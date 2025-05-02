Fences vs Hedges — Which Are Actually Better for Your Garden's Privacy? Landscape Designers Settle the Debate
If you're wondering whether to border your home with landscaping or hardscaping, this pro/con list will help you land on the ideal solution
If we're pitting hedges and fences against each other, in theory, hedges win out. Of course, we'd rather be looking at natural greenery than artificial structures, even when they're made from beautiful materials. However, there's a reason why you see fences used for boundaries and privacy far more, especially in urban areas.
This is probably why you'll notice tall privacy fences cordoning most homes and offering a touch of solace in an otherwise crowded street. But when it comes down to it, you have the glaring dilemma of having to choose between fences and hedges, and its down to their individual pros and cons.
So to save you from decision paralysis and lend you a roadmap to the solution that works best for your home, we spoke to the experts. Here's what they had to say.
Fences
THE PROS
Where garden fencing is concerned, landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni points out that there are a couple of advantages that lean in their favor.
"For instance, it’s possible to be very precise with the height of your fence from day one," she notes. "And this is important, especially when privacy is a key consideration. The fence is also finished on day one, with no need to wait for it to grow in.
"Additionally, fences are narrow, so they can handle extremely tight spaces in small gardens. And while routine maintenance will be needed on a fence, there’s no risk of it dying or becoming diseased and needing replacing in the same way a hedge might."
Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni is the founder and principal of the landscape design firm, Staghorn NYC, as well as the home-gardening blog The Cultivation. With a passion for helping people reconnect with nature in their everyday lives, Kat designs outdoor spaces that function as natural extensions of the home. Her work emphasizes low-maintenance, sustainable plantings —especially native species — that offer long-term beauty and ecological value. Kat’s design approach balances seasonal interest with practical, livable spaces that invite daily use and year-round enjoyment.
THE CONS
Just as with most design choices, choosing fences also has a couple of negatives attached to them. Landscape architect Michael Clarke explains that some of the cons of fences include their being costly, with materials and installation being expensive.
"Plus, they can also feel cold or unwelcoming compared to hedges, which are more natural," he adds. "And zoning laws or neighbor disputes over boundaries can make fences a problem when installing."
Additionally, Katherine also explains that all types of wooden fences will eventually rot and need to be replaced, but a healthy, well-selected hedge, like yew or boxwood, can last many decades. "And while a fence can be built sustainably, there’s no ecological value to it in a garden," she adds.
Michael Clarke is a landscape architect and horticulturalist at Yardwork. The company's goal is to create the easiest and most convenient way to purchase trees, plants, ground cover, and every other landscape element to build the yard of your dreams. Along with his team, he believes that living better is being outside, where we can disconnect from our screens and instead connect to nature and the people around us.
Hedges
THE PROS
"Hedges, on the other hand, add natural beauty and blend well with landscaping," says Michael. "They can also provide habitat for wildlife and improve air quality, and when they fill in and become thick enough, they can help absorb sound from roads or neighbors."
Another point to hedges, Michael says: "They are also more flexible than fences in dealing with neighbor disputes over boundary lines, since they are more of a natural barrier offering both sides equal appeal."
Katherine also mentions that living privacy fences offer lots of ecological benefits. "From nesting habitat and shelter for birds, food for pollinators, and help with rainwater absorption," she says. "Once mature, hedges technically have better long-term value than fences and just require simpler routine maintenance than most fences."
So if you're looking for garden features that add value to a home, then hedges may prove a winning addition. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's take a look at the cons.
THE CONS
Firstly, Kat brings up the valid fact that hedges take time to establish, so they aren’t a day one barrier in the way that a fence is. And that's even if you grow fast-growing hedges for improved privacy.
"It's also important to note that live green hedges can be unpredictable. Plants can and admittedly do die unexpectedly, which can be a frustrating setback," she explains.
