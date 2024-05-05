This Plant Makes the Perfect Fence Cover, and it Turns Your Backyard Into a Sweet-Smelling Haven

Privacy plants have been the talk of the garden community lately and we completely understand the hype. Not only do they bring lush greenery or pretty blooms to your outdoor space, but they also act as strategic blinders carving off your home from the rest of the neighborhood, keeping uninvited attention at bay. And if that wasn't enough, we found a plant with the added benefit of a sweet-smelling fragrance, giving it a threefold advantage.

We checked with the experts and they've backed up the claims regarding this gorgeous plant. Moreover, they've given us their top tips to grow this elegant flower at home so you can have a flourishing flower fence as the perfect finishing touch for your own modern garden. The best part? It just happens to be the ideal time to plant these flowers, and they're certified low-maintenance growers giving you no reason not to test the trend out for yourself.

Star Jasmine For Added Privacy

As seen in a recently trending video on Instagram, courtesy of Rosie (@therosiescorner), the star jasmine flower is an excellent flower to grow if you're looking for privacy plants for your backyard. In the reel, Rosie says that she started with a simple wish of wanting a couple of jasmine plants to cover just a bit of her fence but before she knew it her fence was draped in this beautiful flower and she had more than she bargained for. By the end of the video, we were convinced that the one thing missing from our own backyard was the star jasmine flower.

Allison Jacobs, plant expert at Trimmed Roots, tells us that star jasmine is one of the best plants to cover a fence due to its ability to climb up to 20 feet, providing both privacy and a delightful sensory experience in the garden. Gardening expert Tony O'Neill agrees and tells us that now is indeed a great time to start introducing jasmine into your flower garden.

The intoxicating scent of Star Jasmine

Zahid Adnan, founder of The Plant Bible, tells us that star jasmine emits an incredibly sweet fragrance, especially in the evening when the flowers release their scent most strongly. 'It's often described as reminiscent of jasmine tea or orange blossoms, adding a delightful aroma to the surrounding area,' notes Zahid.

Tony is also a big fan of the star jasmine's potent aroma and explains that the scent is produced by its small, white flowers that bloom prolifically in late spring and early summer, making it a favorite among gardeners who want to add a fragrant dimension to their landscapes. 'This delightful aroma can transform a simple garden into a sensory retreat, especially when the plant is in full bloom,' he says. So if you've been on the lookout for the best plants for a tranquil patio, consider planting some star jasmine this weekend.

How to make star jasmine climb a fence

(Image credit: Fast Growing Trees)

According to the experts, it's fairly easy to get this climbing plant growing around your backyard's perimeter. Allison explains that to start your star jasmine fence cover, it's best to choose a sunny to partially shaded location for your soon-to-be lush fence cover.

'Dig a hole slightly larger than the root ball and amend the soil with compost or well-rotted manure to improve fertility and drainage,' she says. 'Then place the star jasmine plant in the hole, ensuring that the top of the root ball is level with the surrounding soil.' Allison advises gardeners to backfill the hole, gently firming the soil around the plant and to water thoroughly so that the soil settles in well while avoiding any air pockets.

To train the flower to grow following the structure of your garden fencing, Tony suggests installing a trellis or wire mesh against the fence to support the vines. 'Star jasmine can climb by twining its stems around a structure. But initially, you may need to tie the vines gently to your fence or trellis to guide them in the right direction,' he says.

Tony also explains that once the plants are established, they will naturally begin to climb and cover the area, but he urges gardeners to keep an eye out for pests like aphids and scales. 'If you find infestations, treat them with insecticidal soap or neem oil,' he says. 'Remember that proper spacing and pruning enhance air circulation, which helps prevent fungal diseases.' So long as you water, prune, and fertilize your star jasmine as and when needed, you'll soon have a thriving privacy fence.

Now that you have the information you need get to started with this little home project, all that's left is to get your supplies and take some time out to get planting. Once your flowers bloom, you'll be left with a stunning garden feature that makes your outdoor space feel safe and secluded, as well as smelling divine!