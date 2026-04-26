Elegant garden fencing not only creates a beautiful boundary around your property, but it also provides a stylish backdrop for your planting and influences the character of your outdoor space.

Yet, it's easy to overlook the impact that good quality fencing has on the overall appearance of your home and garden. It's the kind of unexciting task we might want to rush through. With the huge amount of choice in garden fencing ideas, it can become costly and feel a little overwhelming, too.

Whether you are looking to invest in a new fence or improve an existing one, some simple steps that can make your boundary look more boujie than budget. Landscape designers reveal how to make garden fences look expensive.

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1. Opt for Narrow Straight-Cut Slats

Slatted boards also provide an opportunity to train climbing plants. (Image credit: Rachel Oates. Design: Gina Taylor)

In a typical urban garden, you might have an original brick wall on either side and a small amount of privacy fencing at the back. If that's the case, it may be simple to renew that section.

Standard, off-the-shelf fences with 'waney-edged' overlapping boards look dated. So if you're in the market for new fence panels, consider slim, slatted, straight-cut boards for a cleaner, more elegant style.

"Slatted fencing instantly creates a more architectural look," says Gina Taylor, founder of East London Garden Design. "Narrow, evenly spaced horizontal slats tend to feel especially contemporary and considered.

"For a premium finish, opt for hardwoods like cedar or larch, which weather beautifully over time, or use thermally modified timber for durability and stability."

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This Chelsea slatted fence panel from B&Q has a clean, linear look and has been pressure-treated to protect against rot and insect attack.

Before making any changes to an existing boundary, brush up on fence rules and any potential restrictions in your area — and ensure the fence is yours before starting any work.

Gina Taylor Social Links Navigation Founder, East London Garden Design Gina Taylor is the founder and lead designer of East London Garden Design, a studio specialising in contemporary urban gardens, courtyards, and rooftops. Based in East London, Gina is passionate about creating outdoor spaces that feel like a true extension of the home — places that are welcoming, personal, and connected to their surroundings.

2. Upgrade Your Fence With Muted Natural Tones

A fence painted in natural muted tones offers understated style outside. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

It is possible to upgrade an existing wood fence without replacing it entirely. The color of the timber posts and panels can make a big impact. Good quality timber will develop a beautiful patina as it weathers.

However, if you have inherited a cheap fence with orange tones (often due to wood treatment on lower-grade softwoods), which doesn't seem to be fading, it's possible to dial it down or change it with exterior paint or wood stain, rather than replace the whole thing. When considering wood fence color ideas, Gina recommends earthy hues.

"Deep, natural tones — such as charcoals, soft grays, or muted greens — tend to recede beautifully into the landscape," says Gina. "These hues give a more premium feel than standard honey-toned panels."

There are plenty of beautifully muted shades within the exterior eggshell collection at Farrow & Ball.

If you're planning to paint the fence yourself, ensure it's in good condition before you begin. "Any broken sections should be fixed and secured first," says Paul Studholme, founder of The Plant Hunter. "Also, clean off any debris, so you have a suitable surface."

Paul Studholme Social Links Navigation Garden designer and founder, The Plant Hunter Paul has been passionate about plants since he was a teenager. For the last 30 years he has designed gardens for his clients, where plants are the stars of the show, specifically selected to complement hardscaped areas, to create a natural, plant-focussed haven.

3. Paint It Black

A black fence is the ultimate backdrop for vibrant green foliage and pretty panicles. (Image credit: Gina Taylor / East London Garden Design)

Along similar lines, another way to make a basic or bog-standard fence look more expensive is to paint it black. This not only looks chic, but it also creates a beautiful backdrop to your garden and plants. This is something that all of our modern garden design experts are big fans of.

"In my opinion, the best color to paint a fence is black," says Paul. "A black fence disappears into the background, making the garden look bigger. It's especially good in small gardens in towns and cities.

"It also makes the plants in front of it pop, showing all the colors and textures much better than a brown fence would."

Garden designer Harry Holding agrees, "It may seem counterintuitive, but the single, most cost-effective way to make a fence look smarter is to paint it black or dark charcoal gray," he says. "Pale orange-brown timber shouts for attention; a dark boundary recedes, and the garden instantly feels bigger and more enveloping. Planting reads beautifully against it, too — green foliage looks richer, flowers stand out."

There are numerous shades of black and charcoal to choose from in the exterior eggshell collection at Farrow & Ball.

