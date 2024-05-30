Tall Privacy Fence Ideas — 6 Ways to Screen Your Yard Fully That Don't Feel Imposing

A backyard should be a space that gives you a sense of peace and security. Whether you decide to soak up the sun in your bathing suit, or spend some downtime with family and friends — you should be able to find privacy and comfort in your own yard without any nosey neighbours peeking in.

Privacy is an essential part of any home, especially your garden and choosing the right fence height will grant you just that. Tall fences will certainly help keep prying eyes out of your yard, but they can dominate a space too if you're not careful. To draw in some style, try adding in different colors, designs and levels that will elevate the way your backyard looks.

To inspire you on your journey, we've put together a list of ways that designers have embraced high privacy fence ideas that will bring your backyard to life. From wooden fences that bring a rustic feel, to sleek modern designs, here are some ways you can elevate your outdoor living space.

1. Add levels to your fences

When you've got a yard that exists on different levels, a one-size-fits-all approach is less than ideal for picking fence height. David Anderson, the owner of Inside Out Design & Build in Vancouver tells me this fence has been 'designed for extra privacy using a 1x2" clear western red cedar slates'.

This type of wood fence particularly stands out for its horizontal lines, which can in turn make a space feel much bigger. If you want to create a space like this, try opting for two separate spaces which the fence can align with. Add a bench and a table on one section of your backyard, while the other can be a more relaxed spaced with a bench and sunken deck.

The fence here also has a slight tint in color, adding a bit of contrast and separation to the backyard, yet keeping a cohesive form throughout the space.

Enclo Privacy Screens EC18008 Richmond Wood Outdoor Privacy Fence Screen View at Amazon Price: $151.88



Material: Wood

2. Soften with decorative details

(Image credit: Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture)

Fences that are simply blocks of material without any detailing can feel more intrusive than designs that introduce more interest. Aesthetic and functional, this fence is attached to an entry door granting easy access for homeowners and guests. This tall fence has somewhat of a modern barn yard feel to it, with its arched door and dark metal handle and hinges.

Jordan Clough says cedar wood was used for this fence and 'it was painted white using a highly durable, flexible paint that is resistant to cracking. This style of garden fencing is typically used when designing landscapes for classic historic homes'.

3. Screen a fence with plants

(Image credit: insideout_designbuild)

Draw in nature by planting a stunning tree next to your fence, like this one. It not only adds height to the space and softens the expanse of fencing, but it gives you a breath of fresh air with natures scent and patterns.

Take inspiration from the beautiful greens in this backyard, which contrast perfectly with the dark toned fence behind it. David from Inside Out Design & Build says this fence is a 'solid-stained rough cedar partial privacy screening/fencing using 2x4s installed vertically. The gaps allow visible greenery behind them when faced front on but then provide privacy from most angles'.

This Japandi style vibe, with the colors and textures used around it. If you have a small yard, creating a corner which heavily focuses on nature will enhance the way it looks and feels. As well as trees, you can also look at the best plants to cover a fence to use climbing varieties instead.

4. Opt for modern composite panels

(Image credit: Panels On The Go - Instagram)

If you're looking for a tall privacy fence that better ties in with your landscaping ideas, then a composite panel design might be the way forward.

Adam from cladding specialist firm Panels On the Go says: 'Composite paneling is the perfect problem solver and a great way to add elegance to your backyard. When renovating your home having an ordinary color bond or timber fence sometimes isn’t everybody’s want. Stand out from everybody else and use this extraordinary product to enhance the look of your backyard,' he says.

5. Add cohesion to a space

(Image credit: Dubbeldam Architecture + Design)

This backyard stands out for the way it uses cohesive materials to simplify the design. The fence perfectly blends with the backyard deck and exterior of the home, creating cohesion and balance within its landscape.

'The wooden fence defining the backyard at our Garden Circle House project reflects the natural materials used in the house's design, continuing the linearity of the boards used on the cabana and exterior wood cladding,' architect Heather Dubbeldam from Dubbeldam Architecture + Design says. 'The fence and deck are unified in materiality, creating a cohesive feel to the backyard. Since this photo was taken, the climbing vines and other greenery have grown up to the top of the fence, creating a lush oasis in a narrow backyard'.

6. Choose a slatted fence for a less harsh boundary

(Image credit: its_all_about_the_house Instagram)

A slatted fence might not be the best option for privacy, but where a simple screen is enough, it can feel much less imposing than a solid fence design. It creates an uncanny illusion of a bigger space and also looks quite sleek in modern homes.

'A slatted fence and roof batons were used to build it to keep costs down,' Melanie Sinclair , blogger and home designer tells us. Mel says she 'wanted a light wood fence which will get treated with a clear osmo oil to keep the color of the wood. I love how it gives a modern look to the garden and gives us a lot more privacy from neighbors,' she adds.

Backyard X-Scapes Natural Raw Split Bamboo Slat Fence 6 ft H x 6 ft L (2-Pack) View at Walmart Price: $77.49

Material: Bamboo

FAQS

What style fence should I choose?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Well first and foremost, it's important to look at the exterior of your home and how it will align with your tall privacy fence. Jordan Clough, associate principal at Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture tell us: 'I always recommend clients start with the general architectural style of your house - modern, traditional, somewhere in between - and look for cues in other exterior carpentry that might guide the detailing, like railings, shutters, decking, fences etc'.

I asked Jordan what fence style has become quite popular recently. He says: 'Horizontal plank fencing has become more popular with contemporary/modern style homes. The tightly-spaced horizontal style originated in California, and it is actually much better adapted to drier climates. When the boards are horizontal moisture tends to sit on the edges of the boards with accelerated rot and warping. In more humid environments the vertical board fencing sheds water better, and slows the weathering process. When we see 'horse fencing' (3-4 boards horizontal between wooden posts, about 42" ht.) on the east coast, this works because the boards are spaced far enough apart that they can dry quickly'.



As for the trendiest fencing material, Jordan says wood is the winner. 'Wood is by far the most trendy fencing material - for design flexibility, cost, and ease of installation, maintenance and repair. Cedar fencing is wonderful. It is naturally rot resistant, and takes a stain very well. Cedar also weathers very nicely if left unstained, so it can be lower maintenance over time if you like that aesthetic'.

I have small backyard, can I still install a tall privacy fence?

I totally get it. If you have a small backyard, you wouldn't want to make it look overcrowded and cluttered. Try opting for darker colors to make other elements in your garden standout.

Jordan Clough, landscaper and associate principal at Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture says: 'Personally, I like a dark fence for a smaller garden. Plantings really pop against a dark backdrop. A weathered cedar fence also has a very nice patina as it ages. One thing to keep in mind is if you paint or stain a fence you need to be committed to refinishing it yearly, or every other year in order to keep it looking that way. Trellises with certain climbing vines are a great way to dress up a tall fence. In smaller courtyards or urban spaces, an outdoor mirror hung on the fence is also a great way to make a space feel bigger and draw attention away from the fencing'.