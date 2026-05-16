Good wooden craftsmanship never goes out of style. It's a timeless material that lends itself to a whole plethora of styles, from cutting-edge contemporary to the truly traditional; there's no kitchen that wouldn't benefit from some wooden detailing. That is, so long as you pair it with the right color.

As timeless as a wood kitchen can be, the same cannot be said for ever-changing kitchen cabinet color trends, unfortunately. There's no denying that the colors we use in our kitchen are highly dependent on trends, and the shade we're all loving one month may be old news just a few weeks later. But this isn't just about the trend cycle, either. Just as some colors can clash, so can some materials, and as neutral as wood can be, there are a few choice shades we'd rather never have to see sitting alongside the natural grain. Especially when there are so many colors out there that work so well.

The best cabinet colors don't just complement your wooden details; they elevate them, highlighting everything we love about the natural material and allowing it to live out its full potential. We all have that one color we put on and instantly feel better about ourselves, the color that makes our eyes pop, and our dark circles magically disappear: just think of these three as the wood kitchen equivalent of that.

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1. Soft Whites

Using a combination of wooden finishes in your kitchen is an easy way to build more depth. (Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish)

Now, I know what you're thinking, but a white kitchen doesn't have to be boring. In wood-drenched kitchens, you won't want your cabinets to be the main event. Instead, they need to play the role of the supporting actor, providing a flattering, inviting background for the wooden details to shine against, which is exactly why a soft, warm white shade makes for the perfect pairing with wood.

As Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven, explains, "Wood works best with cabinet colors that allow its warmth and natural variation to come through without competing for attention." Wood is such a naturally complex and intriguing material, and when it's combined with other equally eye-catching features, your space can quickly appear overwhelmed, with no room for each individual element to breathe. A soft white shade acts as this breathing space, providing some visual relief and brightness to your kitchen.

"Soft white is one of the most successful pairings because it brings a sense of calm and lightness, while giving timber space to add texture and warmth," says Charlotte. And, unlike the white kitchens of the 90s, these designs rely on a softer, gentler white paint. You'll want to search for something with yellow undertones, almost creamy in finish. A shade like this, Charlotte says, "is a gentler alternative to a stark white, which can sometimes feel too sharp against natural wood tones, and it creates a softer transition between cabinetry and wood elements."

Charlotte Butler Kitchen Design Manager at BK Eleven Holding a degree in Interior Design, Charlotte began her career in hotel interiors before specialising in bespoke handmade kitchens in 2014. With more than 14 years of design expertise, she is known for her ability to blend style with practicality, creating kitchens that are both beautifully tailored and effortlessly functional.

2. Earthy Tones

A dark, smoky green can bring a comforting warmth to any room, especially when paired with wooden details. (Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: Lane McNab)

It's no secret that warm, earthy color schemes are in — it seems like everywhere we look, there's a new organic, muted shade to obsess over. But, trends aside, this color family does work remarkably well with wooden features.

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Many designers encourage choosing kitchen color combinations inspired by tones you'd organically find alongside one another in the natural world, and this philosophy is equally applicable here. Mossy greens and muted mushroom tones make for beautiful, seamless pairings and, as Fiona Ginnett from Holte says, "These shades echo the natural pigments in the timber and create a kitchen that feels grounded rather than busy."

This is exactly why green kitchens are such a popular design choice. Earthy, green tones can bring some color and life into your space, while still working beautifully alongside the natural warmth and texture of the wooden material — "particularly when they have a softened or slightly smoky quality, as they bring contrast while still feeling connected to the materiality of the wood," notes Charlotte.

For the best result, choose your shade in line with the tone of wood used in your kitchen. For example, Fiona suggests, "With darker woods like walnut, cherry, or sapele, we lean into earthy, tonal pairings like clays, putty, muted olives, terracottas, deep greens, and warm taupes."

3. Rich, Saturated Hues

"In our Burgundy Lanes project, we paired maple cabinetry with rich burgundy Fenix fronts, which created a real sense of warmth and tactility without overcomplicating the space," says Fiona. (Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design: HOLTE)

A wooden kitchen doesn't mean you need to completely abandon your dream of a vibrant, colorful kitchen, though. There are plenty of colors that can look exceptionally beautiful when paired with wood that are neither neutral nor earthy; you just need to know the right places to look.

