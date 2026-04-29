How do you know when summer has officially begun? Is it the smell of barbecues floating through the streets, or the harmonious buzz of the bees filling your ears? For me, summer begins whenever I have my first ice cream of the season. A swirling, flake-topped Mr Whippy, to be exact. There's no joy quite like it — pure delicious nostalgia. And now, I've found a way to bring that joy into my home, all year round.

No, I've not bought myself a soft-serve machine (though I could be convinced) — this sweet treat actually comes in the form of one of the hottest lighting trends of the year. It may sound mad, but as of late, we've been spotting more and more lighting designs that look suspiciously similar to our favorite summertime snack. With swirling forms and shades so sweet they could give you a toothache, these designs are full of the playful whimsy and wonder of a sky-high sundae.

Don't believe me? Just take a look at the soft-serve-inspired lamps by Crème Atelier, or the swirling Neapolitan-flavored scoops from Studio Buchanan's collaboration with Original BTC. It's your favorite childhood treat, with a grown-up makeover — and no risk of melting. Here's why designers are loving ice cream-inspired lighting.

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Why Is Ice Cream-Inspired Lighting Trending?

The Neotenic Collection uses the unique nature of hand-blown glass to capture the ephemerality of ice cream. (Image credit: Alex Bramall. O.BTC X Studio Buchanan)

So, why are all these designers suddenly turning towards our favorite summertime treat for design inspiration?

In part, the explanation for this trend can be chalked up to a general desire and fascination with feelings of nostalgia. Just take the rise in lava lamps, the popular Y2K trend, as another example. However, unlike that throwback lighting trend, these ice cream-inspired forms feel even more playful, more surrealist. They speak to our increased interest in playfulism in the home, finding ways to bring some lightness and joy into our interiors.

Kai Price, co-founder of Att Pynta, one of the main UK stockists of the Swedish brand Crème Atelier, explains, "The Soft Serve designs were directly inspired by the swirling, organic form of soft serve ice cream, with the founders exploring soft, creamy shapes and textures and translating this ephemeral, nostalgic form into a lasting design object that captures both movement and lightness."

The essential ephemerality of ice cream is central to the appeal of these designs. They take a form that is fleeting in its beauty and turn it into something with permanence.

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To capture this nature in an enduring form, the materials used play a crucial role. You want to find something that references the source material, while still being a functional choice. For Crème Atelier, this required a degree of innovation. "The lights are 3D-printed using recycled bioplastics, primarily derived from food packaging and materials like cornstarch — a choice that allows for the precise layered swirl texture while supporting a more sustainable, small-scale production approach aligned with the brand’s environmental values," explains Kai. The process of 3D printing, as well as the sustainable material used, creates a futuristic effect to these swirling, soft-serve lights.

For the team at Studio Buchanan, the material was the starting point. "We were completely mesmerised by our factory tour at Original BTC’s Oxfordshire HQ. Watching the glass being manipulated and blown was an extraordinary experience. We were drawn to the curved forms: a soft purity of shape with the same organic simplicity that defines our work," explains Charlotte Buchanan, CEO of the brand.

Once combined, the gentle fluidity of this blown glass material and the sweetness of the selected color palette made an obvious pairing. "The color palette came first, but once it was in place, the Neapolitan association felt inevitable — reinforced by the swirls in the hand-blown glass, which are unmistakably reminiscent of ice cream," says Charlotte.

When so many interior design trends can feel so serious, there's something delightfully refreshing about the sweet playfulness of these designs.

Bring the Trend Home

This trend is hardly the first moment in the spotlight for the frozen dessert. As the ever-expanding list of London's best ice cream spots shows, there's nothing juvenile about this treat anymore.

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