10 Decorative Fence Panels, Toppers and Trellises That Will Make Your Backyard Look a Millions Times More Beautiful

Most Invested is a monthly series in which one of our style editors or a friend of Livingetc explains the do’s and don’ts of making the most important product decisions, and showcases the items they’d be adding to their cart.

Nothing cramps summer lounging more than prying eyes. Who wants their patio dinner or backyard movie night to feel like The Truman Show? Even if you like your neighbors, a bit of privacy goes far in both the cities and the suburbs.

A privacy fence is the first remedy that comes to mind, although, as a design lover, you might find the aesthetic options lacking.

Thankfully, decorative fence panels and fence toppers can elevate a drab, normal picket into something both functional and good-looking. ‘A decorative fence panel or fence topper is an ornamental addition to a standard fence that enhances its visual appeal,’ explains Aino Heinäsuo, Head of Design at Redecor. ‘Decorative panels can be standalone sections of fencing, while toppers are added to the top of an existing fence to increase height and aesthetic value.’ You can find each option ‘in different materials like wood, metal and even PVC,’ adds Joyce Huston, lead interior designer at Decorilla Online Interior Design, and with different patterns, cutouts, and designs.

‘In my experience, these panels can really take your fence to the next level,’ Joyce continues. ‘I am always amazed at how they have the power to transform a dull and monotonous fence into a focal point with their different textures, patterns, and depth.’ Not to mention they ‘partially obstruct the view from outside while still allowing airflow and light to come in.’

Below, you’ll find 10 fence panel, fence topper, and trellis options for the solitude-loving lounger; if you’re craving a bit of privacy as you sunbathe, read, or host, any one of these picks should satisfy — and quite affordably at that. And while I haven’t had the chance to test any myself, you can rest assured knowing each selection was thoughtfully curated with expert insight and customer reviews in mind.

10 fence toppers, fence panels, and trellises

Modern design Screen Series Black Plastic Fencing View at Wayfair Price: $67.04

Dimensions: 45'' W X 24'' H X 1.25'' D This geometric plastic fence panel is from a brand called Veradek, whose genius designers are behind the viral outdoor cooler table I highlighted a few months ago. Based on that, plus 137 customer reviews, I’m expecting this privacy buy to prove equally as impressive. These weather-tested and resistant screens can be mounted along a pre-existing fence to add extra privacy, or even thrown on top for some extra height. A quick scroll through the customer photos on the Wayfair website will show you just how versatile they are. I am particularly fond of this geometric pattern for its simple, modern look.

Unexpected color Screen Series Quadra Metal Fence Panel View at Wayfair Price: $94.99

Dimensions: 3.75' H X 2' W Much like the black fence panel, this purposely weathered option is also from Veradek and also well-reviewed by buyers. It’s element-resistant, UV-resistant, rust-resistant (despite its color), and should make an excellent patio screen, railing accent, or, as we already know, a fence topper or panel. A few customers noted that these are quite heavy, so just beware of that during installation. Otherwise, I would think that sturdiness a good thing; you want any privacy screen or fence to be quite durable.

Includes 2 Stream Decorative Extension and Wall Décor, Composite Fence Panel View at Wayfair Price: $135.01 for 2

Dimensions: 16" H X 72" W If only a bit of extra height and pizazz is what you’re after, this espresso-colored fence topper should be just what the doctor ordered. Made of a sustainable wood poly composite, these babies are meant to mount on gates, fences, walls, and even free-standing frames. ‘Beautiful on the top of existing fence,’ wrote one customer in their review. ‘Adds a nice contrast! Easy to install.’

Classic pattern Natural Redwood Wood Privacy Lattice View at Lowe's Price: $70.98

Dimensions: 8'H x 16.5" W Lattice designs are still around for a reason — they’re charming and timeless. These redwood toppers, which you could easily group vertically to create your own 8ft privacy wall, are naturally resistant to rot and decay and boast an added privacy capability thanks to the criss-cross design. One clever customer even stacked multiple beams on top of a low concrete wall to build themselves a bespoke (and affordable) barrier.

Small business-friendly Aluminum Fence Topper View at Etsy Price: $165.89

Dimensions: 18"H x 59" W I’ll admit Etsy wasn't the first place I expected to find a high-quality fence topper, but it looks like I'll be eating my words. This well-reviewed seller builds large aluminum toppers designed to fit into or on top of a wooden fence — and if the pictures and reviews are any indication, it looks like they do it quite well. Choose from multiple dimensions and colors for peak customization, but be sure you adhere to the seller’s compliance requests (consulting with a contractor, investigating local code, etc).