To keep this from feeling too heavy or intense, try working with lighter woods instead, "like European oak, ash, or maple," suggests Fiona. With these lighter, soft-toned woods, you can have more freedom to play with more powerful shades, while still maintaining balance in your space.

"I love pairing these woods with deep, saturated tones: inky blues, forest greens, warm blacks, and burgundies," says Fiona, "The contrast allows the wood grain to read clearly while adding mood and character."

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What Colors Should I Avoid With Wooden Cabinets?

Just as important as knowing the best colors to use is knowing the ones to avoid at all costs, too. For the most part, this will come more down to the undertone of your shade than it will to the color itself. As Fiona explains, "the biggest pitfall is mismatched undertones." This will be entirely dependent on the tone of the wood you've used in your kitchen, so understanding that first will provide a solid foundation for you to work from. For example, Fiona says, "Blue-toned gray or a stark, icy white next to a warm wood like walnut or cherry will almost always feel off. The wood reads orange, the cabinets read clinical, and the kitchen never quite settles."

Generally speaking, cool-toned shades are best avoided in wooden kitchens; even the trendy icy-blue kitchen won't be at its best when paired with wooden details. "Cool grays can feel flat against warm timbers, and bright white can quickly tip into feeling cold rather than lived-in unless the space has exceptional natural light," Fiona explains.

The colors that won't work in your space will also depend on factors such as your kitchen layout, lighting, and the other materials used in the space.

There's also an element of subjectivity to these recommendations. So, while Charlotte says, "I would also avoid highly saturated colors unless the brief specifically calls for something bold, as they can fight with the natural movement of the grain." If a bold, vibrant kitchen color speaks to you the most, though, you can certainly still find ways to make it work.

Having said this, these shades do require a lighter touch than a soft, neutral kitchen color does, with Fiona saying, "I would also preach caution with high-energy shades in a timber-heavy space, as they tend to flatten the natural depth of the timber and can feel abrasive over time in a room you spend so much of the day in."

But, as Fiona so aptly puts it, "It's not that any color is off-limits; it's that the undertones have to be in conversation with one another. When they are in dialogue, even unexpected pairings can feel completely resolved."

What's the Best Wood for Kitchen Cabinets?

As the experts have outlined, the right color for your wooden kitchen will be entirely dependent on the type of wood you've used; it's all about matching the undertones and finding a natural, cohesive match. However, your wood choice goes beyond aesthetics; it will also dictate the durability and usability of your design.

If you're looking for a fail-safe go-to, look no further than a classic oak design. It's low-maintenance, beautiful, and gets even better with age. As Fiona describes, "European oak is the workhorse of our kitchens as it is durable, versatile, and ages beautifully. It works in everything from a quiet, minimal palette to something more material-rich."

Charlotte agrees with this sentiment, saying, "In kitchens, oak is always a strong choice because it has a timeless grain, a natural warmth, and a versatility that allows it to work across both classic and contemporary spaces. Used carefully, whether as flooring, detailing, or part of the wider material palette, it brings a sense of texture and permanence without overpowering the design."

If you're after a dark wood kitchen, for a more cocooning, cozy vibe, walnut is an excellent option, described by Fiona as "more luxurious and refined." It also works well for kitchen finishing touches, such as "an accent finish on an island, a tall pantry, or a single run of cabinetry." If you love the idea of a mid-century kitchen, though, Fiona recommends using cherry or sapele, applauding them for their "mid-century feel and deep orange-red tones that add warmth and character, particularly in homes where the kitchen is part of an open plan living space."

A wooden kitchen doesn't have to be overly warm, either. For a bright, airy Scandinavian kitchen look, seek out finishes like ash and maple, which are known for their cooler, lighter finish.

"One of the lovely things about timber generally is that it's a natural material with so much inherent character, so it needs little extra detailing, and no two kitchens will ever look exactly the same," says Fiona.

Colors aside, if you're on the lookout for a truly striking, modern kitchen finish, there's no beating the visual effect of mixing chrome with wood — it's sleek, elegant, and about as sexy as a kitchen can get.

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