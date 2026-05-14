In many homes you walk into, you might be greeted by a hallway console table swamped with unopened mail, or chairs that have become wardrobes, or kitchen counters heaped with “I’ll deal with it later” objects. As Joan Didion once observed, “the everyday is all that there is,” which is exactly why these small, seemingly insignificant piles of mess matter more than they first appear.

It’s not just a failure of organization, but a side effect of modern-day living. Our busy schedules, constant decision-making, and mental fatigue inevitably lead to the pushing of small tasks onto tomorrow. The problem is that “tomorrow” leads to a visual mess that undermines even the most carefully designed interiors.

In a home where aesthetics are important, clutter doesn’t just take up space; it disrupts the entire feel. Storage expert Max Wilson, co-founder of Pocket Storage, says the solution isn’t a dramatic decluttering session. It’s something far smaller and more powerful. It's a set of habits built around preventing clutter before it ever has the chance to form. One of the most effective? The so-called '60-second rule' — here's why.

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What Is the 60-Second Rule?

Small, intention actions can make a huge difference to the feel of a space. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes)

“Many people assume clutter comes from laziness, but it’s really an effect of procrastination,” explains Max. Small decisions get postponed, leading to the ‘later pile’.

The 60-second rule is deceptively simple: if a task takes less than a minute, do it immediately. That might mean hanging up a coat instead of draping it over a chair, putting mail straight into its designated spot, or returning an item to its home rather than leaving it on a surface “for later”.

Individually, these actions feel insignificant. Visually, however, they’re the difference between a space that feels curated and a room overwhelmed with chaos.

Why the 60-Second Rule Works

If you deal with individually items right away, you won't have to deal with overwhelming piles of clutter. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Maison August; Atelier Ochre)

There is a reason certain surfaces always seem to attract mess. According to Max, clutter is absolutely predictable.

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“Tables in hallways accumulate mail and keys, kitchen countertops become clutter hubs, while bedroom chairs become clothes racks,” says Max. These are transition spaces. You walk through them, you pause briefly, and things get left behind.

When there’s no clear “home” for an item, your brain defaults to the nearest available surface, and simultaneously, design is compensated for convenience. Even small piles of clutter can change the ambiance of a room. Once it starts building, it creates visual discord, Max explains. A space stops feeling intentional and starts feeling unfinished. One pile can make an entire room feel out of order.

That visual disruption is especially noticeable in homes designed around clean lines, minimal styling, or open-plan living, where every surface is effectively part of the aesthetic.

The issue is not just aesthetic, though; it's practical. Disorganization leads to us losing items, duplicate purchases, and creates a constant sense of not quite knowing where anything is.

How to Implement the 60-Second Rule at Home

Clutter comes from the delay in decision-making — with clearly defined zones, you can eliminate the stress of 'finding' homes for things, meaning you can deal with them then and there. (Image credit: German Sáiz. Design: Sierra + de la Higuera)

The key, Wilson says, isn’t willpower but reducing friction within the daily routine. “Most people don’t struggle with the organization itself; they struggle with making too many small decisions throughout the day," Max explains.

"When you simplify those decisions by creating clear systems and quick habits, staying on top of clutter becomes almost automatic rather than something you have to think about."

Implementing the 60-second rule at home is easy. "If a task takes less than a minute, deal with it immediately,” says Max. “Putting something away, sorting post, or hanging up a coat takes seconds, but delaying it is how piles start.”

And to ensure your home doesn't fall victim to the 'later pile' from accumulating, Max also suggests following the below structure:

1) Give everything a home: Keys, bags, and mail need designated homes, or else they will just end up on the nearest surface.

2) Do a 10-minute reset: A quick end-of-day tidy keeps surfaces visually calm without effort. Max suggests focusing on high-traffic areas such as hallways and kitchen counters.

3) Use a one-touch mindset: Don’t move items multiple times; deal with them efficiently the first time.

These tips are not centered on challenging deep cleaning routines. They are small behavioral tweaks that protect the look and feel of your space, helping you prioritize and maintain a good-looking and calm-feeling home.

Oliver Bonas Bonjour Blue Striped Wall £35 at Oliver Bonas Functional interior tools like this coat hook can be practical and design-minded — having a designated place to hang coats eliminates decision fatigue. SANZIE Sanzie Luxury Leather Tray £15.12 at Amazon UK Implementing small stylish tools into your home, like placing this leather tray by the door is an excellent way to keep important items like your keys in order. Oliver Bonas Loha Rose Velvet & Rattan Ottoman £595 at Oliver Bonas Chic and practical, this ottoman prevents shoe mountains forming by the door while providing a spot to perch on to remove them, too.

If clutter is the downfall of a well-styled home, then the 60-second rule is one of the easiest ways to keep it under control without an unrealistic amount of effort in our busy lives.

For those looking to build more consistent habits around keeping a home visually calm, we have more guidance on creating structure and routine in this household cleaning schedule.

Ultimately, the most stylish homes aren’t the ones that are clinically clean and look 'un-lived-in'; they’re the homes designed to facilitate life without looking like it's out of control.

For more ideas on how to create a calm and clutter-free space, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will land directly in your inbox.