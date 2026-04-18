There's nothing worse than feeling the eyes of nosy neighbours upon you when you're trying to relax in the garden.

The most inviting outdoor spaces with privacy screening and privacy fence ideas strike that elusive balance between openness and seclusion, where you feel gently shielded but not boxed in. And, while bespoke fencing and built-in screens might promise a polished finish, they often come with a price tag to match.

The good news is that a more considered, design-led approach doesn’t have to cost thousands. From softly layered planting to architectural slatted panels and green dividers, there are plenty of ways to create privacy that feels intentional, elevated, and entirely in keeping with your space, without stretching the budget.

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1. Choose a Dark Hue for Fencing to Create a Chic Backdrop

A simple black fence is a chic and elevated way to create privacy screening on a budget. (Image credit: Ellie Walpole. Design: GRDN)

Painting your fencing black or charcoal is an easy win for creating a privacy screen that's up-to-date, versatile when paired with outdoor living room decor, and easy on the eye. While beautiful timber fences look great, ones that look elevated are often expensive, while a black-painted one can be made of cheaper wood, and still look sharp.

In the courtyard above, designed by GRDN, black wood paint provided an affordable and accessible way to make the space feel private yet elevated. "Painting fencing a dark color to create a backdrop to lush green planting and climbers is an effective and economical approach to uplift a boundary," says Peter Robinson, Director, GRDN. The fence above was crafted with featherboard, also known as feather edge fencing, and finished in Cuprinol Ducksback Black.

And Kate Anne Gross, of Kate Anne Designs, agrees it's a simple, chic choice, commenting: "We love modernizing a yard using grey, charcoal or black fence stains. It makes a great sitting area backdrop or a nice blend with the surrounding views." She adds that it also creates "a great opportunity to add a few low voltage down lights to give the space more ambiance." You could even add these solar-powered up and down lighters from Amazon, for a sleek, polished way to highlight your fences.

2. Put Up a Pergola, and Paint It a Striking Shade

A simple pergola will create a zoned outdoor living room while also offering the opportunity to add color and interest. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

"No matter the size of your outdoor space, paint offers an easy, affordable way to create privacy or carve out a stylish retreat without stretching your budget," says Helen Shaw, from paint brand Benjamin Moore. A pergola doesn't have to be a fussy, expensive structure, and can offer different levels of privacy, with fabric tops or flowing side curtains adding extra layers as desired.

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You can buy a cheaper outdoor timber or metal pergola from around £200-£250, like this one from Amazon, and then dress it up to make it look more expensive.

Helen continues: "A simple painted structure, softened by a flowing linen canopy, offers an effortless way to drift between sun and shade throughout the day. It embraces a modern take on cabana style, where tropical ease meets laid-back luxury."

Choose a palette of soft, muted blue-greens that capture the easy-going elegance of coastal living, paired with rich, deeply saturated blues to complement a leafy garden setting. "Carry these organic yet vibrant tones across exterior details to create a cohesive, considered look," suggests Helen.

As well as privacy, a pergola offers the opportunity to add color and a zoned, usable space to your garden or terrace.

"Elegant yet inviting, the space provides the perfect stage for bursts of colorful blooms, while offering a relaxed and private setting for slow morning coffees or leisurely catch-ups as the sun moves across the garden," says Helen.

Introduce a modern nautical touch with striped cushions or side tables for a chic, effortlessly holiday-ready look. Then add soft lighting through lanterns or string lights to create a warm, welcoming glow as evening falls.

3. Add Climbers to Fences to Soften Hard Boundaries

Climbers are an affordable and effective way to soften any hard boundaries. (Image credit: Jen Donnelly Garden Design/Ellie Walpole)

One of the cheapest and most visually pleasing ways to soften boundaries and add privacy is by adding climbing plants to an existing fence or wall. Climbers are a natural, evolving solution that adds softness and character to hard edges, and due to their nature, you often buy them as smaller, more affordable plants, but they can establish quickly to give you fabulous coverage.

