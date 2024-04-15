This Viral Outdoor Table Might be my Favorite Find of the Season — And Makes Hosting So Much Easier
If you like to host during the summer, you're going to love this affordable Amazon find. It's practically flying off the shelves!
By most measures, it seems to finally be spring in New York. After a cold end to March and a rainy start to April (I'll spare you the adage), it looks like we are finally rounding the bend into sunnier days and warmer temps. Just yesterday, as I was walking through Flatiron without a jacket, I thought to myself, 'Could it get better than this?' It's crazy what a nice day can do for your will to live.
Of course, shopping from the best home decor brands can do wonders for your mental state, as well. Trust me, as a professional shopper, I'm quite familiar. A new set of plates here, a new rug there ... you start to wonder if you were ever really upset or if you just needed some new things.
In celebration of this pivot to sunshine and patios, I've found what I believe to be the perfect spring/summer accessory for anyone looking for (1) a bit of retail therapy and (2) some accessible, affordable patio furniture. Ladies and gentlemen, I give to you: the cooler table.
Are you the proud owner of a small patio? Do you love keeping a cold beverage within reach? Do you enjoy hosting your friends, but feel that a cooler and a side table won't fit? Then I have great news for you — this 2-in-1 cooler side table could be the answer to your prayers.
I'm so impressed with this thing. Not only is it quite chic and minimalist — more akin to something from Crate and Barrel than Amazon — but its can keep up to 48 (!!) 12oz. cans cool for up to 12 hours, with an ice capacity of 40L. Not only that, but it's fade and crack resistant, was weather tested in -20 to 120 degree Fahrenheit environments, and is made from a patented composite that gives you that expensive, natural look of stone, but with th convenience of plastic. Oh, and did I mention it comes in three different colorways (though this white is certainly my favorite).
As if I needed another reason to splurge on this, it's also incredibly well-reviewed (4.8/5 stars) and quite literally flying off the shelves — more than 1,000 people have bought one within the last month. You're going to want to get this before it's gone.
Price: $109.99
This small space-friendly table would work just as well on a balcony or rooftop if a patio isn't your vibe. Or, it could make a great Father's Day gift!
9 outdoor side tables
If a cooler crossover wasn't on your bingo card but you're still in the market for a table, never fear — I've still got you covered. Below, find nine outdoor side tables I'm equally obsessed with right now, all of which are available at some of our favorite retailers.
Price: $70
This cutie little accent table showcases what Target's Threshold brand does best — trendy, quality design at an affordable price.
Price: $112
Anything from Novogratz is already an affordable design win in my book, so I'm jazzed to recommend this bright yellow beauty.
Price: $105.99
If you love the look of the cooler side table but would prefer to use the inside of the base for extra storage, this is the alternative you need. And it's basically the same price!
Price: $168
This ceramic side table looks straight out of the Amalfi coast. Just make sure your patio is covered if/when you use it; it's not weather-resistant, so you'll want to store it inside if it rains/during the off-season.
Price: $249
Admittedly on the whimsical side, this pink and orange side table is just the ideal pop of color for an otherwise drab porch. It would look best with a cocktail on top.
Price: $199
This squat side table, with its synthetic rattan base and acacia wood top, is a customer favorite. But then again, that's everything at Article.
Price: $168
Use this gorgeous mosaic piece as a side table or an extra party seat — whichever you need more in the moment.
Price: $460
Loving the terrazzo feel and look of this side table from AllModern, decidedly summer-y and cocktail party ready.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
