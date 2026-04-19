Smartening up your property's exterior with a new fence or hedge is a worthwhile endeavor — whether you're selling or staying. After all, an elegant boundary improves appearance, increases security, and creates privacy.

There's so much choice in slat styles, timber tones, and finishing touches, not to mention paint colors and climbing plants, it's an opportunity to upgrade your garden, front or back, too. Yet, before you go perusing privacy fence ideas, there are some important practical aspects to familiarize yourself with. Without care and attention, fences can be a source of neighborly disputes, particularly if you inadvertently veer into someone else's territory.

From ownership and maintenance to boundary definitions, it's worth wising up on the 'rules' if you want to keep things cordial. The good news is that most pitfalls can be prevented, so long as you follow some simple guidelines. Here's what property experts suggest.

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1. Check Your Deeds and Title Plan First

Establish which fence is yours to repair or replace before starting any work. (Image credit: Chris Weiss)

Whether you intend to install a fence, wall, or hedge around your property's perimeter for the first time, or replace an existing structure, it's important to establish which boundary you are responsible for. The first place to look is on your deeds and/or title plan on the HM Land Registry.

"These documents may show boundary lines and sometimes who is responsible for which fence," explains Paula Higgins, CEO, HomeOwners Alliance. "This gives you a starting point for ownership and avoids guesswork."

On the title deeds or title plan, look for “T” marks, which indicate responsibility. "If the “T” is matched by another “T”, so it looks like an “H”, this means joint responsibility for the maintenance of the wall/fence," says Paula.

"If the deeds do not have any boundary “T” marks, this [also] means shared responsibility with your neighbor. You can also check the TA6 property information form from when you bought your property or any boundary agreements with neighbors.

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"Acting without checking could mean replacing or moving a fence that isn’t yours — or potentially building on your neighbor’s land."

Nyree Applegarth, property litigation partner at law firm Higgs LLP, agrees that checking your title register and plan on the Land Registry should be your first step.

"The register may contain a reference to which side of the boundary you are obliged to repair and maintain," says Nyree. "If any information on the title register and plan is absent, conventions are often established where neighbors each take one side of their property and choose to maintain the boundary feature.

"That said, it is an urban myth that a homeowner is always responsible for maintaining a boundary feature on the right-hand side, for example."

Once you know which side is yours to repair or replace, consider these timber-slatted fence panels from B&Q. They offer a sleek, modern look, are made with FSC-certified timber, and come with a 15-year anti-rot guarantee.

Paula Higgins Social Links Navigation Chief Executive, HomeOwners Alliance After spending 15 years reforming housing policy in UK government, Paula Higgins founded the HomeOwners Alliance in 2012, to give home owners a voice. The HomeOwners Alliance champions the interests of Britain’s homeowners and aspiring homeowners, providing unbiased and practical advice on buying, selling or owning your home.

Nyree Applegarth Social Links Navigation Partner, Property Litigation Nyree Applegarth leads the property disputes team at law firm Higgs LLP, having established the team in 2009. She has been advising on property disputes, residential and commercial for over 25 years. Over the last decade she has also represented many clients in boundary and neighbour disputes, and enforcing and removing restrictive covenants to allow an alternative use or development. Nyree has been a member of the Property Litigation Association Law Reform Committee since 2017 and regularly gets involved in responding to Government law reform consultations on behalf of the Committee.

2. Establish the Legal Boundary

Check where the boundary begins and ends before buying a beautiful new fence. (Image credit: DKClarke Photography )

Once you know which side of the boundary you are responsible for, the next step is to make sure the structure is going to be installed in the right place — even if an existing fence, hedge, or wall is already in situ. Start with your title plan, but treat it as a guide—not an exact blueprint

"It’s important to understand that title plans usually show general boundaries, not exact lines, meaning there can be a margin of error," says Paula. "Boundaries on plans are often approximate. And just because a fence has always been in a certain place doesn’t mean it’s correct.

"This means, you could unintentionally shift the boundary or cement an incorrect position, causing problems later — especially on sale as your buyer’s conveyancer will likely pick up any anomalies."

Paula recommends comparing the plan with physical features (such as existing fences, walls, hedges) and looking for consistent boundary lines along neighboring properties.

"Check any historic documents or conveyancing plans too," she says. "If accuracy really matters, for example, before installing a new fence or if you are planning to build up against your boundary, it’s worth instructing a surveyor to mark the boundary precisely. Relying on rough measurements from a plan alone is one of the most common causes of disputes."

Nyree confirms there is a distinct difference between the legal boundary between two properties and potentially where physical features, like fences, have been placed on the ground.

"It may be that the legal boundary is mirrored on the ground by the fence or boundary feature and that the fence is in the right place," she says. "But it could equally be the case — even if a fence has been in a particular position for five years, for example — that the fence is not along the line of the legal boundary.

"If you are spending money to erect a fence or boundary feature, you should therefore establish in the first instance where the legal boundary line is to make sure that you are placing it there or within your land."

Fancy a hedge instead of a fence? This Pittosporum Tenuifolium 'Wrinkled Blue' evergreen shrub from Dobies makes a distinctive hedging plant.

3. Speak With Your Neighbors Before Any Work Begins

Letting your neighbors know what work you are planning can help to keep things cordial. (Image credit: Davey Lighting)

A friendly chat with your neighbors in advance of any renovation or repair work to your fence line can go a long way in preventing any potential disputes. Just knowing your intentions before work begins can allay any fears they may have and diffuse any ill feeling before it begins.

