Alright, all you crazy iced-vanilla-oat-latte-lovers, your season is finally here. Heatwaves, warmer days, and questionable AC units all mean one thing: it's time to start filling the ice trays and swapping your cappuccino for something a little more refreshing. But to get cafe-quality cold brew at home, you need a proper iced coffee maker (or, ideally, a machine that can do it all). And thankfully, I've got some strong opinions and recommendations to help your search.

If you are serious about investing in the best espresso machine, it's important to consider everything you want from it and what options it can provide. Basically, if you know you like iced coffee when it's hot, make sure you find a machine that includes a cold brew function, or better yet, can make cold foam.

And, of course, this is Livingetc, so you know we like to factor in what the machine will look like on your bench, too. Below, I've shared my top three best and most design-y iced coffee makers, plus six honourable mentions that have scored high in reviews.

1. Smeg's Cold Brew and Espresso Machine

Smeg Espresso and Cold Brew Coffee Machine £499.95 at SMEG Smeg's Espresso and Cold Brew Machine caught my attention from the moment the brand announced its release and officially stole my heart when I got to try it for myself. Importantly, this iced coffee maker cuts the typical 12-24 hour time it takes to make cold brew down to just four to seven minutes. Yes, it's quite an impressive appliance. Plus, the coffee actually tastes delicious. This is cold brew, though, so a little bit stronger than your typical iced coffee espresso shot, and not usually served with milk. But, thankfully, this machine also pours traditional espresso, so you've got options when it comes to cold coffee beverages. In terms of looks, well... that's what Smeg does best.

2. Breville Iced Coffee Maker

30% Off Breville Single Serve Iced Coffee Machine £32.99 at Amazon UK I've not personally tried this iced coffee maker, but it's one of the highest-rated single-serve, iced coffee machines on the market right now. If you lack time and counter space, this machine will slide neatly into your morning routine. Plus, it's currently on sale for just £33, so it's a good option if you already own a coffee machine and are just looking to add an iced coffee maker to your home coffee set-up. And you even get a reusable cup with the machine.

3. Sage The Barista Touch™ Impress With Cold Extraction

Sage The Barista Touch™ Impress With Cold Extraction £1,199.95 at Breville|Sage Appliances Sage is one of those brands you can count on to make a quality coffee machine. I recently reviewed the Sage Barista Pro, and it instantly became a new favorite. However, this Barista Touch Impress can brew both cold espresso and cold brew coffee — basically, it's a great machine to invest in if you really want options. It extracts the cold coffee at a lower temperature, with the cold brew being extracted in under three minutes, while the crema-topped cold espresso is extracted in just under two minutes.

More Honourable Mentions

Sometimes it's even fun to have a collection of gadgets and coffee machine accessories so you can customize your drink depending on cravings, type of brew, and the temperature outdoors. (Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

While those are three of the top-rated iced coffee makers, there are plenty of other, elevated, and technically advanced options to choose from. It all depends on how you like your coffee. Do you want options? Something affordable? Something more manual? Or fully automated?

Here are some other highly rated iced coffee makers (and more) to consider.

Let's be honest, no summer coffee nook is complete without a way to indulge in a refreshing iced coffee, and the right iced coffee maker makes your morning routine tastier, and a little more fun.

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