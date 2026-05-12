Outdoor lighting is a non-negotiable, but it can make or break your garden. Choose the wrong type, and you risk a space that looks tacky, dated, and haphazard. Choose the right options, and your outdoor space will be elevated into a beautiful, layered oasis. But how do you know what to opt for, and how should you style your lights for maximum impact?

If you're aiming for a garden that looks high-end and professionally designed, the right lighting can be a deal breaker. Forget festoon lights and builder-grade fixtures; if you truly want to make your backyard a place of beauty after dark, you'll want to turn to some expensive-looking garden lighting ideas that transform your entire space.

Ready to give your garden a major upgrade in time for summer? I spoke to lighting and landscaping experts to discover the five outdoor lighting types that promise to make your garden look more expensive and elevated. Here's what they had to say.

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1. Soft Uplighting for Trees

Uplighters on trees, shrubs, and other garden features always creates a luxe look. (Image credit: Raine Garden Design)

If you want to make an impression, outdoor uplighters are always a safe bet. James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting, says they're one of the simplest ways to elevate a garden. "Position discreet spike lights at the base of trees or larger shrubs to highlight their shape and structure after dark," he says. "It adds instant drama and creates depth, especially when viewed from inside the home."

By lighting trees or shrubs from below, you add layer and depth to your garden borders when night falls, transforming the space into one that feels just as inviting and interesting at night. This effect is especially striking when paired with contrasting downlights, as pictured in the outdoor kitchen structure above, where they create a more layered look.

Raine Clarke-Wills, landscape designer and founder of Raine Garden Design, hails this lighting technique as one of the simplest ways to add quiet drama to a garden. "Placing a light at the base of a tree or sculptural shrub draws the eye upward and creates beautiful shadows in the evening," she says. "I tend to use them sparingly, however; one or two well-placed lights often feel far more effective than trying to illuminate everything."

Wayfair Dakota Fields Cola Set of 2 Blaze - Black Outdoor Spike Lights £28.99 at Wayfair UK These sleek, spike lights sport a minimalist, discreet design that would blend in with just about any garden design, letting nature do all the talking. Even better, the directional head is completely adjustable, allowing you to dictate the exact angle.

Raine Clarke-Wills Head Consultant Designer at Raine Garden Design Raine is Raine Garden Design’s head consultant designer where she has successfully designed and built hundreds of projects, ranging from charming, intimate courtyards, to impressive rambling estates.

2. Low-Level Path Lighting

Style meets function with these clean, contemporary path lights. (Image credit: Ryan Theede. Design: Rusafava Markulis Architects)

When it comes to expensive-looking garden lighting, a layered scheme is key. Just as you would inside the home, choose options that combine style and function, lighting your space while also acting as a dramatic accent.

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Outdoor pathway lighting ideas are a perfect example. Favored by landscapers for the subtle definition they bring to hardscaping, they’ve become a go-to feature in any well-considered outdoor scheme. "Rather than spacing them too evenly, I would keep the layout slightly more relaxed and focus on guiding movement through the garden," says James. "A softer, warm light works best to avoid anything feeling too harsh."

"Low-level lighting along a path helps guide movement through the garden, but it also creates a sense of rhythm and structure after dark," adds Raine. Like James, she says the key is to keep it soft and understated. "You want just enough light to lead the way, without it feeling overly bright or formal."

Wayfair Black Metal Cage Solar Powered Outdoor Spike Light Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light - 2 Pack £22.99 at Wayfair UK Solar-powered garden lights have the advantage of being completely free to operate. Use these stake lights to line a pathway that's well-lit through the day and enjoy a warm, dramatic glow at night.

3. Accent Lighting for Features and Structures

Creating a more expensive-looking garden could be as simple as highlighting your hardscaping. (Image credit: Eric Holt. Design: Cost Design:)

If there's a particular element of your garden worth highlighting, consider adding some accent lighting to draw the eye. "Using lighting to pick out textured walls, brickwork, or garden features instantly makes a space feel more designed," James explains. "A gentle wash of light across a surface adds depth and interest without overpowering the rest of the scheme."

