Designing an ensuite bathroom up until now might well have felt a little functional. Squeeze in the basics, basin, shower, a WC, then tile the walls, and you’re done.

That’s all about to change, say the experts as ensuite ideas are getting a massive style upgrade, with spa-inspired spaces ticking every box.

"Ensuites are no longer being treated as purely functional wash spaces," says Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors. "Clients increasingly want them to feel like boutique spa suites that extend the language of the bedroom. That means softer lighting, tactile materials, layered textures, and a much stronger emotional focus on calm and escapism."

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The key in 2026, say the experts, is to visually connect your ensuite design to your bedroom so the entire space feels and functions like one uninterrupted aesthetic.

"Rather than feeling like a separate functional room, ensuites are being designed almost as an extension of the wider interior scheme, with warmer colors, softer textures, and more decorative materials replacing the colder, clinical feel they traditionally had," adds Damla Turgut, founder and creative director at Otto Tiles & Design.

And don’t forget, these small spaces are one of the best places to pack in the personality, as they only really have to work for the people using that bedroom, not the entire household.

So how do you transform your ensuite into your very own private wellness retreat, especially when space is tight?

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Discover seven bathroom trends that make sense for ensuites in 2026 and why you should be doing the same. Get ready for the ultimate place to relax and recharge.

1. Richer Neutrals

Toffee gloss porcelain tiles inject warmth and personality to your ensuite (Image credit: Mandarin Stone)

The cold, ultra-clinical bathroom aesthetic is fading, say the experts. And instead of bright, white walls and basic white bathroom tiles, ensuites are embracing a warm minimalism and a relaxed, lived-in mood. Think muted greens, soft browns, and terracotta tones for a calm and atmospheric luxury.

"We’re seeing warmer palettes take over, with rich stones, brushed bronze, smoked oak, textured plaster finishes, and softer architectural lines," says Kunal at Touched Interiors. "Minimalism still matters, but now it feels more inviting and liveable rather than severe."

This bathroom color trend leans into earthy, textured neutrals, and clay hues, but also a moody palette of oxblood, olive, cocoa, charcoal, and deep plum for something a little more dramatic.

"People still want bathrooms to feel timeless, but they also want personality and warmth," agrees Damla of Otto Tiles & Design. "Cooler grays and stark monochrome bathrooms are starting to feel less relevant as interiors generally move towards warmer, more expressive palettes."

Damla Turgut Founder and creative director, Otto Tiles Damla is the founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design, an international decorative surface brand known for its use of colour, pattern and traditional tile making techniques

2. Unexpected Texture

Soft undulating tiles, a basin skirt and timber details add layers of texture (Image credit: Chris Snook, Vaughan Design Development, Otto Tiles & Design)

Texture is a key trend for 2026 as ensuite bathrooms evolve into full-blown sensory spaces — a far cry from a functional add-on to your bedroom.

"Fluted vanity fronts, ribbed glass shower screens, reeded stone details, and softly textured wall finishes all add depth without overwhelming the scheme," says Kunal at Touched Interiors.

The experts are replacing colder, high gloss and full marble bathroom schemes with a palette of tactile surfaces and tiles that celebrate variation and imperfection.

"It’s all part of a move away from stark minimalism in favour of interiors that feel comforting, cocooning and emotionally warm," explains interior designer Rebecca Hughes.

Seek out handmade ceramics, zellige tiles, textured cements, and patinated brassware finishes for softness and depth.

"And pair with natural materials like timber, travertine, and brushed metals," adds Damla at Otto Tiles & Design.

Kunal Trehan Interior designer & founder Kunal is a luxury interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors, an award-winning design studio renowned for creating high-end residential designs

3. Continuing the Design Story

Connect ensuite and bedroom seamlessly by using the same color palette and design language (Image credit: Rachael Smith Photography. Design: Olivine Design)

It's no longer good enough to simply pick a plain ensuite scheme and expect it to have the wow factor. Because ensuites are now personal spaces that should transition seamlessly from bedroom to bathroom. So, your bathroom décor should echo bedroom colors, prints, and materials for the ultimate comfort and restoration zone.

"One of the biggest trends we are seeing is a move towards ensuites that feel much more connected to the bedroom, rather than sitting beside it as a purely practical bathroom," says Adam Woollerton, bathroom design manager at BK11. "Clients are choosing warmer finishes, timber vanities, brushed brassware, textured tiles, fluted glass, and softer warm colors so the room feels like part of the suite as a whole. The connection is especially important when the ensuite is visible from the bed, as the first view into the room needs to feel inviting."

That’s why it’s crucial to think about sightlines and what you see from the bedroom, as the first glimpse sets the tone for the space.