"It’s helpful to think of vines in two categories: self-clinging and twining," explains Jordan Clough of Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture. "Self-clinging vines, like Boston ivy or climbing hydrangea, can adhere directly to surfaces and climb without support. Twining vines, such as clematis or akebia, require a trellis or structure for their tendrils to wrap around."

He adds: "Simple wire trellis systems are an affordable and versatile way to train vines, and they can even be used to create patterns across a wall. For heavier, woody climbers like wisteria or trumpet vine, sturdier wood trellises are a better long-term solution."

In the pretty space above, Jen Donnelly, of Jen Donnelly Garden Design, used a wire system (you can buy affordable ones from Amazon) to soften the boundary fence, as well as to zone off the trampoline play space from the dining area.

She says: "I used wooden posts with wires and Magnolia Grandiflora, evergreen and beautiful flowers, grown on frames to create some screening of a trampoline in a small garden. Subtle screening and inexpensive."

On the back fence, Jen used Akebia quinata and Trachelospermum jasminoides on wires to create a softer boundary. Looking for privacy in a hurry? Choose fast-growing climbers like ivy, jasmine, or honeysuckle.

Jen Donnelly Founder, Jen Donnelly Garden Design A garden designer based in Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, Jen​ graduated with Distinction from the prestigious London College of Garden Design. ​She is interested in creating gardens that really help people to use and enjoy their outdoor space – for socialising, relaxing, enjoying nature and getting day to day benefit from having their own beautiful place to enjoy.

4. Install Trellises for Extra Privacy and Prettiness

This beautiful English garden shows how a trellis fence topper can level up your privacy game. (Image credit: Ellie Walpole. Design: Butter Wakefield Garden Design)

If you want your plants to grow higher than your wall or fence, you could add a garden trellis to the top and grow plants around it for extra coverage.

This process will be a slower way to create full privacy as you wait for the plants to grow, but the trellis alone adds another level of screening to your backyard.

The stunning space above, by Butter Wakefield, sees a larch trellis added atop the garden wall for a beautiful way to add extra height and privacy from the adjoining neighbors. A pressure-treated timber trellis, like this one from Amazon, will be more affordable, and look not much different when covered in plants.

Jordan Clough says vines and climbers are often used best as a "complementary layer" in this way for garden privacy screening. "While vines are cost-effective, they’re rarely a true substitute for a solid fence or wall," he explains. "Instead, they work best as a complementary layer — softening, obscuring or heightening an existing structure rather than replacing it entirely."

5. Use Planters for a Flexible Green Divider

(Image credit: Christian DuRocher. Design: Kate Anne Designs)

Grouping potted plants together can be an effective way to create a privacy screen that's higher than your wall or fence for more coverage.

Not only does it create a flexible, movable privacy solution, but the planters also double up as design features. Grouping planters can create a semi-permanent “green wall” effect without the need for in-ground planting," says Jordan Clough. "This is especially useful on hardscaped areas. Because they’re not fixed in place, planter screens are perfect for renters or anyone who wants the option to reconfigure their space over time."

Of course, not all tall, mature trees are going to be super budget-friendly, but privacy trees like cypress and Red Robin can prove attractive options.

Speaking about the inviting backyard above, Kate Anne Gross comments: "Lining a combo of tall and low potted plants or trees creates an interesting privacy backdrop. Some examples I like to use are olive trees, silversheen hedges, westringia shrubs, boxwood shrubs, and olive shrubs."

Nkuku Affiti Clay Planter £85 at nkuku A traditional clay pot will add an organic-luxe feel to your outdoor space. Try different sizes for a visually interesting look for your green divider.

6. Go for Slatted Fencing for a Modern, Affordable Approach

(Image credit: Christian DuRocher. Design: Kate Anne Designs)

If you want warmth, ease, and a budget-friendly choice that still looks modern and stylish, slatted fencing is a top pick. You can choose options that have tiny or no gaps for full privacy, or wider gaps to let a little light through. If you have the time - and the motivation - you could even create one yourself.

