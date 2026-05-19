If you thought fluted cabinets were a passing fad, think again. Because all the top kitchen experts are still loving fluted finishes, and with good reason.

In fact, according to Blakes London, the fluted cabinetry kitchen trend is "the cabinet detail we are specifying more than ever right now".

"Fluted finishes continue to be big news when it comes to kitchen design in 2026," agrees Kiran Noonan, managing director of John Lewis of Hungerford. “This type of finish offers subtle pattern and instantly adds depth, whether it’s cabinet doors or islands."

Latest Videos From

Fluted timber and reeded glass are here to stay, say the designers. But it's the way fluted paneling is being used in a kitchen scheme that has slightly shifted in 2026.

"Whether crafted from glass, stone, or wood, fluted finishes exude refined elegance, achieving a timeless aesthetic while simultaneously offering a modern architectural edge," adds Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio.

So read on for fluted kitchen cabinet inspiration you should be using in your 2026 kitchen reno.

1. Layer Texture With Fluted Cabinets

Fluted timber cabinets add layers of subtle texture to this kitchen island (Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

Layering texture is key for a high-end kitchen look, and fluted and ribbed cabinets are a clever way to do this in 2026, say the experts.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Fluted cabinetry for 2026 is less about statement and more about sophistication," says Alex Main, director at Main, "so it’s best to approach it as a textural layer that enhances the kitchen’s architecture rather than dominating it."

Whether crafted from glass, stone, or wood, the vertical grooves of fluted cabinets are timeless yet modern – especially when used as a contrast to smooth, flat-panel cabinets.

"Fluted cabinetry introduces rhythm and texture, softening larger runs and adding depth without relying on color or contrast," adds Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House. "We tend to use it selectively, perhaps on an island, a larder, or a single bank of units. It becomes a point of interest without overwhelming the kitchen."

2. Use Fluted Cabinets Intentionally

This curved kitchen cabinet with fluted detail creates an intentional focal point. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Makers)

The expert rule is restraint, so fluted cabinets feel intentional rather than overly decorative.

"In 2026, fluting is being used in a more refined and architectural way," says Emily Newmarch, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways. "Rather than covering every surface, it’s being applied selectively, for example, a kitchen island, a run of tall cabinetry, or a single feature zone."

In this kitchen, a curved fluted cabinet creates a sophisticated focal point. But experts are also color-drenching fluted cabinets in the same shade or in the same timber as the rest of the kitchen for a more laid-back silhouette. Fluted glass is being used selectively, too on upper cabinets and pantry doors rather than throughout the entire kitchen.

"This ensures it remains a design highlight rather than overwhelming the space," says Tom Howley, director at the eponymous bespoke kitchen company.

Get the Look Anthropologie Ferm Living Flow Jug £55 at anthropologie.com

3. Break Up Wall Units With Fluted Glass

Reeded glass wall cabinets create a sense of openness while obscuring the contents inside. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

Fluted or reeded glass-fronted cabinets don’t just look chic – they are a practical design detail the experts can’t get enough of in 2026.

"The softly ribbed surface allows light to pass through while gently obscuring the contents within, giving a practical balance of openness and concealment," says Felix Milns, founder at HUX. "Used thoughtfully, it can break up solid runs of cabinetry and introduce another subtle layer of texture and refinement."

"Glass doors open up the cabinetry so upper cabinets don't feel too overpowering," agrees William Durrant, owner of Herringbone House. "Fluted glass maintains a bit of privacy for what disorganized mess might lurk inside, while giving you the open glass feeling. To us, this never goes out of style."

And while fluted glass fronts aren’t new, they are being used in fresh ways.

"For 2026, we’re seeing fluted glass paired with richly pigmented cabinetry, such as deep blue, inky black, and even soft blush, to create a layered, contemporary look," says Tom Howley. "The key is contrast: combining the linear detail of the glass with smooth, painted finishes and natural materials like veined stone or timber to avoid the space feeling overly uniform."

Integrated lighting is essential to enhance the reeded effect and create a soft, cozy glow.

