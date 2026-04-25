The pandemic and subsequent era of WFH may have been six years ago, now, but I still don't think I've properly worked out how to squeeze a desk inside my tiny apartment. I should have guessed the solution would come from IKEA. Recently, I found myself enamored with a bookcase that, in seconds, extends into a desk or table. Then, when no longer needed, the leaf just as easily folds back up into the frame, no mess and no fuss.

It was Dana Been, owner of a 135-square-foot studio apartment in Amsterdam, who set me onto it. She turned IKEA's cult BILLY bookcase into perhaps the most luxe-looking convertible table you’ve ever seen, complete with a new paint job, colorful Dutch-inspired decor, and a funky table lamp to match.

As a freelance design writer, I am particularly interested in these handy solutions, especially the rare option that presents new and exciting ways to improve both my remote work experience and interiors in one fell swoop. Eager to know more, I got to speak to Dana myself, asking her for all the ins and outs of this clever IKEA hack and whether she'd recommend the small-space-savvy furniture piece.

Perfectly decorated by day. Image credit: Dana Been / @studio45amsterdam Perfect for a two-person dinner party by night. Image credit: Dana Been / @studio45amsterdam

Unsurprisingly, Dana's overall review of the bookcase-table-crossover was quite positive. "What I love the most about IKEA's BILLY is that it’s multifunctional and a good solution for people who live in small homes or people who work from home and who easily want to hide their workstation," she told me. "For students, this would also be a great solution to add to a student dorm/room."

I was particularly interested in whether setup and "breakdown," for lack of a better term, were as simple as Dana made it out to be online: when extended, does this piece really fold up that quickly and easily?

She insisted that yes, the convertible portion is genuinely as easy to maneuver as her videos make it seem, thanks to the handy wheels on the bottom of the piece. It really does take mere seconds to both arrange and take down.

A post shared by Dana 🦋 (@studio45amsterdam) A photo posted by on

Of course, there are downsides here too, the biggest being that the BILLY is not adjustable, which means it might not work for everyone. If you find yourself needing some hyper-specific accommodations at your work desk, maybe steer clear.

"It is not an ergonomic desk, and IKEA also does not claim it is one," Dana adds. "Luckily, for my height, the desk works."

The second drawback is the lack of desk storage. For me, for instance, my work desk doubles as a place to keep tax papers, stray charging cables, and the odd bit of post after the holidays have come and gone. That wouldn't be the case if the BILLY were your primary workstation — especially as it folds away at the end of the day.

But, if that bothers you, though, "an easy fix for that is to add the IKEA FJÄDERHARV drawers, [which is] where I put my electronics, workpapers, pencils, notebooks, etc.," Dana offered.

On styling, Dana suggests making the BILLY your own, just as she did. For lighting, "adding a bold statement lamp on top is not only practical, but also gives a nice dynamic touch," Dana suggested. For the shelves, "I used sculptures, cups, and candles to make it visually interesting."

Dressing up the area around the bookcase can also elevate the piece itself. Dana, for instance, opted to add the BLODLÖNN reflective tiles from IKEA on the wall above to make the corner of her room look bigger (mirrors are one of the living room styling tricks).

These reflective tiles create the illusion of a larger space, all while looking like decor on the shelf itself. (Image credit: Dana Been / @studio45amsterdam)

You can also paint your bookcase, just like Dana did, but "preparation is everything!" she insists. (Livingetc's design writer, Olivia Wolfe, has also previously shared her lessons from painting IKEA's BILLY Bookshelves.)

"Make sure you use high-quality furniture paint and clean/degrease the BILLY thoroughly," Dana adds. "Sanding it before painting is often recommended, but I personally skipped that step."

Above all, be patient. "Apply thin layers and let them dry properly in between sessions," Dana said. "This way, you get an even, silky finish without weird streaks. You can add a topcoat on the spots that get a lot of wear and tear, like the top and side of the desk, where the paint can get chipped off."

It's a bit of effort, sure — but once you're done, you'll have a fully personalized and optimized piece at a fraction of the price.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Perhaps the convertible BILLY isn't available in your region, or maybe it's just not right for your space — no matter. Consider instead one of the equally stylish and functional alternatives I've sourced below.

Pottery Barn UK Cayman L-Shape Rotating Desk £899 at Pottery Barn UK I have long been fascinated by these rotating desks — this version from Pottery Barn features a leaf that rotates out from underneath to form an L-shape. Sure, it's not exactly small space-friendly, but the fact that you can store the extra desk space away when you're not using it is great for minimalist office spaces and living rooms. West Elm UK Mid-Century Modern Wall Desk £789 at West Elm UK While the BILLY takes advantage of empty horizontal space, this mid-century piece from West Elm relies on vertical freedom. It's also much more of a desk than a bookshelf, but the cabinet storage is impossible to ignore if you're looking to optimize small-space living. I could see textbooks or important document folders living behind those sliding doors, while books and perhaps a plant or two sit on top. IKEA BILLY Bookcase Comb With Foldable Table £185 at ikea.com If your gripe with the convertible BILLY was that it lacked storage space, you're actually in luck — this larger version features everything we love about the smaller bookshelf-to-table crossover, but with an added six-shelf storage stack off to the side. So long as you have high ceilings, this might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Is all this talk about small spaces activating your inner Marie Kondo? Never fear; Livingetc has got plenty of advice on the art of decluttering and minimalism, and it's yours for the taking. Just in time for spring cleaning!

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