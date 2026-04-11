Let’s just say it: chair beds are having a moment, and it’s about time. As an interior stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, I’ll admit I’m picky. When you spend all day thinking about how rooms feel, you want every piece in your own home to serve its purpose and look good doing it.



I’ve just moved into a new flat, and honestly, it’s made me rethink everything. The light is lovely, the layout’s open, I want every bit of it to feel intentional. No more squeezing in an old guest bed or letting some bulky sofa bed ruin the vibe. If something doesn’t fit, it’s out. My first big question: where will guests sleep without messing up the look and feel I want? That’s where chair beds come in. They’re just so practical, and now, actually stylish too.



Let’s be real, chair beds used to be pretty ugly, even if they were useful. But now the good ones from the best sofa brands actually look like proper statement chairs. Beautiful silhouettes, variety of fabrics, and they don’t take over the room. The fact they turn into a bed is just a bonus.

(Image credit: Next)

If you’re thinking about getting one, don’t just pick the first chair bed you see online. Take a minute. Look at your room. Does it need something calm, or do you want a bit of colour or texture? Maybe you go for performance fabric to match your sofa, or a velvet chair that stands out. Even if you don’t want a full-on pattern, a good cushion or throw can make a big difference.

One practical tip: measure carefully. Chair beds are usually deeper than standard armchairs, and I’ve seen plenty that end up in the way because no one checked the size. Make sure yours actually fits and doesn’t block your space.



If you’re still weighing up your options, we offer a free, tailored product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc. Simply share your space and budget, and I can help you narrow it down to a few pieces that genuinely make sense for your home.



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