"A quick conversation can prevent misunderstandings, particularly if access is needed or the boundary is unclear," says Paula. "Most disputes come from lack of communication rather than legal issues. Going ahead without notice can lead to objections, strained relationships, or even formal disputes — and legal disputes can be expensive."

Nyree agrees that communication with your neighbors is key. "Wherever possible, you should inform your neighbor that you are going to be installing a new boundary feature or replacing it," she says. "Let them know when the work is going to be done, by whom, and who is paying for it. This common courtesy will avoid triggering a boundary dispute and unnecessary hostility."

Even if you only intend to add a trellis like this one from Garden Trading to your side of a neighbor's wall or fence, ask permission first.

4. Never Paint or Stain a Fence Without Establishing Whether It's Yours

Make sure the fence is yours before painting it or changing it in any way. (Image credit: Thorndown Paints)

Whether you have just moved in or have lived in your home for some time, it's likely you'll have inherited one or more fences around the front or rear of your property. In cities, where our homes are side by side or surrounded by other properties, this can create a mismatch of styles or wood fence colors.

Painting or staining 'your' side of the fence or fences may seem like a simple solution to create cohesion. However, never paint or stain a fence that doesn't belong to you – even if it faces your garden.

"If the fence belongs to the neighbor, you have no right to paint or alter it," explains Nyree. "It could, in serious cases, constitute criminal damage. If you aren’t sure who owns the fence, chat to your neighbour and try to find out, and ask permission. It is always better to agree on work with a neighbor than go ahead and complete it, and spark a neighbor dispute."

If your garden has mismatched fences from different neighbors, the most practical approach is usually to install or replace the boundary on your side for consistency. "Or try to agree jointly with neighbors if you want a uniform look," says Paula. "Attempting to impose changes without agreement can easily create conflict."

Obviously, if you have established that the fence is yours, you are free to paint it in a color of your choice. The new exterior paint collection from Mylands is a collaboration with British landscape designer, Jenny Blom, featuring tones that blend beautifully outdoors.

5. Don't Repair a Neighbor's Fence Without Permission

Check in with your neighbor about any potential fence repairs and agree a course of action. (Image credit: PHOTOWORD LTD)

In the same vein, don't take it upon yourself to repair or replace a broken fence or wall without checking who it belongs to first. If it's yours, let your neighbor know that you're aware it requires fixing, and advise them of your plans.

If the fence belongs to your neighbor and it's falling into your garden, is rotten, or otherwise affecting you, they may be unaware, so politely bring it to their attention and agree a course of action. That said, there is no guarantee that they will deal with it as quickly as you would like.

"In many cases, there is no legal obligation on either party to maintain a fence, unless it’s specified in the deeds," says Paula.

"Assuming that the fence definitely belongs to the neighbor, in the first instance, you should try to communicate with them and get them on board with repairing it," says Nyree. "If they are refusing to, get their agreement to you replacing the fence and possibly them contributing towards the cost."

Never take matters into your own hands by removing a boundary feature that belongs to your neighbor. "Doing so may constitute criminal damage and/or trespass," explains Nyree. "You may have a claim in nuisance if the disrepair of the fence is causing a nuisance to you and not allowing you to properly enjoy your property, for example, if pets are no longer safe in your own garden. However, legal advice should always be sought first before asserting any type of claim against your neighbor."

6. Keep to a Reasonable Height

Two meters is generally seen as the maximum height for rear fences. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Deciding how high a fence should be is usually a balance between aesthetics, security, and privacy — and in small gardens, allowing sufficient light into the home. Front garden fences, walls, and hedges tend to be lower for this reason, while tall privacy fences up to 2 meters high are popular in rear gardens.

"In England, the general guideline is around 1 meter high for front boundaries next to a road and up to 2 meters for rear gardens," says Paula. "Although restrictions can be tighter in conservation areas, for listed buildings, or on newer estates.

"If in doubt, confirm with your local authority — getting it wrong could mean having to alter or remove the fence. It's possible to check with your local council, the Planning Portal, and your property deeds for any covenants."

Nyree agrees that while there are no nationwide rules on how high a fence or hedge can be (either in a front or back garden), in some cases, a property may be bound by covenants or planning stipulations that dictate heights.

"Also be aware that although there may be no restrictions, if a boundary feature causes a legal nuisance to a neighbor, the feature may have to be removed or decreased in height," she says.

"Local Authorities have some powers to force hedges to be reduced in height (if they exceed 2 meters) under part 8 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003 if a complainant can properly demonstrate that the height of the hedge is adversely affecting the reasonable enjoyment of their residential property."

At 3 feet high, these fence panels from B&Q would make a suitable boundary for a front garden.

A smart, new boundary around your home (whether fence, hedge, or wall) can increase its curb appeal and is well worth the effort. Checking the paperwork and speaking with your neighbors to get them on board with your plans before you begin may seem like an arduous process, but it can pay off in ways you can't predict. Cordial relations are priceless and can help work to go smoothly.

"Neighbor disputes about the location of boundaries, fences, and hedges are notoriously expensive and can be very emotionally draining too," says Nyree. "Maintaining good neighborly relations should be a priority for home or land owners."

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