"A beautiful vanity or a statement basin can all work really well as the first thing you see, whereas the toilet or everyday storage is usually better placed more discreetly," adds Adam.

To enhance the seamless design, choose console basins and washstands that look more like pieces of furniture than functional sanitaryware.

"These work particularly well in ensuites because they help blur the line between bathroom and bedroom aesthetics," adds Paul Dwyer, managing director at Thomas Crapper & Co.

4. Walk-in Designs

Walk-in showers create a sense of openness in ensuite bathrooms (Image credit: Design: JJ Bathrooms, courtesy of Ca' Pietra)

Bath tubs are great for a relaxing plunge, but with ensuites generally on the small side, walk-in showers are the answer.

"Clients increasingly prefer seamless, wet room inspired layouts with frameless glazing, flush floor transitions, and generous walk-in showers," says Kunal at Touched Interiors. "They feel cleaner visually and create a much more architectural aesthetic."

It’s a design shift that Jo Sagster senior designer at Ripples London is witnessing too: "Baths are now being removed in favor of spacious walk-in showers in the vast majority of projects. Clients are prioritising practicality and everyday luxury, with tiled shower benches becoming one of the most requested features thanks to their sleek appearance and spa-like feel."

In smaller ensuites, another tip is to position the shower by the window to help maximise natural light and create a more generous walk-in zone.

But if you do have space for a shower and bath, it’s crucial to think carefully where the bath sits.

"Placing it so it’s the first thing you see when the door is open, or where it can be glimpsed from the bedroom, helps the whole suite feel connected and gives the bath a presence," adds Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

5. Tile Drenching

Upgrade your ensuite bathroom with bold wall-to-wall tiling (Image credit: Lara Clarke)

Ensuites are the perfect place to get playful with bathroom tiles say the experts because they’re not rooms the whole house is using all day, every day. They are often smaller than the main bathroom too, so you may not need huge quantities if you've got your eye on something pricey.

"The nicest ensuites tend to have one tile moment that makes you smile, rather than lots of competing ideas," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. "That might be a checkerboard floor, a tiled shower that feels almost jewel-like or a wall tile with a little wobble and glaze variation."

Tile drenching is one of the best ways to create something extra special in an ensuite, the experts agree.

"It’s where the same tile, or closely related tones and textures, are used across floors, walls and sometimes even into the shower areas to create a much more immersive feel," explains Damla at Otto Tiles & Design. "It makes an ensuite feel considered and architectural, but also visually calmer because the eye isn’t constantly interrupted by lots of contrasting finishes."

6. Decorative Lighting

Don't just make ensuite lighting functional. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Bold, sculptural bathroom lighting is taking over the ensuite transforming this once functional spot into a luxe and glamorous space.

"Whether oversized pendants, elegant wall sconces, or decorative ceiling fixtures, statement lighting becomes a design feature in its own right while enhancing ambience and highlighting key areas," says Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish.

The designers urge us to use statement lights as part of a layered lighting scheme to elevate the everyday routine into a more indulgent experience.

"Thoughtful lighting makes a real difference and relying on one source isn’t enough," says Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of K’Arte Design. "I’d always recommend layering it, with wall lights at face level near the vanity alongside dimmable ceiling lighting. It allows you to switch between a bright, functional space and a more atmospheric, restful one."

"Homeowners are moving away from harsh illuminated features and instead focusing on softer, layered lighting schemes," adds Jo at Ripples. "Under-vanity lighting, concealed wall washers, decorative wall lights and pendants are all being used to create a warmer and more atmospheric feel, while sensor lighting is becoming increasingly popular for nighttime."

7. Oversized Mirrors

Let there be light by hanging an oversized mirror in your ensuite (Image credit: JMA Interiors)

Oversized bathroom mirrors are a growing trend for ensuites, helping to amplify light and space

"Acting almost like an additional window, they visually expand the room and enhance the sense of openness, especially in more compact ensuites," says Caroline at Zulufish.

A good idea is to hang mirrors in front of windows to enhance natural light and brighten the face when getting ready.

"This clever placement amplifies daylight while maintaining privacy, giving the effect of an extra window and a lighter, more open feel in the ensuite," adds Caroline.

Ensuite bathrooms in 2026 are embracing a more luxurious, spa-inspired aesthetic that fits in with the overall design mood of your bedroom. But great design is also about how a space functions - and this is such a crucial element in these compact spaces. Get in touch with your bathroom expert or interior designer who can help you make the most out of your square footage and create the ensuite of your dreams. "Overall, the trend is toward creating ensuites that feel both highly functional and deeply relaxing, blending wellness with modern design," says Jackie Armour of JMA Interior Design.

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