"Hedges require simple but consistent maintenance from the start. Meanwhile, fences, depending on the material, won’t require maintenance for several years, until painting or board replacements might be necessary."
The Verdict
So what will it be? A Hollywood-style hedge or a colorful wood fence?
"Context is everything!" says Katherine. "In smaller gardens, I almost always opt for a fence when privacy is the main factor, as they are narrow and provide the needed coverage off the bat."
She also highlights the benefit of being able to mount lights to them and make them more multifunctional. And of course, there's a case for decorative fence panels and toppers for a decorative finish.
"But in larger spaces, and when time and budget allow, a hedge is a beautiful addition to a space," she adds. "And I love the ecological benefits they provide as well as the dimension they can add as the backdrop of a perennial border."
Space, budget, and maintenance are the three factors you need to consider before picking your side. And if you have an abundance of all three, then hedges are your best bet for a beautiful backyard with no compromise on privacy.
Size: 20 cm x 180 cm x 33 cm
Made from acacia wood, this Wassif Garden Screen from La Redoute is the perfect small-space solution to grant your garden privacy at a moment's notice.
Size: 1.8 m x 1.7 m
This Lippa Bamboo Room Divider Panel from Wayfair offers thorough screening and is particularly perfect for Japanese gardens.
And if you'd like to have your cake and eat it too, then perhaps a fence with plants growing over it is the happy medium you'd best prefer. In such cases, you can employ the privacy of a stylish fence and grow plants to cover your fence for a green flourish.
My favorite pick? A star jasmine fence cover. Not only is it fast-growing and dotted with plenty of pretty white flowers, but it will also make your home smell like a floral dream.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Nina Takesh’s Latest Foray Is Furniture — A Sculptural, French-Inspired Debut That’s All About the Edit
Furniture with fluency. In her first standalone collection, Nina Takesh translates a life of layered influence into sculptural forms made for real life
-
Newgarden’s Outdoor Lighting Collection Is the Perfect Range to Illuminate Your Spring Garden for Relaxing Evenings Outdoors
If you’re looking for soft, ambient lighting to breathe life into a garden after dark, Newgarden’s new range will be your first and final stop
-
5 Outdated Carpet Colors Interior Designers Won't Be Using in 2025 — And What They Will Be Instead
Leave these old-fashioned colors where they belong, and update your space with these modern shades that are completely on-trend
-
I'm Obsessed With This Potted 'Mini Meadow' Idea for Filling a Small Container Garden With Beautiful Flowers
You don't need sprawling lawns to give your garden a meadow-style feel — all you really need is a container garden and some choice plants
-
Plants in Test Tube Candelabras? There's a Stylish New Way to Show Off Your Propagation Skills
If you're tired of leaving your plant cuttings on your window sill, you'll love this fresh idea for a plant propagation candelabra.
-
Which Spring Home Scent Matches Your Star Sign? This Is What Your Home Should Smell Like Right Now, According to the Zodiac
Choosing a home scent that matches your personality is the best way to create a space that feels perfectly your own. So find your zodiac and the scent to match.
-
I've Discovered This Floristry 'Recipe' That's the Trade Secret to Elevating Your Grocery Store Flowers at Home
Commonly used to create the perfect color palette in interior design, this rule also works in floristry. Here's how to use it for your spring arrangements.
-
These Are the Dos and Don'ts of Bamboo Plant Placement — Follow This to Avoid Bad Feng Shui
By following the experts' guidance on where to place this houseplant you can usher luck, wealth, and prosperity into your home
-
Is It Okay to Have a Mirror Facing a Door in Feng Shui? The Verdict Is In and It Just Might Surprise You
Decorating your home with mirrors calls for intention if you're dressing your space in accordance with Feng Shui. Here's what you should know.
-
4 Things to Unpack as Soon as You Move House — For a Comfortable and Organized Fresh Start
If you have a major move in the works and you're looking to prepare in advance, this is the starter kit you need to properly set up your new home.