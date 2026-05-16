10 Easy Decorating Hacks From Interior Designers That Require Minimal Effort but Are Utterly Transformative
It’s all in the detail when it comes to interiors — and these designers’ tips for decorative hacks make a real difference to how a space looks and feels
It doesn't take a lot of time, energy, or money to make a difference in a design scheme. As much as we love a full design overhaul here at Livingetc, sometimes the smallest tweaks can be enough to refresh a room and make it feel up to date, be it a clever paint update, a new fabric, or a different way to style a rug.
With that in mind — and in time for the bank holiday coming up — we asked interior design pros to share their favorite easy decorating hacks that have way more of an impact than the time and effort required suggests.
Paintbrushes at the ready…
1. Update Your Upholstery
"Reupholstering existing pieces of furniture, like dining chairs, is a relatively small change that has the power to go a long way," says Brian Woulfe, founder and director of interior design studio Designed by Woulfe. "We often use fabrics that reference the overarching design and style."
2. Add Architectural Trimming
"One small change I return to often is reimagining classic architectural trim in a more luxurious material," says designer Jordan Larmour. "Marble skirting, for example, instantly elevates a bathroom and feels far more considered than a half-tile finish. Carrying it up and around a door frame creates a subtle moment of sculpture that transforms the space without overwhelming it."
3. Upgrade Your Lampshades
"One of the quickest design upgrades is replacing standard lampshades with more characterful, handcrafted ones," says interior designer Rachael Gowdridge. "A beautiful pleated shade, an unusual shape, or a subtly patterned fabric can completely shift the mood of a space.
"Lampshades sit at eye level, so even a small change has an outsized visual impact, adding personality to any scheme. It’s an easy way to introduce color or texture without committing to anything structural, and it works equally well in rental homes. The right shade can transform a familiar lamp into something unique and quietly expressive."
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4. Focus on Contrasting Accents
"Painting the back of joinery, a bookcase, dresser or cabinet can give it depth," says designer Laura Stephens. "It also gives you a further color you can tie in with other items in the room and acts as a unique backdrop to the objects it sits behind. If the contrast of a totally different color feels too bold, going two or three shades darker on the back than the frame has a cohesive effect but provides a nice visual contrast."
5. Experiment With Rugs
"One of my favorite small but impactful design moves is using a rug to create a statement headboard," says interior designer Tola Ojuolape. "In one project, we mounted a rug from FLOOR_STORY above a double bed, transforming it into a tactile, layered focal point.
"The texture and pattern bring warmth and personality to the room, while the unexpected placement of the rug adds a playful twist. It’s a simple, low-effort change that immediately elevates a bedroom, offering a sense of craftsmanship and individuality without committing to structural alterations or custom upholstery.’
6. Try a Hardware Switch-Up
"Interesting handles and knobs are such an effective and easy way to inject personality into custom-designed joinery or furniture," say Rose Hanson and Charlie Tilbury, founders of Penrose Tilbury. "Anything art deco-inspired or bold and sculptural can elevate something quite ordinary. If you find the choice overwhelming, you can’t go wrong with a traditional T-bar to add the right level of sophistication to your interiors."
7. Use Color-Drenching
"One small decorative change that can have a surprisingly big impact is painting existing joinery to match the surrounding walls,’ says Sophie Pringle, founder of interior design studio Pringle & Pringle. "The room instantly feels calmer, more cohesive and considered. It’s a simple, cost-effective update that works especially well in living spaces or bedrooms, where you want the eye to move fluidly around the room."
8. Personalize Your Joinery
"Inset wallpaper within Shaker-style joinery elevates an otherwise plain piece of cabinetry without the cost of fully bespoke finishes," says Carina Raymond, founder of Studio Raymond. "I often use a vinyl wallpaper, as it’s hard-wearing and wipeable, or a grasscloth for texture and warmth. It’s also wonderfully flexible: if tastes change, the wallpaper can be updated easily, making it a low-commitment, high-reward design move."
9. Mix High-Low Fabrics
"Use beautiful, more expensive fabrics and trims in unexpected ways," says Melissa Hutley, co-founder of Hutley & Humm. "Rather than upholstering large pieces like sofas, we recommend focusing on lampshades, cushions, or ottomans, where you only need a couple of meters but still get maximum visual pay-off.
"These are pieces you touch every day, and lampshades in particular come alive when lit, allowing textures to really sing. An elaborate fringe on an ottoman or a richly patterned lampshade can instantly elevate a room."
10. Reflect on Your Mirrors
Decorating with mirrors is an easy way to create a big impact in a space. "A statement mirror can give a tired space a touch of drama — a much-needed focal point that bounces light and fills the void with shape and color," says Ed O’Donnell, creative director of interior design studio Angel O’Donnell. "Go big, go bold: lipstick red, convex, wiggly, amorphous — anything but traditional squares and rectangles — and you’ll be amazed at the positive impact it has on any room in the home."
For more ideas, steal a stylist’s four go-to living room styling tricks that will make your space feel elevated, effortless, and properly put together.
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Ellen is deputy editor of Livingetc magazine. She works with our fabulous art and production teams to publish the monthly print title, which features the most inspiring homes around the globe, interviews with leading designers, reporting on the hottest trends, and shopping edits of the best new pieces to refresh your space. Before Livingetc she was deputy editor at Real Homes, and has also written for titles including Homes & Gardens and Gardeningetc. Being surrounded by so much inspiration makes it tricky to decide what to do first in her own flat – a pretty nice problem to have, really. In her spare time, Ellen can be found pottering around in her balcony garden, reading her way through her overstacked bookshelf or planning her next holiday.