Sleek and simple Black Privacy Aluminum Fence Panel View at Lowe's Price: $115.19

Dimensions: 1.2' H x 6' W These short (but wide) aluminum panels aren’t winning any awards for creativity, but they are probably getting the job done. And sometimes, that’s all you need. In other words, it’s not my favorite design of the bunch, but each panel looks sleek and modern and primed to keep out wandering eyes — at least according to the two customer reviews on the Lowe’s website. ‘Product is durable, well made with a stylish modern look,’ says one. If you do want to spice things up, however, the description suggests each panel is also available in a king cedar, oxford grey, and black rose colorway.

Best for balconies Eden's Decor Balcony Privacy Screen Cove View at Amazon Price: $20.99

Dimensions: 36" L x 180" W Apartment renters and condo dwellers this one’s for you — you can’t build a fence 50 feet off the ground, but you can install these weather-resistant mesh privacy screens, which are allegedly easy to set up without professional help and come equipped with zip ties and aluminum grommets. Hey, people with balconies deserve privacy too! Customers seem quite taken with the product, which comes in five colors. Reviewers gave it a 4.6 for ease of installation, a 4.6 for durability, a 4.5 for sturdiness, and a 4.3 for value for money.

Budget pick Natural Wooden Crisscross Patterned Outdoor Garden Trellis View at At Home Price: $19.99

Dimensions: 30"H Simple, affordable, well-reviewed — three words I’d use to describe this 2.5’ lattice trellis from At Home. While it’s not the best privacy shield on its own, add a few climbing plants and you’d be set; think of it as a fun gardening and home renovation project. Of course, you’d need to buy multiple to build out a wall, but that shouldn’t be too difficult given the affordable price.

Best value Black Vinyl Privacy Lattice View at Lowe's Price: $52.09

Dimensions: 7.92'H x 47.53"W Of all the trellises on this list, this one is the most inherently protective — that is, it requires little else to disguise whatever is on the other side while still allowing light and air pass through. That’s probably why over 100 people purchased one in the last week ... well, that, and the price point ($52 for an 8ft lattice? Hard to beat.) And the best part? It’s made of heavy-duty plastic, so you can either install it as is or easily cut it to size.

2 for 1 Wood Elevated Planter With Trellis View at Wayfair Price: $144.99

Dimensions: 72'' H X 34.75'' W X 16.25'' D



The benefits of a trellis-planter crossover are obvious: the trellis needn’t be near soil or grass, and the climbing plants that provide privacy grow right below the structure they're meant to climb. This well-reviewed Wayfair piece comes with drainage holes to tackle the annoying problem of root rot, and is free-standing for easy placement and installation.

Can I add a decorative fence topper to a fence?

Toppers can be used with existing or new fence panels to customize the look. With toppers, however, just be sure to check ‘local building codes and HOA regulations’ before installing, advises Rafi Friedman, CEO at Coastal Luxury Outdoors. Such additions ‘will count against the total height of your fence.’

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the case of regulatory issues (or if you want a bit more seclusion), try adding a trellis instead of or in addition to a panel or topper. ‘I’m a big fan of using trellises for backyard privacy,’ Joyce tells me. ’I like to install them against an existing fence or as freestanding structures. Then I love to add climbing plants or vines.’ As the plants grow along the trellis, ‘they create this beautiful and natural living screen that provides privacy while [... ] adding greenery and texture to the backyard.’ Moreover, trellises ‘can also be used to divide sections of the yard, creating private nooks or distinct functional areas, enhancing both privacy and aesthetic appeal,’ Aino adds.

What should I remember when buying a fence panel or fence topper?

As is the case with most outdoor purchases, Joyce recommends you always consider the material — think about how you will maintain it and how it will hold up in your local climate. ' It’s also important to make sure the style complements your home’s architecture and your backyard design,' she adds.

Aino agrees with such suggestions, while adding that you should also 'ensure the height and design' of your new piece 'comply with local regulations.' It would be a shame to do all that work only to be foiled by the HOA.

What should I know before buying a trellis?

When advising clients, Joyce abides by six main tenants:

Material: 'I suggest considering wood, metal or vinyl based on your preferences, budget and how much maintenance you’re willing to do.'

Style. 'I always say go for something that complements your backyard’s aesthetic, whether it’s rustic, traditional, or contemporary.'

Size: 'Depending on how much privacy you want and the space you have available, measure what would be the right dimensions.'

Durability: 'I always look for sturdy construction and weather-resistant materials.'

Price: 'Trellises can vary the cost depending on the material, size, and design. First, establish your budget and then compare options.'

Plants: 'Do research on climbing plants that will grow in your climate and depending on how much coverage you want.'