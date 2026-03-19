While we'd quickly landed on Tobacco being one of the defining colors of the coming season a while back here at Livingetc, what we struggled with a little more was the name. It could have been some version of terracotta, or perhaps named after a deep rich spice, but in the end, Tobacco seemed to encapsulate the spirit of shade. It's moody, rich, dark, and a little edgy, and finds its roots in the past.

In her color trends report for 2026, Livingetc's color trend forecaster Jane Boddy put stock in a 'Red Orange' as one of the defining colors of the year — "it aligns itself with a sense of futurism, sleek, modern, and effortlessly upbeat." And, yes, we stand by that choice. However, at the same time, many interior design trends have taken a more traditional turn this year, and where Red Orange feels a little too contemporary in some of its guises, Tobacco brings with it an earthiness that's cozy and cossetting. It's an evolution of the color, but at the same time, a different side of the same coin.

But, rather than convince you in theory, the easiest way to understand Tobacco as the emerging color worth talking about right now is to show you. So, here are some of the most dynamic schemes introducing this particular hue into design, and the lessons you can take for decorating with it along the way.

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1. A Neutral Pairing

The return of the accent wall? This kitchen makes a compelling argument for highlighting terracotta. (Image credit: Zasoby Studio. Design: Kubieniec + Długosz)

A creamy off-white is the perfect color to complement terracotta shades like Tobacco, as Polish architecture studio Kubieniec + Długosz found when they designed this kitchen. "We chose the color for its warm, earthy tone, which perfectly complements the retro elements found throughout the interior," says co-founder Katarzyna Długosz. "The clients were open to a strong color accent in the space, and given the overall warm palette, tobacco was a natural choice. It creates a comforting atmosphere that also honors the building’s historic character."

2. The Perfect Glow

Picking up a shade of terracotta from the rug to the curtain brings a cohesiveness to this design. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Nune Studio)

The perfect grounding shade, tobacco works well as a trending rug color for an intimate space. "We wanted this room to evoke a sense of perpetual sunshine, so we used super warm tones in the ochre ceiling, tobacco-toned rug, and dark peach and butterscotch curtains," says Sheena Holton, founder of London and New York interior design studio Nune, of this space. "The result is a room that feels as though it is glowing."

3. A Bold Base

Bold colored carpets are on trend, so why not embrace the Tobacco shade across your floor? (Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Styling: Bek Sheppard)

In Sydney’s Ace Hotel, designed by Flack Studio, a tobacco-colored carpet makes a bold statement in a bedroom suite.

But thanks to its earthy undertones, the hue makes the space feel cozy and intimate, not stimulating and energetic, contributing to a bedroom color scheme that makes you want to drop your bags and settle into the cushioned upholstery after a busy day out in the city.

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4. Palette Pleaser

This dining room proves Tobacco can pair well with a lot of unexpected colors. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent&Pyke)

While the majority of these schemes feature Tobacco as one bold statement, it's a color that plays well with others, too.

Banquette seating upholstered in a tobacco chenille shouts loudly in a scheme packed with intense pigments in this apartment in Sydney. This combination of ‘bold, sculpted blocks of color’ set against a neutral wall is the bright idea of Sydney’s Arent&Pyke, created to absorb the ‘solar drenching’ the room experiences.

5. The Fifth Wall

Using Tobacco to color cap a room gives it an instant sense of comfort. (Image credit: Oracle Paris. Design: VOLTA)

How to make a room feel instantly more inviting? Paint the top of it in a rich Tobacco shade, of course. French architecture and interiors practice Volta chose to coat the ceiling along with the coving in the same cossetting hue, making the room feel enveloping — but, thanks to the cream walls and cool metal accents, still bright and energized.

6. Small Space Drama

It's an unusually decorative choice for a bathroom, but this Tobacco-colored wallpaper gives this space a unique sense of character. (Image credit: Max Burkhalter. Design: Zoe Feldman)

We all know that bathrooms and powder rooms are well-placed for experimental design touches, and these tiles feel like the perfect fit in this project by Washington DC interior designer Zoe Feldman. "The wallpaper has a delicate femininity, but the pattern is rooted in an old-world, earthy sensibility. Against the tobacco zellige tiles, that balance feels especially inviting," she says. "It’s graceful without being precious, and it gives the room a storied warmth."

Shop the Color Trend

Fancy something a little fresher for your home's color scheme? The other color trend we're crushing on right now is a sour lime green, which makes for the sort of accent that helps a room's palette come to life.

And, while you're here, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter for more color inspiration weekly?