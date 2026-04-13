As Livingetc's resident kitchen writer, it's safe to say I spend quite a considerable amount of time staring at the latest, most beautiful kitchen designs out there. So it's fairly easy for me to identify when something is about to become a trend, or a new staple shade — and I think I've just found my new favorite.

A burgundy-colored kitchen may sound too heavy, too dark, and too intense. But in reality, it's that deep intensity that makes it such an intoxicating kitchen color idea. It floods both modern and traditional spaces alike with an all-encompassing warmth, a coziness that feels striking rather than cutesy. Plus, when paired with cooler, harder surfaces, like natural stone counters or tiled floors, this shade helps balance them, making the whole space feel more comfortable and inviting.

And if you don't believe me, take it from the experts. Interior designers and home owners alike can't seem to stay away from the shade, and for good reason, too. So, before you repaint your kitchen to match, I asked the experts a little more about why they love this confident shade so much.

Article continues below

"In this project, the color also helped create a subtle contrast against the softer neutral cabinetry and marble, allowing the island to feel like a piece of furniture within the room," says Roxi. (Image credit: Souk Studios)

Burgundy is a shade I've always been personally drawn to, but when I started noticing it popping up in countless designer kitchen projects, I gained a new appreciation for it. As beautiful as it may look as an autumnal nail shade, or on a leather boot, there's something about the way the deep, rich color responds to the kitchen environment that feels particularly special.

For interior designer Beth Powers, this magic comes from the shade's ability to inject "depth and character" into a space. She says, "It feels classic but still a bit bold, which is a combination I’m drawn to."

After years of white kitchen supremacy, a shade like this feels surprising, whilst still maintaining that comforting effect. "Kitchens can sometimes lean very safe with whites and neutrals, so bringing in a color like burgundy creates a sense of personality," says Beth.

Perhaps an aftereffect of the quiet luxury trend, we still seem to be drawn to tones that create an impact, without being overwhelming. Moving away from cold neutrals, designers are increasingly looking for ways to create warmth and depth in their designs.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is what Roxi Zeeman, founder of Souq.Studio, was hoping to capture in her Dulwich project. "We were drawn to burgundy because it brings warmth, depth, and a sense of quiet sophistication to the space," she says. "I wanted the kitchen to feel grounded and inviting rather than overly crisp or clinical, and burgundy has a beautiful way of adding richness while still feeling timeless."

While in the past, many have turned away from using darker, more intense tones in their homes for fear of overwhelming the space, designers are increasingly embracing the richness of these hues, using them as a tool for creating more depth in their designs.

Roxi Zeeman Founder and Creative Director of Souq.Studio Roxi Zeeman is the founder and creative director of Souq.Studio, a London-based interior design studio known for creating warm, timeless homes that balance elevated style with everyday living. With over 18 years of experience, Roxi's work is defined by layered textures, authentic materials, and thoughtful spatial planning that prioritises lifestyle as much as function and aesthetics. Souq.Studio works on considered residential & commercial projects across the UK and internationally, with a focus on full-service interior design from concept through to installation. Roxi's interiors are known for their relaxed sophistication, earthy palettes, and considered yet effortless feel.

Why Are Burgundy Kitchens So Popular Right Now?

"I wanted a grounded but still sexy color that felt new. This kitchen was a great opportunity to go dramatic, moody and sultry with a color. I love the deep, rich and saturated hue," says Kristen. (Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: K Interiors)

In large part, this trend can be chalked up to the move away from neutrals and towards stronger, bolder color choices in the home. As Roxi says, "We're definitely seeing a shift away from cooler grays and stark whites towards warmer, more characterful interiors. Burgundy sits perfectly within that movement; it's bold enough to feel interesting, but still classic enough to feel enduring."

This is a change that Eva-Marie Prineas, from Studio Prineas, has also picked up on, noting, "There’s a renewed confidence in the use of color — less fear, more fluency."

And this shift is no longer limited to the living room and bedroom, "People are feeling braver with color choice in the kitchen today," says designer Kristen Pena, "We are craving a feeling of coziness and connection at home and especially in the kitchen."

This change isn't just representative of our evolving attitudes towards how we decorate with color, but of how we view kitchens, too. As designer Rajni Alex explains, "The kitchen has evolved so much — it’s no longer just a utilitarian space, but truly the heart of the home. Especially in recent years, it’s where we gather, entertain, and connect."