"One of the biggest advantages of a DIY slatted screen is flexibility," says Jordan Clough. "If you have access to a table saw, you can rip down salvaged or inexpensive lumber into uniform pieces, then paint or stain them for a cohesive finish. This approach also lets you control slat width and spacing to fine-tune light, visibility, and airflow."

When installing it, think about what you want to achieve with the fencing. "Tighter spacing increases privacy but reduces airflow and light," explains Jordan. "Wider spacing feels more open and modern, but offers less screening. A consistent gap (often equal to the slat width) tends to strike a good visual balance."

And what about materials? Pine is more affordable but cedar offers better longevity, says Jordan. He explains: "Pine is typically one of the most budget-friendly options. However, it will require pressure treatment or proper sealing to hold up over time outdoors. More durable species (like cedar) offer better longevity, but at a higher cost—so it’s often a tradeoff between upfront savings and lifespan."

If you don't have the time, or the inclination, you can always buy premade slatted fence panels from B&Q at different price points to suit your budget.

Jordan Clough Associate Principal Jordan is a designer with over a decade in the field. His keen artistic bent, knowledge of native plant ecology, and life-long concern for the environment are evident in all his designs. He focuses on creating customized, functional outdoor experiences for his clients via detailed execution and a deep understanding of construction.

7. Introduce a Standalone Screen for Interior Zoning

A standalone privacy screen, whether metal or wooden, is a chic addition to any outdoor space. (Image credit: Habitat)

A prefabricated privacy screen requires little effort and is often easy on the budget.

Not only will it work as a privacy screen but it can also be a design statement as well as helping to zone your garden.

Choose metal mesh options for a sleek, modern feel, or slatted wood for a warmer vibe. A slatted wall planter would add greenery to the space as well as offering privacy for your outdoor living room or dining area.

John Lewis Kaemingk Large Decorative Floral Stake Screen, Rust $23.40 at Amazon This decorative screen can be staked into lawn or gardens beds, as required.

8. Try Reclaimed or Weathered Wood for Added Character

Reclaimed wood may be cheaper than new, luxury styles. (Image credit: Lauren Taylor. Design: LH Designs)

Adding a weathered wood privacy screen is a budget-friendly approach that can also bring a unique, design-forward appeal.

"Weathered or reclaimed wood is one of the easiest ways to create a privacy screen that still feels warm and intentional," says Linda Hayslett, of LH. Designs. "It adds natural texture without blowing the budget, and once you hang potted plants or greenery on it, it instantly softens the look and makes it feel styled instead of just functional."

Peter Robinson agrees, suggesting "reclaimed scaffolding boards are a great idea for a characterful boundary or privacy fence."

As well as working to create a relaxed, modern-organic look, it feeds into the sustainable design model.

"Reusing materials not only reduces costs but also diverts waste from landfills - making it an environmentally conscious design choice," says Jordan Clough.

9. Reach for Linear Planters and Tall Grasses for the Perfect Combination

Linear planters and tall grasses will join together to make a privacy screen that's pleasing to the eye - and your budget. (Image credit: Rachel Oates)

Tall grasses like bamboo are a winning privacy screen formula when paired with linear planters.

"Ornamental grasses like miscanthus or bamboo can form a soft, effective screen," confirms Jordan Clough.

Installing linear planters with grasses is one way to create a 'green wall' for external boundaries but you can also utilise linear planters to help zone different areas within your garden.

Whether filled with tall shrubs or pretty flowers, they can give just the right amount of privacy to help a reading nook feel cozy or a relaxing outdoor living room more ambiant.

Planters.co.uk Zinc Galvanised Trough Metal Planter £49.99 at planters.co.uk A linear of trough planter is a versatile piece that can be the anchor for internal or external privacy screenings.

There's a wealth of options to create privacy screening for your garden on a budget - including DIY, prefabricated or natural choices.

Slatted fences, pretty climbers, trellises, potted plants, tall grasses and hedging can all offer privacy while also adding texture, organic materials and design-led features to your outdoor space - without hurting your wallet.

And for more inspiration for your garden this year, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter?