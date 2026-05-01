One thing I have learned from testing, trialing, and owning a high-quality espresso machine is the difference that being able to steam milk makes to a cup of coffee. Sure, it's not so essential for Americanos, but with the season of iced coffees upon us, being able to make fluffy cold foam (yes, it's a thing) is a game-changer. And for that, you can thank Smeg's £100 Mini Milk Frother.

Can't be bothered to master the best milk frothing techniques? Don't worry — a milk frother does it for you. But what not all milk frothers can do is produce cold foam. Smeg's can, and that velvety smooth layer adds a subtle sweetness, elevating your drink beyond what even some cafes serve. Ready to finally stop spending £6 a day on your morning drink? This might be the answer to finally kicking the habit.

Part of Smeg's iconic 50s Style Retro Collection, the Mini Milk Frother is available in seven different colors — including red, pastel green and blue, and matte black and white — so you can match it to your other kitchen appliances.

It's as easy as pressing a button to get a creamy pour over for your iced or hot coffee beverages. (Image credit: Smeg)

Smeg 50s Style Mini Milk Frother in Red £99.95 at smeguk.com The red is an iconic Smeg appliance color and brings such a happy, stylish accent to your kitchen counter. Smeg 50s Style Mini Milk Frother in Cream £99.95 at Selfridges Something about Smeg's cream color just feels so chic — and it goes with every kitchen. Not your thing? Smeg also has a mint, light blue, white, and black variation. Smeg 50s Style Matte Mini Milk Frother in Black £129.95 at smeguk.com The matte finish just recently launched, and it feels so luxe. You can grab this finish in a clean, matte white colorway as well.

But that's not all Smeg's Mini Milk Frother can do. It has three settings: hot milk, hot foam, and cold foam. All you have to do is pour in your milk, set your preference, and push a button. It's really that easy. While I know a thing or two about steaming silky milk for a hot drink (it comes with being the Livingetc coffee expert and testing all of the best espresso machines), I'll admit I'm not as fluent with cold foam drinks, so I asked an expert.

Anna Batten, senior product manager at Smeg, tells me, "For summer drinks, cold foam is all about texture. It needs to be light, airy, and stable enough to sit beautifully on top of iced coffee." The Smeg Mini Milk Frother's cold foam option uses a high-speed whisk to aerate milk without heat and create a smooth, stable microfoam.

"With simple one-touch operation, it delivers consistently silky results perfect for elevating iced lattes and cold brew with a cafe-quality finish," Anna adds.

Other Milk Frothers That Can Make Cold Foam

But Smeg isn't the only kitchen appliance brand to have tapped into the cold foam technology. Perhaps you don't like the look of Smeg, or would prefer something a little cheaper, so below are a few other well-reviewed milk frothers that can also craft a delicious milk-based, iced drink.

Chiato Milkplay Automatic-Electric Milk Frother £32 at Coffee Friend Choose hot and firm foam, hot and creamy foam, cold foam, or even delicious hot cocoa with this 4-in-1 multi-functional milk frother. Plus, I love this stylish colorway. Lavazza 180ml Milk Easy Frother £69 at Argos This hot and cold milk frother from Lavazza has racked up a nearly 5-star rating from over 150 reviews. Safe to say, you probably can't go wrong with this appliance. Nespresso Aeroccino 3 in White £79 at Nespresso Nespresso always delivers reliable coffee machine products. And this milk frother has three different preparation options that are ready in 60 to 80 seconds.

A milk frother, especially one that does cold foam, instantly elevates your home cafe. The luxury of choice from the comfort of your home is a wonderful thing — do you have what you need to craft a delicious cold brew drink at home?

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