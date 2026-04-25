Umm, Okay — This Small-Space IKEA Hack Can Make a Desk or Dining Table Magically Appear (and Quickly Disappear)
Who thought IKEA's BILLY system could get any better? This is the new combination you need to know
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The pandemic and subsequent era of WFH may have been six years ago, now, but I still don't think I've properly worked out how to squeeze a desk inside my tiny apartment. I should have guessed the solution would come from IKEA. Recently, I found myself enamored with a bookcase that, in seconds, extends into a desk or table. Then, when no longer needed, the leaf just as easily folds back up into the frame, no mess and no fuss.
It was Dana Been, owner of a 135-square-foot studio apartment in Amsterdam, who set me onto it. She turned IKEA's cult BILLY bookcase into perhaps the most luxe-looking convertible table you’ve ever seen, complete with a new paint job, colorful Dutch-inspired decor, and a funky table lamp to match.
As a freelance design writer, I am particularly interested in these handy solutions, especially the rare option that presents new and exciting ways to improve both my remote work experience and interiors in one fell swoop. Eager to know more, I got to speak to Dana myself, asking her for all the ins and outs of this clever IKEA hack and whether she'd recommend the small-space-savvy furniture piece.
Unsurprisingly, Dana's overall review of the bookcase-table-crossover was quite positive. "What I love the most about IKEA's BILLY is that it’s multifunctional and a good solution for people who live in small homes or people who work from home and who easily want to hide their workstation," she told me. "For students, this would also be a great solution to add to a student dorm/room."
I was particularly interested in whether setup and "breakdown," for lack of a better term, were as simple as Dana made it out to be online: when extended, does this piece really fold up that quickly and easily?
She insisted that yes, the convertible portion is genuinely as easy to maneuver as her videos make it seem, thanks to the handy wheels on the bottom of the piece. It really does take mere seconds to both arrange and take down.
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Of course, there are downsides here too, the biggest being that the BILLY is not adjustable, which means it might not work for everyone. If you find yourself needing some hyper-specific accommodations at your work desk, maybe steer clear.
"It is not an ergonomic desk, and IKEA also does not claim it is one," Dana adds. "Luckily, for my height, the desk works."
The second drawback is the lack of desk storage. For me, for instance, my work desk doubles as a place to keep tax papers, stray charging cables, and the odd bit of post after the holidays have come and gone. That wouldn't be the case if the BILLY were your primary workstation — especially as it folds away at the end of the day.
But, if that bothers you, though, "an easy fix for that is to add the IKEA FJÄDERHARV drawers, [which is] where I put my electronics, workpapers, pencils, notebooks, etc.," Dana offered.
On styling, Dana suggests making the BILLY your own, just as she did. For lighting, "adding a bold statement lamp on top is not only practical, but also gives a nice dynamic touch," Dana suggested. For the shelves, "I used sculptures, cups, and candles to make it visually interesting."
Dressing up the area around the bookcase can also elevate the piece itself. Dana, for instance, opted to add the BLODLÖNN reflective tiles from IKEA on the wall above to make the corner of her room look bigger (mirrors are one of the living room styling tricks).
You can also paint your bookcase, just like Dana did, but "preparation is everything!" she insists. (Livingetc's design writer, Olivia Wolfe, has also previously shared her lessons from painting IKEA's BILLY Bookshelves.)
"Make sure you use high-quality furniture paint and clean/degrease the BILLY thoroughly," Dana adds. "Sanding it before painting is often recommended, but I personally skipped that step."
Above all, be patient. "Apply thin layers and let them dry properly in between sessions," Dana said. "This way, you get an even, silky finish without weird streaks. You can add a topcoat on the spots that get a lot of wear and tear, like the top and side of the desk, where the paint can get chipped off."
It's a bit of effort, sure — but once you're done, you'll have a fully personalized and optimized piece at a fraction of the price.
Shop Stylish Alternatives
Perhaps the convertible BILLY isn't available in your region, or maybe it's just not right for your space — no matter. Consider instead one of the equally stylish and functional alternatives I've sourced below.
I have long been fascinated by these rotating desks — this version from Pottery Barn features a leaf that rotates out from underneath to form an L-shape. Sure, it's not exactly small space-friendly, but the fact that you can store the extra desk space away when you're not using it is great for minimalist office spaces and living rooms.
While the BILLY takes advantage of empty horizontal space, this mid-century piece from West Elm relies on vertical freedom. It's also much more of a desk than a bookshelf, but the cabinet storage is impossible to ignore if you're looking to optimize small-space living. I could see textbooks or important document folders living behind those sliding doors, while books and perhaps a plant or two sit on top.
If your gripe with the convertible BILLY was that it lacked storage space, you're actually in luck — this larger version features everything we love about the smaller bookshelf-to-table crossover, but with an added six-shelf storage stack off to the side. So long as you have high ceilings, this might be exactly what the doctor ordered.
Is all this talk about small spaces activating your inner Marie Kondo? Never fear; Livingetc has got plenty of advice on the art of decluttering and minimalism, and it's yours for the taking. Just in time for spring cleaning!
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Brigid Kennedy is a freelance writer and former style editor for Livingetc.com, where she scoured the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She also served as the website's in-house sofa expert, completely revamping and reworking Livingetc's expansive sofa buying guide by interviewing a total of 17 interior designers and sofa experts at top brands like Article and Benchmade Modern; sitting on upwards of 50 sofas across both Pittsburgh and New York City; extensively polling her friends and family for their own sofa-buying anecdotes and product recommendations; and traveling to Dallas, Texas, to tour the floor of a couch factory. In total, she estimates she has spent 40+ hours (and counting!) reading, writing, and talking about couches with accredited sofa connoisseurs o then pass that knowledge on to you. She describes her personal design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She recently relocated from Manhattan to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she's decorating and DIYing a new home downtown.