Harry Holding Social Links Navigation Garden designer and founder, Harry Holding Studio Award-winning garden designer, Harry Holding, and his team develop strong designs that use local, sustainable materials and innovative planting schemes to create bold, immersive, and enchanting spaces, which are long-lasting, low-input, and give back to both people and nature.

4. Add Structure

Simple slatted panels can make a decorative feature on a plain fence. (Image credit: PHOTOWORD LTD)

Color is a simple yet effective way to enhance a garden fence. However, if you're not up for the maintenance, consider adding structure instead. A fence can be transformed by adding slatted panels, battens, or a trellis in strategic places (with or without climbing plants) and in coordinating or contrasting tones.

"Adding structure through framing or shadow gaps can make even simple fencing feel bespoke," says Gina. "Small detailing shifts like this often have a big visual impact."

These trellis panels from B&Q, spaced apart at regular intervals, would create a smart decorative feature.

Paul likes to add structure by cladding a fence with battens. This method can also be used if you would like to increase the height of a fence, too.

"Fixing spaced battens to a fence gives a clean, contemporary look, and it's a fairly simple exercise, if you're reasonably handy," he says. "Just use standard roof battens, either screwed or nailed onto the existing fence posts. For additional privacy, extend the posts higher with additional timber, and then run the batten up that too.

"We install a lot of these and use the side of the batten as a spacer to get the gaps consistent between the lines. Make sure it's level and fixed at least every 2m to avoid any sagging.

"Painting the battens gives a smarter look too, but make sure you paint before installing, it’s so much easier."

Roof battens like these from B&Q can usually be cut to size in store.

5. Train Beautiful Climbing Plants

Chosen well, climbing plants can make your garden feel more considered. (Image credit: Rachel Oates. Design: East London Garden Design)

Training a beautiful selection of plantings is a classic route to upscaling garden fencing. There are myriad options, depending on your taste and the conditions in your garden, such as the soil, moisture levels, and whether the fence line is in a sunny or shady spot.

"When I'm designing an urban or suburban garden, one of the first things I look at isn't the ground — it's the boundaries," says Harry. "Take a typical 15 x 5 meter garden. On paper, that's 75 square meters of planting opportunity, but once you factor in terraces, paths, storage, and lawn, you're often left with half.

"Meanwhile, the walls and fences around the edge can offer another 60 square meters of growing area — and they nearly always sit bare. Treat those boundaries properly, and a modest garden starts to feel layered, considered, and a lot more expensive than it is."

A simple solution that Paul loves to use is to train climbing vines over fences and boundaries. "It's the most straightforward way to polish up a fence line," he says. "These climbers will grow and give you a green fence hiding a multitude of sins.

"An easy win for the shade is climbing hydrangea, which clings to itself. Other options are Clematis Montana, Jasmin, and Wisteria; however, these will all need wires or trellis to grow on."

This Clematis Montana from Thompson & Morgan has beautiful blush pink blooms. Other pretty, scented climbers include this pretty Jasmin Polyanthum and Wisteria sinensis, also available at Thompson & Morgan.

Gina agrees that planting is where you can really elevate things. She also likes to train climbers, or espaliered fruit trees against fencing. "It softens the lines and brings a sense of maturity," she says.

This classic British Victoria plum tree from Thompson & Morgan could be espaliered and would offer bounty as well as beauty.

6. Install a Living Wall

This garden wall full of live plants is bringing lush, luxe vibes to this compact urban space. (Image credit: Photographer: Rachel Oates / Project: East London Garden Design)

There's no denying that climbing plants and espaliered fruit trees offer classic style in an outside space. However, if you would like something a little fresher — and prefer foliage to flowers — consider covering your fence with a vertical garden wall instead.

"I love incorporating a green living wall into sections of fencing," says Gina. "It adds depth, texture, and a real ‘wow’ factor while breaking up large expanses of timber. It’s a great way to make boundaries feel like a feature rather than just a backdrop."

This is an option Paul likes to include, too. "Done well, living walls look amazing and can really enhance urban spaces," he says. "It's a great way to disguise a fence and improve a boundary, whether you opt to fill it with foliage, flowers, or even edibles."

Herbs like this Rosemary Blue Cascade from Crocus would be great for a living wall, creating a vertical herb garden.

As you can see, making garden fences look expensive can be as much about understated style and classic planting as bold color choices, clean lines, and fresh ways to grow and display foliage.

Choose what works for you and your space. The bottom line is that an unsightly fence can be easily improved without replacing it entirely. Leaving you to spend your budget on more exciting elements like stylish garden furniture instead.

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