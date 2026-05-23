Lighting is not just functional; it is arguably one of the most expressive elements in the home. In fact, many of the biggest ideas shaping interiors right now focus on lighting — how it builds atmosphere and artistry just as much as illumination. But there is one style that's becoming particularly hard to ignore: 'pretty' glass lighting.

This lighting trend includes softly tinted pendants, rippled glass textures, and delicate, floral-inspired silhouettes. They catch light in delicate ways, adding movement, color, and a sense of lightness to a space.

It’s a natural evolution of the wider move toward more characterful interiors. Where lighting was once minimal and anonymous, today, it’s becoming more decorative and layered. And glass, with its ability to refract, soften, and glow, is the prettiest way to do it.

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Why is 'Pretty' Glass Lighting Trending Right Now?

‘Pretty’ glass lighting integrates craftsmanship and expression into your interior It’s decorative without being too dominant, it's versatile enough to work across styles. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Maddux Creative)

In current interior design trends, there’s a growing desire for materials that feel light but still add impact. Glass achieves this balance effortlessly as it introduces visual interest without heaviness.

As Lee Lovett, co-founder and creative director of Soho Lighting Company, explains, “Glass lighting has a unique ability to soften a contemporary interior because it introduces texture, movement, and an atmospheric quality of light."

We're also seeing a move toward organic, imperfect forms. Exacting symmetry is out, and more fluid silhouettes are in; mouth-blown, sculptural glass pieces are beautiful but often irregular. But, as Lee explains, "Scalloped edges, floral-inspired silhouettes, fluted glass or softly curved forms, can create spaces that feel warmer, more layered and emotionally engaging."

There’s also the influence of color and joyful design. After years of neutral palettes, homeowners are embracing subtle injections of color, which can be subtly achieved through tinted glass in greens, ambers, and smoky pinks. "Colored or tinted finishes such as soft green glass add depth and character without overpowering a scheme," adds Lee.

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Finally, lighting itself is being treated more like art than something purely functional. Sculptural glass pendants and lamps act as beautiful focal points, becoming a functional piece of art. It's also been seen in the return of Murano glass lighting in recent years, too.

How to Make 'Pretty' Glass Lighting Feel Modern

"The beauty of fluted glass, scalloped forms, and organic silhouettes is that they add texture and warmth in a way that feels refined, versatile, and enduring, says Lee Lovett of Soho Lighting Company. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Maddux Creative)

The key to making this trend work is having balance in your interior design. While these pieces are decorative, they feel most elevated when paired with cleaner materials. Lee stresses the need to balance shape, finish, and opacity.

"Fluted and textured glass naturally soften light and add visual interest, while scalloped detailing and organic forms bring a sculptural quality that feels elegant rather than overly decorative," she explains. "Importantly, these pieces work best when paired with cleaner contemporary elements, such as natural stone, lime-washed walls, brushed brass, dark wood, or matte finishes — which helps prevent the overall look from becoming too ornate or traditional."

Start by thinking of glass lighting as one layer within a wider, layered lighting scheme rather than the sole focal point. A sculptural pendant above a dining table works beautifully when combined with softer secondary lighting, such as wall sconces or table lamps, to create warmth and depth throughout the space.

Placement is also really important. 'Pretty' glass lighting works best above dining tables, where changing natural light can catch the glass throughout the day; in bedrooms, to create a softer atmosphere; and in hallways or entrance spaces to add a sculptural feature.

You spend a lot of time looking up in a bedroom, so you might as well make it something worth looking at. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Ash Wilson Design)

"There can sometimes be a perception that softer lighting styles lean too feminine, but we see the appeal as much broader than that," Lee shares. "It’s really about balance and materiality. Pairing decorative glass with architectural shapes, aged metals, or more grounded natural textures keeps the look contemporary and timeless rather than overly romantic."

The 'pretty' lighting trend is as much about the way the pendants catch the light as how they shine it. "They also work beautifully reflecting natural light during the daytime, too, creating ambience day or night," adds Lee.

As exhibited here, colored or tinted finishes such as soft green glass add depth and character without overpowering a scheme. (Image credit: Par Bengtsson. Design: Nomita Joshi Interior Design Studio)

Shop 'Pretty' Glass Lighting

The 'pretty glass' lighting trend can add an element of character and atmosphere to any room. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons and Yolande De Vries)

If you’re looking for a way to update your space without a full redesign, lighting is one of the easiest places to start, and for that, 'pretty' glass pendants are one of the most impactful material choices you can make. Just wait until you see the work of Murano glass chandelier makers, too.

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