mat just made it onto my hot list for spring/summer 2026. Sure, it's hard to compete with a Dior alternative, but its designed-to-boost-exercise surface and minimal-cool look got me this time, and so did the competitive price.
Ending with a bang, these Bala bangles in sage green capture the playful moment that wellness design is having across both equipment and bespoke spaces. Also available in more eccentric colorways, when displayed as an armband, they could easily be mistaken for yet another home accessory. And, perhaps even better, they make the ultimate buy for people taking their workout routine with pride, in and outside the house.
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Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.