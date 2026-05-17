Old-fashioned rock gardens (think dated rockeries and uniform alpine planting) are being replaced by contemporary designs that create a calm landscape to enjoy that feels naturally composed rather than contrived like the styles of old.

If you live near a mountainous or hilly area your garden may already contain natural rocks so it's easy to embrace the surrounding landscape and add rock-loving plants to complete your design. If you don’t live in such an area but love the idea of finding out how to design a rock garden that complements your modern garden, the good news is they are easy to build from scratch.

Rock gardens are also a go-to choice if you live in arid desert regions or other dry climates, where you might be considering xeriscaping, as rocks can be added to the landscape to enhance the planting. Whether you want to turn a small corner into a rock garden or you are planning to transform the whole outdoor space, these designer-led tips will set you on the right path.

Latest Videos From

1. Decide What Sort of Rock Garden You Want to Create

Rocks look great year round, and in all weathers. (Image credit: Neil Hepworth/RHS)

"There is a Frank Gehry quote along the lines of 'there is no inherently bad material, it’s about the way you use them'. This comes to mind when considering the much-maligned rock garden, and how we can reinvent them for today," says landscape designer Dan Bristow.

"These banks or mounds of rocks, with the gaps between them planted up with alpine plants, were a ubiquitous garden trend in the 1970s. But despite the abundance of bad examples, I think there are some great opportunities to re-ignite the format given the right setting."

When most people think of a rock garden, they usually picture a dry desert yard with some cacti, according to landscape designer Gerardo Loayza. "We like to take a completely different approach. We design what we call 'wellness rock gardens', integrating a modern rock garden around a spa or a hot tub. It is really the ultimate design hack to make a backyard feel more like a five-star natural hot spring."

When thinking about how to design a rock garden, factor in the year-round appeal too. "Traditional flower beds look dead in January, but rock gardens have more permanent bones," says Gerardo. "The boulders, the gravel, and all those evergreens look just the same in winter as they do in summer. Even when it snows, rock gardens still look incredible."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dan Bristow Social Links Navigation Landscape designer Dan Bristow is Director of Studio Bristow, established 2008. He was an RHS Chelsea Gold Medal Winner in 2024 and one of the House & Garden Top 50 Garden Designers for 2025. Dan designs bold landscapes that blend horticulture, architecture and craft.

Gerardo Loayza Social Links Navigation Landscape designer Gerardo is the CEO and founder of landscape design company Bacqyard. He is a passionate landscape designer who offers outdoor designs at competitive prices.

2. Factor in All the Practicalities to Get the Best Design

Marking level changes in your garden with rocks is an effective idea. (Image credit: Dan Bristow Studio)

If you have one or more of the following in your garden, then you’ve got a good chance of making a successful rock garden, according to Dan Bristow.

"Any large changes in level offer a good opportunity for retaining with stone. Lots of sun and exposure is a must as most rock garden plants want to live on a mountain, so the more sun and wind they get, the better."

Rock gardens need good drainage too. "Almost all rock garden plants enjoy sharp drainage, and hate to sit in soggy soils," adds Dan. "Many do extremely well with high pH soils, where many other plants that might outcompete them would suffer. Exposed bedrock provides natural niches for this category of plants to colonise. Dry stone walls and stone paving provide the right material context to work with design wise."

This design by Dan (above) features broken local roof slates that were re-imagined as a miniature crevice garden, a great choice for small garden ideas. They’re stacked tightly then a sandy soil mix was rubbed into the gaps. Plants include houseleek, purple loosestrife, maidenhair spleenwort and bloody cranesbill.

In addition to the points Dan has raised always choose an open site away from overhanging trees and buildings, where plants will receive sun for the greater part of the day. If drainage is poor be prepared to build raised beds or enhance drainage in other ways. You will need the help of a professional landscaping expert for any larger projects under consideration.

3. Choose and Place Rocks and Stones Creatively

Use rocks to punctuate your flower beds. (Image credit: Sarah Cuttle/RHS)

One of the key ideas behind how to design a rock garden successfully is using rocks as architecture to balance the planting. Aim for a naturalistic rock design that doesn't look too uniform. Large boulders define contours and should look like they're emerging naturally from the earth to add authenticity, like the one pictured above, which is designed by plant expert Jamie Butterworth.

"Larger boulders can also serve a practical purpose within the garden, doubling as informal seating or quiet places to pause within the landscape," says garden designer Karen McClure. "The most successful rock gardens are the ones that feel restrained and considered, where the stone appears as though it has always belonged there rather than being overly arranged or too decorative."

The aim is to create a rock garden that looks as natural as possible, using some large stones to create key focal points and varying this with smaller stones to add variety. The stones should be dug into the earth to a third of their depth to ensure they are firmly in place.