While pale, neutral tones may have felt fitting for this function-first approach, when you're designing a kitchen as a social hub, the way you approach the design changes, and warmer, more comforting tones suddenly feel to be a more natural fit. "Burgundy brings warmth, sophistication, and a sense of intimacy. It allows the kitchen to feel as considered and expressive as a living or dining room — like a space meant to be lived in and enjoyed," says Rajni.

We've begun to search for ways to blur the boundary between the kitchen and our other living areas. Roxi explains, "There's also a growing desire for kitchens to feel more like curated living spaces, and deeper tones like burgundy introduce personality without feeling trend-driven." Introducing richer, more intense shades into your kitchen creates a deeper sense of intentionality within the design, connecting it to the wider context of your home's interior style.

Kristen Pena Owner and Principal Designer at Kristen Pena Designs Kristen’s design ethos is shaped by curiosity, her passion for people, and a deep respect for the intrinsic beauty of materials rooted in nature. She attended design school at UC Berkeley but today finds inspiration in traveling off the beaten path to truly discover a destination and its unique characteristics. Collaborating closely with clients, architects, builders and her dedicated team, she fosters an open dialogue throughout the design process in order to craft authentic interiors.

How to Style a Burgundy Kitchen

"Light is everything. This kitchen is flooded with morning sun, so the darker palette actually tempers the brightness and brings a sense of calm. Balancing it with a predominantly white stone like Calacatta Viola keeps the workspace light, while adding depth and contrast," says Eva-Marie. (Image credit: Antony Geernaert, Studio Prineas)

When you're working with a shade as powerful and intense as burgundy, your styling is everything. Because the shade can naturally lean towards a more dark, intense finish, the materials you pair it with will make all the difference.

And for all the designers, there was one word that summarized their approach to styling burgundy: balance.

The way they achieve this balance in design, however, differs from designer to designer. For Roxi, it's all about layering with softer, natural materials. She says, "I like to balance burgundy with warm, organic materials to keep the space feeling relaxed and inviting." Adding, "Layering is key, think ceramics, natural linens, vintage wooden pieces, and softer textures to create contrast. I also love introducing greenery or seasonal flowers, which sit beautifully against deeper tones and add life to the space."

For Kristen, too, layering plays a key role, saying, "The deep richness of the color lends itself to a layered approach to styling — think of a room like a library that draws you in. You want to take a curated and artful approach with unique objects that help tell a story." There is a jewel box-like quality to this deep shade that makes it a particularly beautiful backdrop for displaying sentimental antique decor pieces, though it can look equally striking against a more contemporary scheme, too.

If you're nervous about the color making your space feel too dark, many designers opt to incorporate it more sparingly, using it as a subtle accent shade as opposed to a full color-drenched moment. "I often use burgundy on a kitchen island or a single run of cabinetry rather than throughout the entire space," shares Roxi. "Pairing it with lighter cabinetry, natural stone, and warm neutrals helps keep the overall feel light and layered."

Rajni adopts a similar approach, explaining, "Keeping surrounding elements — like walls — lighter and more neutral helps the color breathe." If your kitchen cabinets are bold, try evening it out through the rest of your design. "A quieter floor or a softer countertop can create that harmony. It’s all about layering with intention and allowing each material its moment."

And, as ever, the power of your kitchen lighting should not be underestimated. "Layered lighting, including under-cabinet lighting and warm overhead fixtures, helps the color feel rich instead of heavy," suggests Beth. But it's not just the artificial lights that will have an effect, as Roxi points out, "Natural light also plays an important role." Understanding how colors respond to light and planning your design accordingly can transform the feel of your space.

Burgundy Shades We Love

Decor to Complement a Burgundy Kitchen

West Elm Marble & Brass Cheese Board £57 at West Elm UK The brass details of this board will complement the rich, elegance of the burgundy tones, while the marble base will bring in some light and natural contrast. Westwing Collection Large Glass Ball Pendant Lamp Raquel £499 at Westwing These gorgeous glass pendant lights would look magical hanging above a deep, burgundy kitchen island. PATCH PLANTS Dorothy the Fishtail Palm in Decorative Pot 100-110cm £180 at Selfridges A dramatic, leafy house plant is an easy way to brighten up a darker room, and this gorgeous blue and white ceramic pot would pair beautifully with a burgundy backdrop.

If you're now feeling inspired to inject some burgundy into your space, these are the many colors that go with burgundy to help you with your ideas.

And for more color and design ideas, subscribe to our newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.