Perhaps there's a sculpture or fountain in your garden that you think deserves to be visible after darkness falls, or, as James suggests, it could be as simple as casting a warm glow across a brick wall or slatted fence. The trick here is to think about demarcation. Which features of your garden stand out, and how can you light them up for impact?

For example, if a garden has changes in level (like the patio lighting idea above), Raine says incorporating lighting into steps can make a real difference. "It adds a gentle glow and improves safety, but also helps to define the shape of the space in the evening," she says. "It’s a practical detail that, when done well, feels very considered."

This Pack of 6 GEEKHOM Solar Step Deck Lights on Amazon is an affordable way to elevate your outdoor area.

Pooky Lighting Recessed Decking Light in Antique Brass £52 at Pooky These recessed spotlights with bronze accents are so understated. Use them to light a pathway, highlight steps or decking, or cast a warm wash over your favorite garden feature.

4. Discreet Lighting in Borders and Beds

By using spotlights in garden borders, your best greenery will remain visible after dark. (Image credit: Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture)

It's important to remember that in modern garden design, plants are the main event. To really elevate your garden, consider adding small spotlights or uplighters to your beds and borders to illuminate your plants. The effect? A polished, atmospheric look more akin to a five-star hotel than a typical back garden.

This type of lighting works especially well with shrubs and ornamental grasses, where it lights up the greenery. "Tucking small lights within planting beds in this way can bring a garden to life after dark," Raine explains. "It highlights texture and movement, particularly with grasses or layered planting, and creates a softer, more immersive feel."

She says she thinks of this as lighting the atmosphere, rather than the space itself. It doesn't have to be a big moment to make maximum impact, either. "Even in a smaller garden, placing a light towards the back of the space can draw the eye through and add a real sense of depth," she adds.

This Long Life Lamp Company GU10 Outdoor Garden Spike on Amazon is highly rated and has an IP65-waterproof rating, too.

Philips Philips Caper Led Outdoor Spotlight £17.59 at John Lewis This simple stake spotlight can be added to your garden bed to cast a dramatic glow on your favorite plants. Use it to highlight structural plants like ferns, ornamental grasses, or gunnera.

5. Warm Lighting in Seating Areas

When choosing lanterns or lamps for your outdoor seating area, choose clean, modern designs for a high-end feel. (Image credit: Boxhill Furniture)

To really up the ante on the luxury scale, pay plenty of attention to the lighting in your garden seating area. "Wherever you sit in the garden, the lighting should feel comfortable and inviting," says Raine. "The aim is to create a warm, ambient glow rather than anything too harsh. It’s this that encourages people to stay outside a little longer."

A layered scheme with plenty of different types of lighting is key here, but, as Raine notes, a warm and inviting glow is key. James recommends outdoor wall lights to help define seating areas or terraces, making them feel more like an extension of the home. "I would opt for simple, architectural designs and position them at a consistent height to keep everything feeling balanced and intentional," he says.

To really make a garden seating area feel welcoming and homey (and for added convenience when light fades), choose portable outdoor table lamps. These wireless lights give an outdoor space that luxury, living room feel, instantly making your garden feel high-end and hotel-worthy.

Pooky Lighting Scoon Rechargeable Table Lamp in Topaz £75 at Pooky Pooky has a huge range of rechargeable lamps, but this structural "scoon" light is best-suited for outdoor use. Add it to your outdoor dining table to extend your gathering late into the evening.

With some well-considered lighting choices, you can turn your garden from lackluster to luxe without even getting your hands dirty. For the most expensive-looking outdoor space, combine the lighting types above for a layered scheme that brings depth, dimension, and visual interest to your outdoor space long after dark.

Ready to give your garden a well-deserved upgrade? Read our guide on where to buy garden lighting for the very best picks on the market, and let the rest of the magic follow.

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