"When it comes to using boulders in a garden, our feeling is 'go bold or go home'," says Karen. "One carefully positioned larger boulder will feel more impactful and authentic than lots of smaller stones scattered throughout a space."

Sourcing rocks from the local area is a good option as they will be a natural fit with the surrounding landscape. Always check out local quarries and reclamation yards to see what's available.

Karen McClure Social Links Navigation Garden designer Karen McClure is director and lead designer of the award-winning creative team at Karen McClure Garden Design. Delivering beautiful, functional landscapes, KMGD is an end-to-end specialist, from concept and initial sketch, to overseeing the build and planting strategies.

4. Make Your Plant Selection

(Image credit: Tim Sandall/RHS)

Planting is a key part of how to design a rock garden that is aesthetically pleasing. It should soften the structure of the stone while reinforcing the overall design. Aim for a range of different plants with spring, summer, or autumn bloom times to give a long period of seasonal interest.

This style of garden is a great way to display a collection of small plants such as alpines, creepers, trailing plants, and succulents, especially if you arrange smaller stones and gravel to offset the planting.

You can also encourage plants to scramble over boulders, as in this concept (above) by architectural designer Lucy Mitchell. Choose hardy perennials such as Saxifraga (rockfoil) and Armeria maritima (sea thrift) that will flourish in the rocky environment. Also consider moss gardens and lichen for growing on rocks.

"We use structural, architectural plants that don't shed," says Gerardo Loayza. "Think of large agaves, dwarf mugo pines, blue fescue grasses, and, to keep that calming resort vibe, we stick to more of a moody palette. Think ice silver and blue foliage that contrasts against the rocks. We also use creeping thyme to spill over boulders and add a soft pop of green."

5. Introduce a Calming Zen Aesthetic

A rock feature is an ideal centerpiece for a Japanese-inspired garden. (Image credit: Karen McClure Garden Design)

This rock garden project by Karen McClure was conceived in response to the client’s desire for a Japanese-inspired “picture window” view from the newly built house, and for his love of moss-piglets inspired by Studio Ghibli and the microscopic aesthetic found in Hayao Miyazaki’s films. The garden uses Japanese garden ideas that feel calm, atmospheric and connected to the surrounding woodland landscape.

"Boulders are a key part of this composition, not simply as features, but as sculptural elements to anchor the garden and guide the eye through the space," explains Karen. "A great deal of care was taken sourcing weathered boulders with naturally established moss and lichen, avoiding anything too freshly quarried or manufactured. The intention was to create an immediate sense of age and permanence, as though the stones had always existed within the landscape."

Positioned carefully within the contours of the site amongst soft, naturalistic planting, the boulders help frame views from the house while bringing texture, softness and authenticity to the garden. Their moss-covered surfaces sit beautifully against the contemporary architecture, reinforcing the tranquil, timeless quality the client was seeking.

6. Strike a Sophisticated Balance Between Hard Landscaping and Planting

Rocks can be used in modern, structured schemes, too. (Image credit: James Scott/The Garden Co)

"In contemporary garden design, rock gardens are less about recreating mountain landscapes and more about using stone, texture and carefully chosen planting to shape calm, architectural spaces with a natural elegance," says James Scott, MD and Principal Designer at The Garden Co.

At their best, modern rock gardens strike a sophisticated balance between hard landscaping and planting. According to James they bring strong visual structure to a garden while remaining relatively low maintenance, drought tolerant and highly beneficial for biodiversity when thoughtfully designed.

"The success of a modern rock garden lies in restraint and composition," explains James. "Rather than filling a space with numerous small stones, contemporary schemes tend to rely on fewer, larger boulders with real presence and sculptural form."

He suggests being bold and using some larger stones for impact. It works well to position the largest stones first, using them as the foundation of the scheme before arranging smaller stones around them to create a cohesive, natural-looking composition. "The orientation of the stone is equally important. Place them so the strata (the natural markings within the rock) all run in the same direction. This creates a much more harmonious effect."

James Scott Social Links Navigation Garden designer A Fellow of the Society of Garden and Landscape Designers and a Designer Member of the British Association of Landscape Industries, James founded The Garden Co in 1991. Recognised by Pro Landscaper in 2022 as one of the Most Influential People in landscaping today, James is on the SGLD accreditation panels for new designer members, and the judging panel for the SGLD Awards scheme and Pro Landscaper’s Project Awards.

These designer-led tips will help you move forward with ideas for how to design a rock garden. James Scott has one last suggestion to take into consideration:

"Garden lighting ideas can dramatically transform a rock garden after dark, emphasising texture, form and shadow. The most effective schemes are subtle rather than overly theatrical. Low-level, ambient lighting creates atmosphere without overwhelming the space. Used sparingly, uplighting can highlight key boulders or specimen plants."