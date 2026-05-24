Temperatures are set to hit 30 degrees in London this weekend, and if that isn't the sign you need to know that winter is officially over, I don't know what is. It's time to get outside, and therefore, it's also time to get our gardens in tip-top shape. You may have already sorted the furniture, but without a decent exterior paint job, your outdoor space will never look its best.

It's not every day (or even every year) that your home's exterior needs a paint refresh, but whether it's adding a colorful trim or completely repainting the walls, a freshen up has a big impact on your home's curb appeal. I asked paint-industry experts what color trends are materializing for exteriors this year, and while it's not quite as drastic as indoors, it seems heritage colors with experimental pops are having a moment.

Exterior paint trends tend to be subtler, focused on accents and small elevations. For instance, nature-inspired hues will always be a classic exterior wall color, but maybe you can try a bolder color on your garden fence, trim, or door. Ready to pick up a paintbrush? Below is what's trending in the world of exterior paint.

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1. Nature-Inspired Palettes

Image 1 of 2 There's a reason green is the most popular choice for outdoor furnishings. (Image credit: Atkin & Thyme) (Image credit: Valspar)

Neutrals, whites, and tans remain classic choices in exterior paint trends. How often you repaint your exterior depends on how long-lasting the color you choose is, and when you pull inspiration from your home's surrounding, you can't go wrong.

Anna Hill, brand director and color consultant at Fenwick & Tilbrook, says, "Over the past year, we've seen a significant move towards softer, nature-inspired exterior palettes that feel more timeless." For walls and trim, warm whites, muted taupes, olive-toned neutrals, and earthy stones are proving especially popular because they are versatile enough to work with a variety of brickwork and architectural styles.

Earthy color palettes are dependable and create a refined aesthetic that you can style with more experimental decor. For instance, "Deep greens, blues, and rich clay-inspired tones are also coming to the forefront, especially on front doors and architectural detailing to introduce personality and depth," Anna adds.

Anna Hill Social Links Navigation Color Consultant Anna Hill is the managing director and color consultant of UK-based paint brand, Fenwick & Tilbrook. As a family-run business, Anna lives and breathes color, but, just like the brand, prefers shades that feel more nature-inspired, like teal.

2. Gentle Heritage Colors

Image 1 of 2 Soft yellows and terracotta can also have a surprisingly gentle appearance in the right shade. (Image credit: Ferm Living) A pink house may seem outwardly bold, but in softer shades it reads as timeless. (Image credit: Earthborn)

Similarly, modern heritage color palettes and shades that reflect a home's character are an increasingly popular exterior paint trend this season. Granted, these are quite timeless tones; however, it highlights a shift away from stark or bold exterior colors.

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As Cathryn Sanders, head of creative at Earthborn, explains, "For exterior walls, warmer neutrals and soft mineral tones are always popular." Shades like stone, warm white, and soft sage work beautifully because they bring character while still feeling classic. "We also see a lot of interest in true heritage-inspired colors that reflect the age and setting of a property, such as gentle pinks (like pink ground from Farrow & Ball), earthy yellows (like sandstone from Earthborn), and wheat-inspired tones."

The idea is that you can keep to a more classic, timeless exterior paint palette, while still giving your home a little more personality and playfulness.

Cathryn Sanders Social Links Navigation Color Expert Cathryn Sanders is a color expert and the head of creative at UK-based paint company, Earthborn Paint.

3. Tonal Trims

The matching trim and wall color give this space a very streamlined and contemporary look, while the colorful furniture provides a nice contrast. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

For exterior trim colors and window frames, "homeowners are leaning toward more tonal schemes, using sages, muted grays, and warm putty shades to create a more harmonious look," says Anna. And though it's been around a while, she adds that color drenching is also increasingly being used on exterior elements — beyond just the house itself.

"From pergola trends and fencing to planters and exterior walls, painting everything in coordinating tones creates a much more considered, immersive look," she explains.

This exterior paint trend stems from our desire to connect our homes to a greater outdoor living room scheme. "Where outdoor features were once painted separately, homeowners are now using color to visually connect the home and garden as one, truly bringing indoor-outdoor living that flows seamlessly," says Anna.

So, while a pop of color can be really stylish when done well, a tonal color scheme will result in a more harmonious, visually serene space. And for a more unexpected take, darker and moodier shades, such as deep olives, can be used on masonry and garden structures to make greenery feel more vibrant.

4. Playful Shades on Outdoor Furniture

Blue is both a natural color and an exciting pop, making it work really well for outdoor furniture. (Image credit: Dulux)

And lastly, don't forget your outdoor furniture color when trying a fresh exterior paint trend this season. Painted tables and chairs are the hottest way to add a pop (and not to mention, can be more easily changed and repainted through the years).

"Garden furniture is becoming more playful," Cathryn shares. "Soft pastel shades such as faded yellow, dusty pink, and muted blue feel fresh outdoors, especially in sunlight and surrounded by plants." Furniture is where you can have a little more fun and be experimental.

At the same time, earthy greens and terracotta tones continue to be popular "because they sit naturally within the garden and age beautifully over time," says Cathryn. It all depends on your exterior's design scheme. And of course, there is plenty of colorful garden furniture to shop for if you don't want to commit to painting your decor.

When it comes to exterior paint trends, timelessness tends to be the best approach — and, of course, avoiding any costly exterior paint mistakes.

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