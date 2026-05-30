Which Coffee Machines Make the Best Iced Coffee? A Coffee Expert Picks the Ones That Do Amazing Cold Beverages, Quickly
Cold brew, iced Americanos, iced lattes...you can have it all, and from a machine that will look good on your counter
Alright, all you crazy iced-vanilla-oat-latte-lovers, your season is finally here. Heatwaves, warmer days, and questionable AC units all mean one thing: it's time to start filling the ice trays and swapping your cappuccino for something a little more refreshing. But to get cafe-quality cold brew at home, you need a proper iced coffee maker (or, ideally, a machine that can do it all). And thankfully, I've got some strong opinions and recommendations to help your search.
If you are serious about investing in the best espresso machine, it's important to consider everything you want from it and what options it can provide. Basically, if you know you like iced coffee when it's hot, make sure you find a machine that includes a cold brew function, or better yet, can make cold foam.
And, of course, this is Livingetc, so you know we like to factor in what the machine will look like on your bench, too. Below, I've shared my top three best and most design-y iced coffee makers, plus six honourable mentions that have scored high in reviews.
1. Smeg's Cold Brew and Espresso Machine
Smeg's Espresso and Cold Brew Machine caught my attention from the moment the brand announced its release and officially stole my heart when I got to try it for myself. Importantly, this iced coffee maker cuts the typical 12-24 hour time it takes to make cold brew down to just four to seven minutes. Yes, it's quite an impressive appliance. Plus, the coffee actually tastes delicious. This is cold brew, though, so a little bit stronger than your typical iced coffee espresso shot, and not usually served with milk. But, thankfully, this machine also pours traditional espresso, so you've got options when it comes to cold coffee beverages. In terms of looks, well... that's what Smeg does best.
2. Breville Iced Coffee Maker
30% Off
I've not personally tried this iced coffee maker, but it's one of the highest-rated single-serve, iced coffee machines on the market right now. If you lack time and counter space, this machine will slide neatly into your morning routine. Plus, it's currently on sale for just £33, so it's a good option if you already own a coffee machine and are just looking to add an iced coffee maker to your home coffee set-up. And you even get a reusable cup with the machine.
3. Sage The Barista Touch™ Impress With Cold Extraction
Sage is one of those brands you can count on to make a quality coffee machine. I recently reviewed the Sage Barista Pro, and it instantly became a new favorite. However, this Barista Touch Impress can brew both cold espresso and cold brew coffee — basically, it's a great machine to invest in if you really want options. It extracts the cold coffee at a lower temperature, with the cold brew being extracted in under three minutes, while the crema-topped cold espresso is extracted in just under two minutes.
More Honourable Mentions
While those are three of the top-rated iced coffee makers, there are plenty of other, elevated, and technically advanced options to choose from. It all depends on how you like your coffee. Do you want options? Something affordable? Something more manual? Or fully automated?
Here are some other highly rated iced coffee makers (and more) to consider.
This Instant Pot cold brew and tea maker is another favorite with reviews. The electric brewer uses FlashExtract system technology to deliver a rich, smooth cold brew in under 20 minutes instead of the traditional 24-hour wait. It's dishwasher- safe, and its slim design won't take up too much room on your countertop if you are simply looking for an iced coffee addition rather than a full machine. Plus, it brews iced tea too!
If we are talking espresso machines that can also brew cold coffee, then the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch is worth a mention. This machine is easy to use, sleek, and has a lot of different functions while allowing you to maintain some control over your coffee-making experience (it's semi-automatic rather than full bean-to-cup).
For people who love a manual brew, this La Cafetière cold brew coffee maker is an affordable way to do iced coffee from home. Reviewers say it's very easy to use, can make a lot of different drinks, and fits in the door of your fridge. "You can infuse flavors using things like fresh fruit," writes one reviewer. "It adds so much functionality, and it is dishwasher-safe, which means you can just throw it in the dishwasher after you've finished with it."
Surprised to find a coffee pod machine on the list? I would be too, but I recently tried the Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine and was pleasantly surprised at the versatility of the coffee pods you can use. The cold coffee pods come in a range of flavors (pistachio was my favorite), and make for a delicious treat on hot summer mornings.
The Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier is a machine that does it all. You can have espresso, filter coffee, and, of course, cold brew. Plus, the price is relatively affordable compared to other similar machines on the market. Add this appliance to your coffee station, and you'll be ready for any kind of coffee drink you may be craving.
This brand-new machine from KitchenAid is fully automatic and offers all of the beverage options. It's also a slim machine, so it's great for small spaces. This model has both over-ice coffee and espresso settings that brew at a lower temperature, which helps protect the flavor of the coffee and prevent over-extraction.
Let's be honest, no summer coffee nook is complete without a way to indulge in a refreshing iced coffee, and the right iced coffee maker makes your morning routine tastier, and a little more fun.
For more inspiration and summer shopping guides like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.