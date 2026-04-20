There's a certain sunny optimism to a kitchen bathed in yellow that is hard to replicate with any other shade. It's a breath of fresh air, even on the gloomiest of days, and as such, it's become a remarkably popular hue for this space among interior designers.

That being said, yellow can be a hard color to pull off. You need to carefully choose the right kitchen cabinet color so that the room feels welcoming and fresh. Go too bright, and it can quickly feel overwhelming, too harsh and acidic for comfort. What you need is that perfect in-between — something zingy and bright, but still creamy, and comforting. The perfect yellow can be surprisingly neutral, too, making it an ideal base to bounce off of.

And, as it so happens, the designers know just the shade — Hay, by none other than Farrow and Ball, is the best Farrow & Ball paint color for the perfect yellow kitchen. It's soft, warm, and inviting, with a brightness that brings an instant smile to your face. It's no surprise the designers can't stay away from it.

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Why Do Designers Love It?

"The clients wanted a kitchen that felt incredibly warm and inviting, almost like it gives you a hug every time you walk into the room," says Ailsa. (Image credit: Alexander Baxter, Studio Mac)

When we're so used to neutral kitchens, bringing in a pop of color can be an understandably intimidating task. But, I'd argue that yellow is the perfect stepping stone into decorating with color. Now, you may hear 'yellow kitchen' and instantly have nightmareish images of putrid, neon shades, but when you choose a shade like Hay, you'll find the result surprisingly neutral.

In fact, this shade was designed with these apprehensions in mind. "The brilliant thing about Hay is it’s a great yellow for those nervous about committing to yellow or even those who have turned their back on this once popular color family," explains Farrow & Ball's brand ambassador Patrick O'Donnell.

The muted tone is just that bit warmer than a standard cream paint, but far softer and more nuanced than your typical yellow paint. Part of this depth, Patrick explains, comes from the "undertone of green running through, which gives it more character than a normal ‘perceived’ yellow."

As the name suggests, this shade has a lovely sun-dried feel, a gentle, comforting warmth that feels more inviting than the trendy butter yellow shade. It's an understated color, as Ashley Chavis from Grant and Little describes it, "Hay is a dreamy mellow yellow — not citrus and not hot. We love that it feels happy yet calming."

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It was this comforting warmth that drew Ailsa Macconnell from Studio Mac towards the shade. "Hay Yellow was the perfect choice because it strikes a beautiful balance between softness and presence," she says, "It has a gentle, comforting quality, yet it’s strong enough to make a confident statement within the space."

The kitchen is arguably the most used room in the home, so it's crucial to find colors and materials that uplift you and bring a smile to your face. "For me, yellow is a color that naturally evokes joy and happiness," says Ailsa, "So using it on kitchen cabinets, especially in a space that’s used every day, makes it a perfect choice."

Unlike the neutral kitchen colors that have become so popular, Hay is a tone that will bring more warmth to your space, which can be especially useful during the colder, gloomier months. "Even in a darker, north-facing room, it works beautifully by reflecting light and helping to lift the overall feel of the kitchen," Ailsa notes. In fact, this kind of color can be particularly effective in north-facing kitchens, as the natural, understated warmth can help bring some balance and brightness into your room.

Ailsa Macconnell Founder of Studio Mac Studio Mac was founded by Ailsa MacConnell, a designer with a true passion for creating interiors that are both timeless and playful. Growing up in the Lake District, Ailsa was surrounded by the region’s natural beauty, this environment nurtured her deep appreciation for the harmonious balance between nature and design, which continues to influence her work today.

The Best Colors to Pair With Yellow Cabinetry

Against the bright, sunflower yellow backdrop, Hay brings a soft, muted warmth. (Image credit: Farrow and Ball)

The overall effect of yellow cabinetry is entirely dependent on the other kitchen colors and materials you use throughout your design.

If you want to double down on the bright, sunny tones, why not combine Hay with some more yellow accents? This can be done subtly, as Ailsa did in her Edinburgh kitchen project, where Hay cabinets were paired with "a stronger yellow on the window, Sudbury Yellow from F&B, which works beautifully alongside it." Or, for greater impact, use this stronger yellow across your walls, as shown above.

Though if you prefer a slightly more pared-back look, Patrick recommends pairing the shade with a soft white paint, like Off White or White Tie. Opting for a more neutral, subtle backdrop like this allows the cabinetry to take center stage, rather than competing for attention with the rest of your design.

That being said, don't be afraid of integrating other colors into your space. Creating some contrast can bring your kitchen to life and will help create more depth and personality in your room. Ailsa suggests pairing the paint with some red accents, noting, "Red and yellow complement each other wonderfully and add a real sense of character." In her design, this took the form of a red-and-white checkerboard kitchen backsplash, but it could also be achieved through some colorful kitchen appliances or your kitchen flooring.

Or, for a slightly more gentle contrast, Ailsa notes, "Blue and yellow are a timeless combination and always work effortlessly together." With warm, organic shades like this, pairing it with other colors from nature is always a safe bet. This is the approach Ashley adopts, saying, "Our favorite colors to bring in — in general — are found in nature." As a rule, if two colors are found together in the natural world, they'll likely pair well together in the home, too.

How to Style Yellow Cabinets

"We chose to keep the palette soft and created the custom backsplash with a local artist, bringing in soft blue illustrations on cream tile," says Ashley. (Image credit: Dominique White, Grant and Little)

With its soft, almost-neutral finish, Hay can be surprisingly malleable in its styling, working well with a whole array of interior design trends and styles. That being said, there are a few materials and finishes that pair particularly nicely with this shade.

There's something about this light, warm tone that lends itself naturally to a more traditional kitchen finish. To lean into this, Patrick suggests, "Definitely err towards aged brass fittings for a more traditional look and use lovely textural elements with fabrics — Indian Block prints would work a treat with this look."

Opting for warmer finishes with plenty of texture and character adds to the inviting elements of this shade. "I’ve always seen yellow as a very homely, comforting color," says Ailsa, adding, "I love pairing it with warm wooden tones and antique pieces, as this combination creates a timeless feel that never goes out of style." A wooden butcher's block instead of a bulky modern kitchen island would look beautiful, especially with some aged-brass hardware.

In general, you want to aim to keep your styling as soft and delicate as possible. As Patrick says, "Try and keep things light and airy with all your decoration here to truly appreciate the softness of Hay, you don’t want to apply anything too heavy, too bold." Search for light, linen materials in muted tones, and steer clear of dark, heavy features.

Kyraton Kyraton Kitchen Utensil Rack £9.97 at Amazon UK Practical and decorative, this brass rail is an excellent way to turn your pot storage into a design moment, while adding some cool, vintage warmth to your space. Anthropologie Sigrid Cotton Embroidered Scalloped Café Curtain £58 at Anthropologie Cafe curtains are an easy way to bring some Parisian charm into your kitchen, and this embroidered pair from Anthropologie would look gorgeous against a warm, yellow backdrop. Smeg Pastel Blue £113.95 at Amazon UK Kitchen appliances don't get much sweeter than this. Not only does it have all of Smeg's classic retro charm, but the sky blue shade would pair perfectly with Hay.

This color is a great partner to many of the biggest kitchen trends of the moment, such as the uber-popular bistro kitchen look, so it's not hard to see why designers are big fans of this sophisticated shade. We are, too.

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