These Privacy Screens From Wayfair Will Turn Your Backyard Into An Outdoor Oasis — And Keep Nosy Neighbors Away

Finally — the outdoor living season is just ahead. Unless you're blessed with acres of land and lush greenery (yes, I'm jealous), you've probably found yourself wondering how to make your outdoor space feel like yours and yours alone (not a shared space with your lovely neighbors). Lucky, privacy screens are a simple, stylish, and affordable solution — and Wayfair has a selection of privacy screens that are bound to turn your outdoor area into a secluded oasis.

As the name implies, these screens present a stylish opportunity for the perfect patio privacy ideas. "Privacy screens create a sense of seclusion, allowing homeowners to entertain, relax, and engage in activities with peace of mind," Jordan Clough of Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture tells me. "They can also help transform a space into a serene environment by reducing outside noise pollution in more urban environments," he adds. And for anyone with a small backyard, privacy screens become essential. "You can use screening to create a definition for boundaries, enclosing the garden without taking up lots of floor space," Reilly Gray tells me, co-founder of Suns Lifestyle.

So, with spring and summer right around the corner, it's time to refresh your outdoor decor with a privacy screen from Wayfair. Below, I've found six top-rated screens from the brand — ranging in material, design, and shape.

Black Plastic Arrow Privacy Screen Set View at Wayfair Price: $152.99, Was: $169.99

Size: 76'' H X 45'' W X 19.75'' D This option brings a sleek and modern flair to your backyard style. With diagonal lines throughout the design, this privacy screens allows some light to pass through, but will still make your outdoor space feel private. Made from commercial-grade plastic and a thick gauge steel stand, this privacy screen won't break easily. Plus, it's weather, crack, and fade resistant. What more could you ask for! Metal Privacy Screen View at Wayfair Price: $299.99

Size: 76'' H X 45'' W X 19.75'' D Sure, privacy screens are important for sectioning off your yard or providing necessary privacy, but their look is equally as important. This style flaunts an attractive geometric flower-like motif. Keep in mind that since this design is metal, it will rust. However, this won't affect the structural integrity of the screen. Instead, it'll create a stunning patina and add a bit of character to your backyard design. Enclo Tiaga Privacy Screen View at Wayfair Price: $126, Was: $159.99

Size: 73.5'' H X 36'' W X 2'' D Often times, built-in privacy screens are made from wood. "Wood is by far the most trendy fencing material - for design flexibility, cost, and ease of installation, maintenance and repair," Jordan tells me. If you're not keen on building a privacy fence, opt for a freestanding option like this one. The horizontal slats are a tasteful design feature that don't feel too busy. This privacy screen could benefit a home of any design style. Privacy Screen With Planter Box View at Wayfair Price: $269.99, Was: $339.99

Size: 72.24'' H X 48'' W X 12.95'' D This privacy screen-planter combo offers ample privacy while providing a section for some greenery. Made from weather resistant PVC, this style is build to last for years in the outdoors elements. With its bright cedar color, this screen will balance nicely with any natural elements in your outdoor space. If you live in a city, this screen can serve as a practical partition and a stylish space for plants. Black Plastic Block Pattern Screen Set View at Wayfair Price: $155.43, Was: $169.99

Size: 76'' H X 45'' W X 19.75'' D This privacy screen features a unique geometric pattern. While creating some separation between spaces, the screen also lets ample light through. Made from a durable plastic and a thick steel base, this privacy screen will stand sturdy in any weather conditions. Because of its exciting pattern, it's bound to bring some geometric joy to your outdoor area. Dovelina Metal Privacy Screen View at Wayfair Price: $175.24

Size: 72'' H X 47'' W X 16'' D I love the arched shape of this privacy screen — it reminds me of a grand door to a castle. As a stand alone screen, this style can provide your backyard with lots of privacy. When positioned in a set, this screen can create a large partition that'll tastefully divide your yard, patio, or garden. With weather resistant properties and ground stakes for stability, this screen won't cause you any problems during inclement weather conditions.

FAQs

How to Choose the Right Privacy Screen

A privacy screen can blend in tastefully with the foliage in your backyard. (Image credit: Ramsey)

Wayfair has over a thousand options for privacy screens, so it can feel overwhelming to decide which is best for your space. However, Jordan tells me it's a good idea to start by looking at screens that match the architectural style of your house. "Look for cues in other exterior carpentry that might guide the detailing, like railings, shutters, decking etc," he says. Matching a privacy screen to your home exterior will create a cohesive look.

On a similar note, Reilly tells me it's important to consider the bigger picture. "It's important you choose the right type of screening that will not only suit the look and feel you're trying to achieve, but also considers elements like durability, weather resistance and the level of privacy you need," Reilly says. "Take into account the installation options too, to decide whether you need something freestanding, wall-mounted or integrated with your planting," he says.

When it comes to color, "neutral tones like anthracite greys, warm off-whites and natural wood tones are versatile enough to work in most gardens, creating a more cohesive look," Riley shares. Along with neutral tones, Jordan says dark colored screens make for a nice visual. "Plantings really pop against a dark backdrop," he tells me.

At the end of the day, your outdoor area should feel like a exclusive and private space — regardless of its size. And with a privacy screen, you can accomplish just that. But, since outdoor areas are an extension of your home, they're deserving of the same thoughtful design. Aside from privacy screens, Wayfair has an extensive selection of outdoor decor and outdoor furniture. Turn your backyard or patio space into an outdoor living room with these pieces from Wayfair, below.

More Outdoor Decor From Wayfair