Felix Milns Founder Felix runs HUX London which designs bespoke kitchens, cabinetry and furniture for a wide range of private clients and design professionals

4. Pair Fluted Glass With Bold Color Inside

Create a statement and use a bold color behind fluted glass doors. (Image credit: Pluck)

As we’ve just seen, fluted glass cabinets are great for breaking up a row of wall units and subtly disguising what’s inside.

But one of the most exciting ways ribbed glass doors are being transformed in 2026 is by painting the interior cabinet in a different color.

"Unlike other kitchen cupboards, the interior of glazed cabinets can be seen when the doors are closed," says Leila Touwen, co-founder of Pluck. "It may sound like an obvious statement, but it’s worth thinking about."

Pluck is a big fan of using this kitchen color idea, from bold citrus yellow to blush pink. And the results are pretty striking.

"The color inside can be seen from the outside, but its intensity is reduced to create a hazy hue through the fluted glass," adds Leila at Pluck. "The soft blurred outline of your mugs and plates gives a painterly effect – it’s like having a dynamic piece of art in the kitchen, an ever-changing still life!"

Get the Look Habitat Green Wide Ribbed Set of 4 Hi Ball Glasses £17 at Habitat UK

5. Pick Wider Flutes for a Modern Mood

Wider fluted paneling creates a more modern, architectural look. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Up until now, we usually think of fluted kitchen cabinets with thin grooves and tight ribbing. But wider flutes are a growing kitchen cabinet trend for 2026, creating a more modern silhouette.

"We’re seeing a shift towards softer, more understated fluting, with wider spacing that feels lighter and more contemporary," says Emily at Kitchens by Holloways. "It brings a quiet sense of movement and texture, while still allowing the kitchen to feel cohesive and easy to live with."

"As a rule, wider flutes read as more contemporary and architectural, while tighter ribbing brings a subtler, more traditional quality to the scheme," explains Reuben Ward, lead designer at Blakes London. "We prefer to specify them in timber rather than paint, as the depth of the groove can make painted finishes difficult to maintain over time."

"In this kitchen, a tighter flute would have felt fussy against the flat-fronted cabinetry, but the broader groove brings an architectural element to the island that contrasts well alongside the darker painted shaker."

6. Conceal Door Lines With Fluted Cabinets

Crisp, fluted cabinets cleverly conceal the door lines between kitchen units (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Fluted cabinets are slick, modern and packed with texture. But they can also be used to cleverly conceal door joins, especially useful in handle-free kitchens for a streamlined, unfussy silhouette.

"Fluted and reeded panelling are a great way to conceal door lines, helping to create a more seamless and integrated look," says Chelsea Tallentire, sales designer at Makers, "and ideal for hidden doors or blending cabinetry into the overall scheme."

In this sleek, Japandi-style kitchen from Roundhouse, fluted cabinets on the walls and island add subtle texture while maintaining the sleek lines.

Chelsea Tallentire Sales designer With over 16 years' experience designing bespoke joinery for luxury homes, Chelsea combines her passion for interiors with a keen eye for detail to create thoughtful, functional spaces tailored to a client's needs

7. Define Zones With Fluted Cabinets

Painted fluted cabinets create extra interest for storage zones (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Using fluted cabinets sparingly is also a great way to define kitchen zones, say the experts.

"Fluted and reeded panelling can also draw attention to key features such as media units, islands, or alcoves," adds Chelsea at Makers. "The vertical lines naturally lead the eye upward, giving a sense of height, while the interplay of light and shadow adds depth and warmth."

In this kitchen by Ledbury Studio, painted, fluted cabinets add interest in the storage zone, instead of having a flat bank of cupboards.

"We are now seeing a change in the application of the fluted cabinets,” adds Isabella Pacelli, junior sales designer at Roundhouse, "with many treating the island as the main feature piece and keeping the rest of the kitchen more pared back and simple."

Fluting remains a key kitchen cabinet idea in 2026.. But what's the difference between fluted and ribbed panels? "Although the terms are often used interchangeably, the technical distinction is that flutes are concave grooves, while ribs are convex ridges," adds Reuben at Blakes London. "The trend has its roots in the batten style that defined Scandinavian-influenced interiors a few years ago, which gradually evolved as designers began softening the look with more curved and tactile elements."

For more kitchen inspiration, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter?