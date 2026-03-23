It is easy to feel like a living room needs more. More furniture, more decor, more effort. But in reality, the most elevated spaces are rarely about adding; they are about intention.

When I am working with clients through Design Lab by Livingetc, I always start by thinking about how a room feels the moment you walk into it. Not just how it looks, but how it reads. Where your eye lands, what holds your attention, and what makes the space feel composed rather than simply styled.

These are the four styling tricks I come back to again and again for a modern living room. They are simple, but they completely shift how a room comes together. And once you see them, you will start noticing the difference everywhere.

Trick 1: Design the First View

Pulling a curved accent slightly forward creates a clear focal point as you walk in, making the room feel more intentional from the first glance. (Image credit: Eric Ho. Design: Gunter & Co)

Before thinking about the sofa or the layout as a whole, I always focus on the first view into the room. That initial moment shapes everything that follows.

Instead of pushing all your furniture back against the walls, try pulling one key piece slightly forward. Angle a chair, introduce a side table, or place a lamp so it subtly frames the space. You are creating a moment, not just arranging furniture.

This idea is closely tied to good spatial planning, thinking about how the room flows and how it is experienced, not just how it fits together.

Once that visual anchor is in place, the rest of the room becomes much easier to build around. This is when I start layering in personality through texture, color, and smaller details that support that first impression rather than compete with it.

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Trick 2: Create a Conversation Piece

A bold coffee table and oversized floor lamp instantly draw the eye, giving the room a clear conversation piece that adds personality. (Image credit: Helenio Barbetta / Living Inside)

Every living room needs one element that sparks a reaction. It could be an oversized lamp, a sculptural chair, or a piece in a bold material that immediately draws the eye. Without this, a space can feel predictable, even if everything is technically well put together.

I often think about this in the same way designers approach a conversation room — creating a space that naturally encourages interaction, curiosity, and a sense of personality. The key is not to overwhelm the room, but to introduce one piece that feels slightly unexpected. Something that gives the space character and becomes a natural talking point.

Trick 3: Layer Your Lighting

Layered lighting at different heights, from a statement pendant to a glowing floor lamp, makes the whole room feel warmer and more inviting. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Lighting is where so many living rooms fall short, and it is often the reason a space feels flat. Ceiling lights are practical, but they rarely create atmosphere on their own. A well-designed living room always uses multiple light sources at different heights. Table lamps, floor lamps, and softer ambient lighting all work together to create depth.

If you want to go deeper into this, layered lighting is one of the most important principles to understand. It is what turns a room from functional into atmospheric.

Trick 4: Edit as Much as You Style

Leaving space on the coffee table and keeping accessories minimal helps the key pieces stand out and makes the room feel more elevated. (Image credit: Oracle. Design: Agence Volta. Styling: Collected Studio)

This is often the detail that separates a styled room from a truly designed one. It is not just about what you add, but what you choose to leave out. When every surface is filled, the room starts to feel busy rather than elevated.

I always recommend stepping back and removing one or two elements. A cushion, an accessory, something small but visible. That breathing space allows the stronger pieces to stand out and gives the room a sense of calm.

There is a reason experts often talk about decor to remove from your living room — because knowing what to take away is just as important as knowing what to add.

Get these details right, and your living room will not just look good, it will feel intentional in a way that is hard to define but easy to notice.

And if you are not quite sure where to start, that is exactly what we are here for. Through Design Lab by Livingetc, we help you find the pieces that work for your space and your way of living, not just what looks good.

Plus, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter for more inspiration for how to style your living room.