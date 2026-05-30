Which Coffee Machines Make the Best Iced Coffee? A Coffee Expert Picks the Ones That Do Amazing Cold Beverages, Quickly

Cold brew, iced Americanos, iced lattes...you can have it all, and from a machine that will look good on your counter

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Image of a neutral, open kitchen with lots of sunlight. There is love wooden cabinetry, a wooden island with a marble top, and lots of different coffee makers in the space.
(Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

Alright, all you crazy iced-vanilla-oat-latte-lovers, your season is finally here. Heatwaves, warmer days, and questionable AC units all mean one thing: it's time to start filling the ice trays and swapping your cappuccino for something a little more refreshing. But to get cafe-quality cold brew at home, you need a proper iced coffee maker (or, ideally, a machine that can do it all). And thankfully, I've got some strong opinions and recommendations to help your search.

If you are serious about investing in the best espresso machine, it's important to consider everything you want from it and what options it can provide. Basically, if you know you like iced coffee when it's hot, make sure you find a machine that includes a cold brew function, or better yet, can make cold foam.

And, of course, this is Livingetc, so you know we like to factor in what the machine will look like on your bench, too. Below, I've shared my top three best and most design-y iced coffee makers, plus six honourable mentions that have scored high in reviews.

1. Smeg's Cold Brew and Espresso Machine

2. Breville Iced Coffee Maker

3. Sage The Barista Touch™ Impress With Cold Extraction

More Honourable Mentions

Image of a neutral, open kitchen with lots of sunlight. There is love wooden cabinetry, a wooden island with a marble top, and lots of different coffee makers in the space.

Sometimes it's even fun to have a collection of gadgets and coffee machine accessories so you can customize your drink depending on cravings, type of brew, and the temperature outdoors.

(Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

While those are three of the top-rated iced coffee makers, there are plenty of other, elevated, and technically advanced options to choose from. It all depends on how you like your coffee. Do you want options? Something affordable? Something more manual? Or fully automated?

Here are some other highly rated iced coffee makers (and more) to consider.

Let's be honest, no summer coffee nook is complete without a way to indulge in a refreshing iced coffee, and the right iced coffee maker makes your morning routine tastier, and a little more fun.

For more inspiration and summer shopping guides like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.