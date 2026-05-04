Although there's something wholesome and even nostalgic about pottering around a sprawling garden, for many, this is a scenario far from reality. With many of us pushed into urban centers, patios, balconies, and courtyards have become the norm. But here's the lowdown: a garden that's smaller in stature doesn't have to be lesser-than.

It is true that without the square footage of a grassy suburban backyard, it may require some extra-special creative thinking to create a workable garden with plenty of seating space for you and yours. But that's not to say it can't be done.

In fact, with the right selection of garden furniture, considered placement, and a bit of out-of-the-box thinking, I'm willing to say that bigger is not always better. Who has time for all that maintenance, anyway? So, to make the most of your outdoor space, read on to discover five clever ways to squeeze more seating into a garden — no matter how small.

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1. Treat Your Outdoor Space as a Room

Furniture pushed to the boundaries creates a more intimate, inviting space, says Liz Hoekzema of KLH Homes. (Image credit: Linea Photo. Design: KLH Homes.)

The first step in creating a more abundant seating selection when designing a small garden actually involves no furniture at all. Instead, it's about reframing how you think.

"Treat your perimeter like the walls of an outdoor room," says Liz Hoekzema, director and co-founder of KLH Homes. "By going snug to fencing or hedges, you create the feeling of a more intimate space within the garden while also carving out an additional seating area. "

While it can be tempting to want to visually center your furniture, think instead about pushing it out, just like you might inside with a bed or sofa. "It always helps to select visually lightweight furniture that your eye can travel through, as well," Liz adds.

Liz Hoekzema Social Links Navigation Director and Co-Founder, KLH Homes Co-founder and director of KLH Homes Liz Hoekzema has a knack for creative innovative spaces packed with flair and colorful personality. A design chameleon, Liz's portfolio spans all manner of eras, styles and spaces — including both in- and outdoors.

2. Choose Furniture That's Easy to Move

Slim-profile, lightweight furniture makes this small-space balcony, designed by Greg Natale, feel anything but. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale.)

Just as you would in a small interior, selecting a layout and devising a plan for your compact garden seating areas is make-or-break. Although foldable furniture (try this Foldable Garden Bench from John Lewis) is a great option for squeezing in extra guests, a functional small garden needn't (and shouldn't) rely on things being put away when not in use.

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"Consider solutions such as built-in seating, stackable chairs, and lightweight options like stools to add flexibility and adaptability to the layout," advises interior designer Greg Natale.

Choose pieces that are slim in profile, both dimension-wise and visually. For example, heavy timber chairs will look far more clunky in a small space than a powder-coated steel option.

3. Opt for a Built-In Banquette

"In practice, a compact 8 x 8 foot patio with a built-in perimeter bench can comfortably seat 6–8 people, whereas the same space with individual chairs typically fits 4," says Shona McElroy of Smac Studio. (Image credit: Smac Studio.)

Banquettes and bench seats — especially built-in ones — may prove your outdoor solve-all. While an immovable and/or longer piece of furniture may feel counterintuitive if flexibility is the goal, if done right, it can tick multiple boxes.

The first is space efficiency. "Benches sit flush against walls, fences, or borders, eliminating the dead space behind individual chairs," explains Shona McElroy of Smac Studio. "You reclaim the circulation gaps that separate freestanding seats."

This also means there's less need to consider the push-back space behind chairs, saving you another roughly one to two feet of space.

Then, there's the benefit of having a continuous seating option. Gone is the wasted gap between seats, which may be the difference between your garden furniture seating six to eight over just four. "Benches can also wrap into awkward corners that wouldn't fit a chair, turning otherwise dead zones into usable seats," adds Shona.

Finally, versatility. We love dual functionality, especially in petite spaces, and built-in benches can double as retaining walls, raised garden bed edges, or even storage. "Banquettes are the best way to create more seating in any small space, and you can add personality by upholstering them in any one of the great outdoor fabrics available," says Shona.

Shona McElroy Social Links Navigation Principal, Smac Studio Based in Australia, Shona McElroy is the principal of Smac Studio. Working across homes new and old, Shona delivers interiors and exteriors that are highly sophisticated, respectful of their era, and, above all built for living.

4. Ottomans Over Coffee Tables

A sturdy ottoman makes a fabulous double-act in a small outdoor space. (Image credit: Smac Studio.)

On the topic of dual functionality, selecting ottomans over a dedicated outdoor coffee table creates versatility by providing you with a spot to kick up your feet, take a seat, and rest a glass of wine.

Look for designs that are easy to move — bonus points if they fit under other furniture or can be squeezed into an otherwise unused nook. It can also be helpful to search for options with integrated storage, such as lift-up lids, that give you a spot to keep a cozy blanket or even a couple of garden tools.

5. Find Fold-Out Furniture

Being able to add and remove seating creates added versatility — if you have somewhere to store it. (Image credit: Nomad Developments.)

While I strongly discourage you from relying upon fold-out furniture as the only seating option (if you can avoid it), it helps to have some on hand if you have somewhere to store it.

This means when your friend brings their new partner without asking ahead, or your in-laws show up unannounced on a sunny afternoon, you're not left awkwardly scrambling for a seat to offer.

When choosing fold-out furniture, ensure it is lightweight and durable, as it's likely to get banged around in its trips to and from its resting place.

All of this is to say, compact outdoor spaces can really measure up in style and functionality, if not in physical dimension. And, even if you're lucky enough to have a little patch of lawn, how you arrange your outdoor furniture has a huge impact on how often you use it, so it pays to get it right.

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